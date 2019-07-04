Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 27, 2019

Not in Japan but dream of working here? These jobs accept applications from overseas and will sponsor your visa.

On Jul 4, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Full Stack Engineer at Tokyo Startup Company: Juwwa Inc.

Juwwa Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational level

Conversational level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Keen to work in an exciting and fast-paced startup environment?



Emerging software development company Juwwa Inc. is looking for a Full-Stack Engineer to:



• Contribute to the design and architecture of our core platform

• Build reusable components and codes/libraries for future use

• Design and develop APIs

• Collaborate with the whole team and stakeholders to design and launch new features...and more!



If you want to take advantage of this opportunity to work in a fast-growing startup, conquer new challenges, and be exposed to unlimited opportunities, we welcome you. Share this Job Apply Here

English Teacher (Nationwide) Company: Amity Corporation こども英会話専門校 アミティー

Amity Corporation こども英会話専門校 アミティー Salary: ¥270,000 / Month (Starting)

¥270,000 / Month (Starting) Location: Japan, Nationwide

Japan, Nationwide English: Native Level

Native Level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK A leading English conversation educator for children in Japan, Amity has been providing international teaching opportunities for more than four decades at 85 branch schools throughout Japan.



Amity is seeking enthusiastic and motivated professionals who enjoy working with children.



Amity Corporation offers a competitive minimum salary to first-year teachers, visa sponsorship, subsidized housing, subsidized corporate health insurance, and more. Share this Job Apply Here

Fitness, Wellness & Spa Positions at Park Hyatt Niseko Company: Park Hyatt Niseko

Park Hyatt Niseko Salary: ¥190,000 / Month

¥190,000 / Month Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications Ok Park Hyatt Niseko (opening on the 20th of January 2020) are looking for motivated and cool staff to join the Hyatt family within our Wellness & Spa department through one of the below positions:



• Fitness & Spa Assistant Manager

• Therapist

• Fitness Attendant

• Hostess



We offer a competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodations to share with your friends, transportation between accommodation and hotel, duty meals, free ski passes as well as discounts on ski rentals and much more for fun! Share this Job Apply Here

Mobile Game Scenario Planner with ZigZaGame Inc. Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Negotiable

Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Plan out and write the plot for storylines of games that we develop in-house.



You will also check scripts written based on your plots and provide appropriate feedback while keeping track of the in-game lore and expanding upon it.



Speaking Japanese would be a big plus. On top of that, you should be able to prove that you consume entertainment content in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Mobile Application Engineers Company: Inbound Technology / 株式会社

Inbound Technology / 株式会社 Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK Your main duty will be the planning, design, and implementation of mobile applications as well as mobile infrastructure development.



You must have at least 3 years of experience as a mobile application developer but you don't need to be able to speak Japanese.



We offer a very competitive salary starting at a minimum of ¥5 million a year. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Support Assistant at Inside Japan Tours Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.

InsideJapan Tours Ltd. Salary: ¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable

¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a unique opportunity for someone who wants to work in a bilingual environment and deliver great customer service to visitors to Japan from the UK, USA and Australia during the Rugby World Cup period.



You will be part of a winning team and contributing to our great customer satisfaction record.



Your aim is to help our customers have a great experience and to become repeat customers for us or want to recommend us to their friends. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Marketer at a Cosmetics and Health Foods Company Company: Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部

Pasona Global / 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥4.7M ~ ¥6.7M / Year

¥4.7M ~ ¥6.7M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A cosmetics and health food company is looking for a web marketer to take care of its marketing activities targeting English-speaking customers.



You must have at least 3 years of experience in PR/marketing and planning in English—including social media management.



Experience in cosmetic, fashion, culture or health-related translations would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Chef at International School in Nagano Company: Cezars Kitchen

Cezars Kitchen Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥180,000 ~ ¥230,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Karuizawa, Nagano

Karuizawa, Nagano English: Conversational level

Conversational level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK Cezars Kitchen is a leader in food service for the international community in Japan and beyond.



Since launching in 1996, we have served hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers in schools and businesses throughout Japan, Malaysia and Korea.



We are looking for a full-time kitchen manager to run the catering at UWC ISAK, a pre-university international boarding school in the scenic mountain town of Karuizawa, Nagano.



Visa sponsorship available for those with the right experience Share this Job Apply Here

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.