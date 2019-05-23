Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 21, 2019

Dream of living in Japan? These companies are willing to sponsor your visa and make that dream a reality.

Game Developer Company: Inbound Technology 株式会社

Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.5M /year, negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational level

Application: Overseas applications OK You main duty will be designing and developing games and smartphone apps based on orders from major game makers. Incorporating new technologies into a project is the motto of their engineer department.



You must have at least three years experience in game development. Coding languages are C++, C#, Java, Python.

Web Developer Company: Scoville Co., Ltd.

Salary: ¥320,000 ~ ¥1.0M /month, negotiable

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

English: Business level

Japanese: None

Application: Overseas applications OK You must have a minimum of three years of work experience as a front-end/back-end developer.



The ideal candidate is interested in and/or has experience in the following programming languages: Go, Elixir, Rust, Elm.

Native Hindi Editor Company: Pasona Global

Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.0M /year

Location: Osaka, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications OK Your main duty will be managing content as well as coordinating the online and print publishing cycle. Proofreading/translation and layout suggestions will also be part of your role as an editor.



You must have experience working in a Japanese company.



This opportunity offers career growth possibilities such as team management in their future brand office in India.

Software Engineer (React.js) Company: Inbound Technology 株式会社

Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M /month, negotiable

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

English: Fluent

Japanese: None

Application: Overseas applications OK Inbound Technology is an IT company specializing in supporting new graduate hiring and career support through online media activities, app development and consulting services.



The company values are diversity within a multicultural team, work-life integration and no fear of failure.



For this position you must have at least three years of experience in React.js.

Interviews will be conducted via Skype.

Front Staff Company: Ivy Hospitality

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 /month, negotiable

Location: Hokkaido, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications OK Ivy Hospitality Group manages hotels and hospitality properties around Hokkaido. Your role will be to manage check-in and check-out operations and handle reservations and customer requests.



Experience in the hospitality industry is preferred but motivated candidates without experience are also welcome. Other language abilities such as Chinese or Korean are warmly welcomed.



Housing and relocation support to Hokkaido are provided and negotiable upon request.

Native English Program Leaders and Instructors Industries: Education

Position Available: 8 Placements in Greater Tokyo, Aichi, Osaka, Okayama, Hiroshima, Kagoshima and Nagano with a typical salary of ¥250,000 /month Yaruki Switch Group is an educational organization boasting a track record stretching 40 years in teaching, nurturing, and developing the futures of children.



They offer a competitive employment package with career advancement opportunities, a fun and supportive teaching environment, and thorough training to ensure success in the role.

