Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

Positions in IT, Gaming, and Translation among our top picks for jobs you can apply to from overseas this week!

On Mar 12, 2020

Each week we look through our job database and select the best opportunities for overseas candidates who want to work in Japan.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week!

iOS/Android Application Developer Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK This apps development company is looking for an iOS/Android application developer to create, test, and analyze various apps.



You must have professional experience in iOS app development. Android or server-side developing experience would be a plus.



Benefits include a transportation allowance of up to ¥100,000/month!

Associate Producer for Otome Games Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent or Native level

Fluent or Native level Japanese: Preferred but not mandatory

Preferred but not mandatory Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame is looking for an associate producer to join the development team for its new Otome game, "Tokyo Debunker" to be launched in 2020.



In this position, you will support team members across various divisions and departments both internal and external.



Native-level English and a bachelor's degree is a must. Proficiency in Japanese or Native-level Chinese would be a BIG plus.

Front Desk and Concierge Manager Company: Vacation Niseko

Vacation Niseko Salary: ¥4.2M / Year

¥4.2M / Year Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK This luxury winter resort is looking for a front desk/concierge manager to join its team asap.



Previous hotel operation or management experience is essential. You must have a valid driver's license for Japan.



Benefits include discounted access to facilities and services within the resort's group including vacation rentals, ski lessons, Hokkaido tours, and various summer activities.



Visa sponsorship will be provided for the right candidate. Share this Job Apply Here

Web and Mobile App Developer Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥4.2M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥4.2M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This IT company is looking for a web/mobile app developer to develop programs supporting the operation of drones.



You must have engineering experience and be proficient in at least one of the following coding languages: PHP, Python, Ruby, Java, C#, C++, Azure and AWS.



Knowledge of deep/machine learning or image processing, or recognition and analysis would be a big plus.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Admissions Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business

Nagoya University of Commerce and Business Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Nagoya University of Commerce and Business is looking for someone to work as an assistant to its Marketing Director.



You will be responsible for the recruitment of all incoming students by making presentations at junior high schools and attending recruitment events in Japan and overseas.



This position requires domestic travel so you must be able to legally drive in Japan.



An airfare allowance will be provided for overseas candidates! Share this Job Apply Here

Translation Coordinator Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Your main role will be coordinating translation projects in English/Japanese.



You will manage translators in Japan and abroad.



You must be a native English speaker and be fluent in Japanese (JLPT N1 level or similar).



Experience in a translation/production company and basic IT skills (MS office suite, adobe, etc.) are preferred.

Data Scientist Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This IT company specializing in AI supporting solutions is looking for a Data Scientist to manage projects, analyze data and develop algorithms in house.



You must have experience in system implementation of Machine Learning algorithm and at least 5 years of Python coding experience.

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse through hundreds of other positions available in Japan.

There are several different types of Japanese work visas, depending on your job industry. Each one has different requirements. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.