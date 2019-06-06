Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

Dream of living in Japan? These companies are willing to sponsor your visa and make that dream a reality.

On

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Inbound Technology株式会社

3D or 2D Game Designer

  • Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business Level
  • Japanese: Business Level
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Your duty will include 2D concept art and character design or 3D character modeling, background design, effects and texture creation.

You must have at least 4 years experience in a similar position (either 2D or 3D).

Share this Job
NSR GROUP

Commercial Jet Management Representative

  • Company: NSR GROUP
  • Salary: ¥8.5M ~ ¥15.0M / Year
  • Location: Aichi, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

You must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering and minimum of 5 years of experience in the aerospace industry or similar.

Candidates with MBA or PMP are preferred.

Share this Job

Headmaster for Junior & Senior High School

  • Company: Nagoya International Junior and Senior High School
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Aichi, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

The Headmaster will work with the school leadership team, teachers and staff on accreditation, policy, curriculum, professional development, teacher evaluation, data on learning, co-curricular learning, student recruitment, school events and excursions, international partnerships and other key areas.

Share this Job
Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部

Native Turkish Marketing Researcher

  • Company: Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部
  • Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Your main duty will include marketing research, translation and interpretation.

You must have experience working for a Japanese company and have business-level Japanese.

Share this Job
Borderlink （株式会社ボーダーリンク）

ALT positions for Spring 2020

  • Company: Borderlink （株式会社ボーダーリンク）
  • Salary: ¥215,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Kanto, Kansai, Chubu, Tohoku
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.

Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching material, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan.

Share this Job
Nagajob

Overseas Sales in Fine Ceramics

  • Company: Nagajob
  • Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
  • Location: Takayama, Nagano
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

You must have sales experience in a similar industry. 2D/3D CAD knowledge is ideal but not mandatory.

You must have a driver's license.

Share this Job
HTM KK

International Marketing Assistant

  • Company: HTM KK
  • Salary: ¥2.8M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable, Based on Experience
  • Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

HTM is looking for a social media superstar that lives and breathes digital content.

Your main duty will be to help update web content and build interest towards HTM brands through social media management, physical and digital marketing campaigns, and influencer collaborations.

Benefits include free ski and snowboard lesson during the winter season.

Accommodation and visa support provided.

Share this Job
Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ

Software Engineer/Developer

  • Company: Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications Ok

Are you willing to stay in Japan for more than 3 years?

Galileo is looking for a software engineer/developer for web, applications and systems.

Experience in using any of the following is a must: Java, C/C++, Python, PHP, HTML/CSS/Javascript.

Share this Job

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.

Topics: / / / / /

Related

Live
Live

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

Set yourself up for meaningful employment outside the English teaching industry in Japan.

By 9 min read

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

Find the best new career opportunities on Japan's No.1 English-language job site!

On

Work
Work

How to Write a Japanese Resume

Follow this step by step guide for writing your Japanese resume.

By 6 min read