Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 29, 2019

IT Infrastructure Engineer, Security Network Engineer Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部

Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK Pasona Global is recruiting for several IT Engineer positions for one of their clients, established since 1969.



You must have previous experience in a similar position, but you only need a conversational level of Japanese.

Travel Consultant / Guest Relations Company: IXSM Travel

IXSM Travel

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Nozawa Onsen, Nagano

Nozawa Onsen, Nagano English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK IXSM Travel is a small company dedicated to growing the number of fans of Japan all over the world by showing its hidden potentials.



Web design or IT knowledge and marketing experience would be a big plus.



Interesting fact: Their office is located in Nozawa Onsen and Myoko Kogen in Nagano!

Kids English Teacher for Spring 2020 Company: Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進

Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進

¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Kansai or Yokohama, Japan

Kansai or Yokohama, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a full-time English Teacher position in various locations in Kansai and Yokohama.



The maximum number of students in a class is 8 and you'll be working Tuesday to Saturday, with Sundays and Mondays off, starting from March 2020.



Training will be provided as well as a salary increase if you renew your contract for the second and third year.

Social Media Content Coordinator Company: Info Cubic Japan | 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン

Info Cubic Japan | 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン

¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Overseas applications OK Info Cubic is looking for a talented social media content coordinator with experience in digital marketing.



Your role will be to manage social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, as well as content on blogs.



You must be able to benchmark, analyze, review and report about your work as well as being proficient with Excel.

Engineer (Software, IT Infrastructure, AI, and more) Company: Human Resocia Corporation | ヒューマンリソシア株式会社

Human Resocia Corporation | ヒューマンリソシア株式会社

¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK Openings for multiple IT engineer positions in Japan are available for overseas applicants with Human Resocia Corporation.



Relocation fees (flights and accommodation) will be provided!

Japanese Video Game Support | ゲーミングサポートエージェント 日本語/英語 Company: 5CA

5CA

Salary negotiable Location: Japan

Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Both full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

