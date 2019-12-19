Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we’re looking through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).
Game Designer
- Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year
- Location: Minato, Tokyo
- English: Business
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
One of Japan's leading consumer game development studios (for Xbox, PS4, and PC) is looking for game designers with UI and UX design skills, or 3D animation skills.
You must have experience in developing game software and game UI, and be proficient using Flash or Photoshop.
Service Staff and Bartenders
- Company: ECN (Two Rooms, Ruby Jack's & R2)
- Salary: ¥190,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ECN Hospitality is looking for service staff and bartenders for multiple facilities, mostly steakhouses and grill bars in Tokyo.
You must have previous experience in the food and beverage industry.
Full-time English Teacher
- Company: American Lycetuff Japan Inc
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Akabane, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
American Lycetuff International Pre-School (ALS) is a warm, friendly school looking for full-time (and part-time) English teachers to teach all ages from 2 to 6 years starting from January 2020.
Benefits include one week paid holiday in the summer, one week paid holiday during Golden Week (April/May) and two weeks paid holiday for Christmas!
You must have at least a Bachelor's degree for visa sponsorship purposes.
Restaurant staff
- Company: HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Business
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hacienda del Cielo, a modern Mexican restaurant located in Shibuya, is looking for restaurant staff for service and kitchen operations.
Benefits include transportation allowance, employee discounts, meals and uniforms.
