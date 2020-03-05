Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

No Japanese, no problem. Engineering and translation jobs are among our top picks for this week!

Don’t speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? Each week we look through our database of jobs in Japan to showcase the top positions that don’t require any Japanese language ability. By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to these companies in English (or the language specified in the job listing).

Client Servicing Manager Company: Argentum Wealth Management K.K.

Argentum Wealth Management K.K. Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month

¥275,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Argentum, an independent financial planning and wealth management consultant agency, is looking for a detail-oriented, well organized and personable candidate to join its international team.



Your main duties will include servicing and supporting existing clients, communicating with international investment institutions, and general day to day office management.



This position also involves basic bookkeeping and database entry.

Chinese Speaking Otome Game Localization Manager Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Not mandatory but a plus

Not mandatory but a plus Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame is looking for translators to bring its Otome game story to Chinese-speaking audiences. This position requires high-level translation skills, native-level Chinese (traditional or simplified), strong time-management skills, and reliable management of deadlines.



Japanese language proficiency is a plus. Visa sponsorship available.

Full Time Preschool English Teacher Company: Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)

Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system

¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system Location: Gifu City, Gifu

Gifu City, Gifu English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is an urgent job offer for a native English teacher to start in April 2020.



Oblige International Preschool located in Gifu City emphasizes creating the curriculum together with teachers. The company will provide visa sponsorship/renewal and transportation fees.



Previous experience in teaching is highly valued but not mandatory for this position.

English Drama Instructors Company: Model Language Studio（株式会社モデル・ランゲージ･スタジオ）

Model Language Studio（株式会社モデル・ランゲージ･スタジオ） Salary: ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Model Language Studio is a unique English conversation school dedicated to teaching English through drama and music.



They are looking for an English Instructor with interest in drama or performance art.



Benefits include full training and transportation allowance.

Business Leadership Coach Company: Veritas Inc.

Veritas Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Veritas is looking for motivated individuals with some teaching and training experience to take on its Business Leadership Coach position.



Your main duty will be to foster the growth and improvement of clients’ abilities while equipping them with the tools they need to be successful in the modern business world.



Leadership or coaching experience is not mandatory, but is a plus.

Bartender / DJ Company: Mogambo Asia Group

Mogambo Asia Group Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Do you have a valid working visa and a strong interest in music with some DJ-ing experience? A bar in Roppongi is looking for a DJ/Bartender to make their customers dance all night long.



You must have at least six months of experience as a bartender or waiter/waitress.



Benefits include a very attractive salary, various bonus incentives, and a flexible schedule.

Administrative Coordinator Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business - 名古屋商科大学

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business - 名古屋商科大学 Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK The Nagoya University of Commerce and Business is looking for a coordinator for its MBA and MS courses.



Your main duties will be to promote the courses overseas, manage international student admissions, and handle academic affairs such as class management and communication with faculty members.



You must have at least three years' experience in an administrative or similar role.



Basic Japanese abilities would be a plus but are not mandatory to apply for this position.

Share this Job Apply Here

Mechanical Engineer Company: Sun Vertex

Sun Vertex Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, CATIA V5, etc.



Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance, and relocation support.

Share this Job Apply Here

Operating Staff Company: 株式会社PLANETS

株式会社PLANETS Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour Location: Toyosu, Tokyo

Toyosu, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.



Your main duties will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.



Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late-night work, and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.

