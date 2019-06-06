Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to from Overseas – Week 23, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
3D or 2D Game Designer
- Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business Level
- Japanese: Business Level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Your duty will include 2D concept art and character design or 3D character modeling, background design, effects and texture creation.
You must have at least 4 years experience in a similar position (either 2D or 3D).
Commercial Jet Management Representative
- Company: NSR GROUP
- Salary: ¥8.5M ~ ¥15.0M / Year
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
You must have a Bachelor’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering and minimum of 5 years of experience in the aerospace industry or similar.
Candidates with MBA or PMP are preferred.
Headmaster for Junior & Senior High School
- Company: Nagoya International Junior and Senior High School
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
The Headmaster will work with the school leadership team, teachers and staff on accreditation, policy, curriculum, professional development, teacher evaluation, data on learning, co-curricular learning, student recruitment, school events and excursions, international partnerships and other key areas.
Native Turkish Marketing Researcher
- Company: Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部
- Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Your main duty will include marketing research, translation and interpretation.
You must have experience working for a Japanese company and have business-level Japanese.
ALT positions for Spring 2020
- Company: Borderlink （株式会社ボーダーリンク）
- Salary: ¥215,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Kanto, Kansai, Chubu, Tohoku
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.
Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching material, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan.
Overseas Sales in Fine Ceramics
- Company: Nagajob
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Takayama, Nagano
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
You must have sales experience in a similar industry. 2D/3D CAD knowledge is ideal but not mandatory.
You must have a driver's license.
International Marketing Assistant
- Company: HTM KK
- Salary: ¥2.8M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable, Based on Experience
- Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
HTM is looking for a social media superstar that lives and breathes digital content.
Your main duty will be to help update web content and build interest towards HTM brands through social media management, physical and digital marketing campaigns, and influencer collaborations.
Benefits include free ski and snowboard lesson during the winter season.
Accommodation and visa support provided.
Software Engineer/Developer
- Company: Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Are you willing to stay in Japan for more than 3 years?
Galileo is looking for a software engineer/developer for web, applications and systems.
Experience in using any of the following is a must: Java, C/C++, Python, PHP, HTML/CSS/Javascript.
To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.