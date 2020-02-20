Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 7, 2020

No Nihongo necessary to be a DJ in Roppongi, teamLab Planets staff, and drama instructor from this week's top jobs!

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Model Language Studio（株式会社モデル・ランゲージ･スタジオ）

English Drama Instructors

  • Company: Model Language Studio（株式会社モデル・ランゲージ･スタジオ）
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Model Language Studio is a unique English conversation school dedicated to teaching English through drama and music like broadway musicals.

They are looking for an English Instructor with interest in drama or performance art.

Benefits include full training and transportation allowance.

Tokyo American Club　(東京アメリカンクラブ)

Parking Attendant

  • Company: Tokyo American Club　(東京アメリカンクラブ)
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As the first face to greet visitors to Tokyo American Club, a warm welcome and prevention of parking lot chaos will be your most important duties.

You will be responsible for monitoring the parking lots, operating the automated parking system, directing and moving vehicles and responding to various members’ inquiries.

You must have a valid driver's license with driving experience.

Veritas Inc.

Business Leadership Coach

  • Company: Veritas Inc.
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Veritas is looking for motivated individuals with some teaching and training experience to take on its Business Leadership Coach position.

Your main duty will be to foster the growth and improvement of clients’ abilities while equipping them with the tools they need to be successful in the modern business world.

Leadership or coaching experience is not mandatory, but is a plus.

Mogambo Asia Group

Bartender / DJ

  • Company: Mogambo Asia Group
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Do you have a valid working visa and a strong interest in music with some DJ-ing experience? A bar in Roppongi is looking for a DJ/Bartender to make their customers dance all night long.

You must have at least six months of experience as a bartender or waiter/waitress.

Benefits include a very attractive salary, various bonus incentives, and a flexible schedule.

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business - 名古屋商科大学

Administrative Coordinator

  • Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business - 名古屋商科大学
  • Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year
  • Location: Nagoya, Aichi
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

The Nagoya University of Commerce and Business is looking for a coordinator for its MBA and MS courses.

Your main duty will be to promote the courses overseas, manage international student admissions, and handle academic affairs such as class management and communication with faculty members.

You must have at least three years' experience in an administrative or similar role.

Basic Japanese abilities would be a plus but are not mandatory to apply for this position.

Sunvertex

Mechanical Engineer

  • Company: Sunvertex
  • Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
  • Location: Niigata, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, catia V5, etc.

Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance and relocation support.

株式会社PLANETS

Operating Staff

  • Company: 株式会社PLANETS
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour
  • Location: Toyosu, Tokyo
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.

Your main duties will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.

Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late-night work, and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.

