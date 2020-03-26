Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

Each week we look through our job database and select the best opportunities for overseas candidates who want to work in Japan.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week!
Assistant Director of Marketing and Admissions
- Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University of Commerce and Business is looking for someone to work as an assistant to its Marketing Director.
You will be responsible for the recruitment of all incoming students by making presentations at junior high schools and attending recruitment events in Japan and overseas.
This position requires domestic travel so you must be able to legally drive in Japan.
An airfare allowance will be provided for overseas candidates!
iOS/Android Application Developer
- Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This apps development company is looking for an iOS/Android application developer to create, test, and analyze various apps.
You must have professional experience in iOS app development. Android or server-side developing experience would be a plus.
Benefits include a transportation allowance of up to ¥100,000/month!
Associate Producer for Otome Games
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent or Native level
- Japanese: Preferred but not mandatory
- Application: Overseas applications OK
ZigZaGame is looking for an associate producer to join the development team for its new Otome game, "Tokyo Debunker" to be launched in 2020.
In this position, you will support team members across various divisions and departments both internal and external.
Native-level English and a bachelor's degree is a must. Proficiency in Japanese or Native-level Chinese would be a BIG plus.
Front Desk and Concierge Manager
- Company: Vacation Niseko
- Salary: ¥4.2M / Year
- Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This luxury winter resort is looking for a front desk/concierge manager to join its team asap.
Previous hotel operation or management experience is essential. You must have a valid driver's license for Japan.
Benefits include discounted access to facilities and services within the resort's group including vacation rentals, ski lessons, Hokkaido tours, and various summer activities.
Visa sponsorship will be provided for the right candidate.
Web and Mobile App Developer
- Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
- Salary: ¥4.2M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This IT company is looking for a web/mobile app developer to develop programs supporting the operation of drones.
You must have engineering experience and be proficient in at least one of the following coding languages: PHP, Python, Ruby, Java, C#, C++, Azure and AWS.
Knowledge of deep/machine learning or image processing, or recognition and analysis would be a big plus.
Translation Coordinator
- Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Your main role will be coordinating translation projects in English/Japanese.
You will manage translators in Japan and abroad.
You must be a native English speaker and be fluent in Japanese (JLPT N1 level or similar).
Experience in a translation/production company and basic IT skills (MS office suite, adobe, etc.) are preferred.
Data Scientist
- Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This IT company specializing in AI supporting solutions is looking for a Data Scientist to manage projects, analyze data and develop algorithms in house.
You must have experience in system implementation of Machine Learning algorithm and at least 5 years of Python coding experience.
There are several different types of Japanese work visas, depending on your job industry. Each one has different requirements. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.