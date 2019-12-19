Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

No nihongo necessary for these jobs in hospitality, education and game development this week.

On Dec 19, 2019

Game Designer Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK One of Japan's leading consumer game development studios (for Xbox, PS4, and PC) is looking for game designers with UI and UX design skills, or 3D animation skills.



You must have experience in developing game software and game UI, and be proficient using Flash or Photoshop. Share this Job Apply Here

Service Staff and Bartenders Company: ECN (Two Rooms, Ruby Jack's & R2)

ECN (Two Rooms, Ruby Jack's & R2) Salary: ¥190,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥190,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan ECN Hospitality is looking for service staff and bartenders for multiple facilities, mostly steakhouses and grill bars in Tokyo.



You must have previous experience in the food and beverage industry. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time English Teacher Company: American Lycetuff Japan Inc

American Lycetuff Japan Inc Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥220,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Akabane, Tokyo

Akabane, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan American Lycetuff International Pre-School (ALS) is a warm, friendly school looking for full-time (and part-time) English teachers to teach all ages from 2 to 6 years starting from January 2020.



Benefits include one week paid holiday in the summer, one week paid holiday during Golden Week (April/May) and two weeks paid holiday for Christmas!



You must have at least a Bachelor's degree for visa sponsorship purposes. Share this Job Apply Here

Restaurant staff Company: HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ

HUGE Co., Ltd | 株式会社ヒュージ Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hacienda del Cielo, a modern Mexican restaurant located in Shibuya, is looking for restaurant staff for service and kitchen operations.



Benefits include transportation allowance, employee discounts, meals and uniforms. Share this Job Apply Here

