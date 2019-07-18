Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
IT Infrastructure Engineer, Security Network Engineer
- Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Pasona Global is recruiting for several IT Engineer positions for one of their clients, established since 1969.
You must have previous experience in a similar position, but you only need a conversational level of Japanese.
Travel Consultant / Guest Relations
- Company: IXSM Travel
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Nozawa Onsen, Nagano
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
IXSM Travel is a small company dedicated to growing the number of fans of Japan all over the world by showing its hidden potentials.
Web design or IT knowledge and marketing experience would be a big plus.
Interesting fact: Their office is located in Nozawa Onsen and Myoko Kogen in Nagano!
Kids English Teacher for Spring 2020
- Company: Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Kansai or Yokohama, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a full-time English Teacher position in various locations in Kansai and Yokohama.
The maximum number of students in a class is 8 and you'll be working Tuesday to Saturday, with Sundays and Mondays off, starting from March 2020.
Training will be provided as well as a salary increase if you renew your contract for the second and third year.
Engineer (Software, IT Infrastructure, AI, and more)
- Company: Human Resocia Corporation | ヒューマンリソシア株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Openings for multiple IT engineer positions in Japan are available for overseas applicants with Human Resocia Corporation.
Relocation fees (flights and accommodation) will be provided!
Japanese Video Game Support | ゲーミングサポートエージェント 日本語/英語
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Both full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.