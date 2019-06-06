Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

Dream of living in Japan? These companies are willing to sponsor your visa and make that dream a reality.

On Jun 6, 2019

3D or 2D Game Designer Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business Level

Business Level Japanese: Business Level

Business Level Application: Overseas applications Ok Your duty will include 2D concept art and character design or 3D character modeling, background design, effects and texture creation.



You must have at least 4 years experience in a similar position (either 2D or 3D). Share this Job Apply Here

Commercial Jet Management Representative Company: NSR GROUP

NSR GROUP Salary: ¥8.5M ~ ¥15.0M / Year

¥8.5M ~ ¥15.0M / Year Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications Ok You must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering and minimum of 5 years of experience in the aerospace industry or similar.



Candidates with MBA or PMP are preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Headmaster for Junior & Senior High School Company: Nagoya International Junior and Senior High School

Nagoya International Junior and Senior High School Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok The Headmaster will work with the school leadership team, teachers and staff on accreditation, policy, curriculum, professional development, teacher evaluation, data on learning, co-curricular learning, student recruitment, school events and excursions, international partnerships and other key areas. Share this Job Apply Here

Native Turkish Marketing Researcher Company: Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部

Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.2M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Your main duty will include marketing research, translation and interpretation.



You must have experience working for a Japanese company and have business-level Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

ALT positions for Spring 2020 Company: Borderlink （株式会社ボーダーリンク）

Borderlink （株式会社ボーダーリンク） Salary: ¥215,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥215,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Kanto, Kansai, Chubu, Tohoku

Kanto, Kansai, Chubu, Tohoku English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.



Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching material, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Overseas Sales in Fine Ceramics Company: Nagajob

Nagajob Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Location: Takayama, Nagano

Takayama, Nagano English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok You must have sales experience in a similar industry. 2D/3D CAD knowledge is ideal but not mandatory.



You must have a driver's license. Share this Job Apply Here

International Marketing Assistant Company: HTM KK

HTM KK Salary: ¥2.8M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable, Based on Experience

¥2.8M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable, Based on Experience Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok HTM is looking for a social media superstar that lives and breathes digital content.



Your main duty will be to help update web content and build interest towards HTM brands through social media management, physical and digital marketing campaigns, and influencer collaborations.



Benefits include free ski and snowboard lesson during the winter season.



Accommodation and visa support provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Software Engineer/Developer Company: Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ

Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok Are you willing to stay in Japan for more than 3 years?



Galileo is looking for a software engineer/developer for web, applications and systems.



Experience in using any of the following is a must: Java, C/C++, Python, PHP, HTML/CSS/Javascript. Share this Job Apply Here

