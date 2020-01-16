Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 2, 2020

In locations across Japan, these jobs in marketing, HR and IT engineering are all open to overseas candidates.

Digital Marketing Specialist Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部

Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK A popular Japanese app for iOS and android is looking for a digital marketing specialist to plan and execute their online advertising, build their social media campaigns and analyze the company performance data to suggest improvements.



You must have at least three years of experience in web marketing and growth hacking. Business-level English and Japanese is a must. Share this Job Apply Here

Games Content Expert Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd. | キーワーズ・インターナショナル

Keywords International Co., Ltd. | キーワーズ・インターナショナル Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK This video game globalization and localization company is looking for a game contents expert to give insights to in-house linguists in charge of translation, conduct proof-reading of various English materials and undertake project management duties.



Deep knowledge of American and European pop culture from the 80s onwards is essential. Share this Job Apply Here

Junior Programmer Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Nextbeat Co Ltd Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Nextbeat is looking for junior programmers to be in charge of system development for apps and e-commerce websites, as well as design servers and networks.



You must have a degree in a related industry or at least in a scientific field.



Benefits include visa sponsorship and transportation allowance as well as multiple work locations available across Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

IB Visual Arts Teacher Company: Sendai Ikuei Gakuen | 学校法人仙台育英学園

Sendai Ikuei Gakuen | 学校法人仙台育英学園 Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥300,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Sendai, Miyagi

Sendai, Miyagi English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Sendai Ikuei Gakuen is looking for a visual arts teacher to lead their international baccalaureate diploma program.



You must have the relevant education or teaching qualifications related to the IB curriculum, along with appropriate experience to qualify for this full-time position. Share this Job Apply Here

Payroll Specialist Company: Equiom Japan K.K.

Equiom Japan K.K. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native

Native Application: Overseas applications OK Equiom Japan, an expert in business setup and support in Japan, is looking for a payroll specialist to help with its client's employee payroll calculations.



You must have at least two years of experience in handling Japanese payroll calculations and related tasks.



You will also need to be able to demonstrate experience of handling Japanese social insurance processes and other relevant responsibilities. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time English Teacher Company: Blue Jays English School

Blue Jays English School Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Hiroshima, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Native

Native Application: Overseas applications OK Blue Jays is an English conversational school located in Hiroshima that is looking for English teachers from overseas to join their team ASAP.



Apart from living in a city filled with the best restaurants and sake breweries, benefits also include a fully-furnished apartment near the school as well as visa sponsorship. Share this Job Apply Here

IT Engineer (System, Software, Web Application, Full Stack) Company: Top Engineering Inc. | 株式会社トップエンジニアリング

Top Engineering Inc. | 株式会社トップエンジニアリング Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥8.4M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Top Engineering is looking for English-speaking IT engineers for its new IT engineer dispatch business in Tokyo.



You will be a full-time engineer assigned to a company on a contract basis according to your skills and work experience.



Benefits include being able to choose your work location, social insurance and paid holidays. Share this Job Apply Here

