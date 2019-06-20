Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 25, 2019

Don't speak Japanese but want to work in Japan? We got you!

On Jun 20, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Mobile Game Scenario Planner Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Negotiable

Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Plan out and write the plot for storylines of games that we develop in-house.



You will also check scripts written based on your plots and provide appropriate feedback while keeping track of the in-game lore and expanding upon it.



Speaking Japanese would be a big plus. On top of that, you should be able to prove that you consume entertainment content in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Drone Embedded Engineer Company: Inbound Technology / 株式会社

Inbound Technology / 株式会社 Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Bunkyo, Tokyo

Bunkyo, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Your main duty will be drone control system design, implementation, and testing, as well as IF application design.



You must have experience with microcomputers. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Service & Partner Specialist Company: Booking.com

Booking.com Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Location: Shinagawa, Tokyo

Shinagawa, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Booking.com is looking for a customer service and partner specialist to be the first point of contact for its accommodation partners. By phone and email, you will be resolving basic questions and queries, such as modifications to rooms, rates, and availability.



You must be fluent in English and Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Mobile Application Engineers Company: Inbound Technology / 株式会社

Inbound Technology / 株式会社 Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK Your main duty will be the planning, design, and implementation of mobile applications as well as mobile infrastructure development.



You must have at least 3 years of experience as a mobile application developer. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Support Assistant Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.

InsideJapan Tours Ltd. Salary: ¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable

¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a temporary contract covering the Rugby World Cup period.



Your core duties will include answering customer support requests, coordinating with the operations team and travel consultants on customer support issues.



Experience in the travel industry would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Marketer Company: Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部

Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥4.7M ~ ¥6.7M / Year

¥4.7M ~ ¥6.7M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A cosmetics and health food company is looking for a web marketer to take care of its marketing activities targeting English-speaking customers.



You must have at least 3 years of experience in PR/marketing and planning in English—including social media management.



Experience in cosmetic, fashion, culture or health-related translations is welcomed. Share this Job Apply Here

Office Worker Company: YPS International Co Ltd. / 株式会社YPSインターナショナル

YPS International Co Ltd. / 株式会社YPSインターナショナル Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥260,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK YPS international is looking for willing and flexible candidates to carry out basic office work such as administration and reception, with a possibility to be involved in sales and planning in the future.



Speaking a third language is a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Backend Engineer Company: Inbound Technology / 株式会社

Inbound Technology / 株式会社 Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥11.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M ~ ¥11.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a backend engineer position for a leading payment company in Japan.



You must have experience with Java or Python, and an in-depth understanding about online currency. Share this Job Apply Here

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.