Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

Not in Japan but dream of working here? These jobs accept applications from overseas and will sponsor your visa.

On Aug 1, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Part-time Marketing Executive Company: One World International School (OWIS)

One World International School (OWIS) Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a part-time position as a Marketing Executive at One World International School in Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo.



Your main tasks will include:



• Conceptualizing and implementing marketing campaigns

• Effectively collaborating with external partners as and when needed

• Establishing creative direction for all marketing campaigns



And more!



Work hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break. Share this Job Apply Here

IT Specialist / IT Manager Company: Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K.

Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K. Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Based on experience

¥3.6M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Based on experience Location: Ebisu, Tokyo

Ebisu, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Apex is looking for an IT Specialist / Manager to join their team located in Ebisu, Tokyo.



You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.



Management experience is a plus but not mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time English Teacher from March 2020 Company: English For You

English For You Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Matsumoto, Nagano

Matsumoto, Nagano English: Native Level

Native Level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK This English school located in Matsumoto, Nagano, is looking for a full-time English teacher to join their small team starting from March 2020.



Benefits include paid training, social insurance and a private apartment with a washing machine, a refrigerator and a stove/grill.

Share this Job Apply Here

Overseas Video Games Sales Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部

Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A major video games company in Japan is looking for a salesperson to be responsible for international sales in the APAC region.



You must have good communication skills as well as some experience in a sales position. Knowledge in foreign trade is very welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

ALT (Immediate Hire) Company: NPO 法人グローバル教育推進機構 (GLAD)

NPO 法人グローバル教育推進機構 (GLAD) Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Kanoya, Kagoshima

Kanoya, Kagoshima English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK Be an English teacher in the land of sweet potatoes!



NPO GLAD is looking for a native English speaker to take care of its local community while enjoying his/her work-life balance in Kagoshima.



You must have a driver's license and be able to drive in Japan. A rental car will be provided!



Benefits include career growth, administration assistance, social insurance and transportation allowance. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel Guest Service, Guide & Marketing Company: Iizuka-tei Hotel

Iizuka-tei Hotel Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Nakagawa, Tochigi

Nakagawa, Tochigi English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK The Iizuka-tei Hotel located in Nakagawa, Tochigi, is looking for a Guest Service, Guide & Marketing person to direct guests around the city and perform simple marketing tasks for domestic and international growth.



Benefits include social insurance, a free apartment located inside the city and free car rental if needed. Share this Job Apply Here

Native English Instructor Company: M's English School

M's English School Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Takasaki and Maebashi, Gunma

Takasaki and Maebashi, Gunma English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Overseas applications OK M's English, a private English conversation school located in Gunma, is looking for full-time English instructors to start from September 2019, December 2019 or March 2020.



You must have a Bachelor's degree and a driver's license for Japan.



Additional bonuses will be provided for candidates in possession of a certification such as CELTA, TEFL, a masters degree and/or the JLPT. Share this Job Apply Here

Seasonal Hotel Operations in Hokkaido Company: Park Hyatt Niseko

Park Hyatt Niseko Salary: ¥190,000 / Month

¥190,000 / Month Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Overseas applications OK The Park Hyatt Niseko, a luxury mountain resort opening on the 20th of January 2020 is hiring hotel staff for a December 2019 start.



Job opportunities range from the Front Desk, House Keeping, Chefs (specializing in French cuisine), Commis and Waiters/Waitresses.



Benefits include accommodation, transportation fees, meals, and free ski passes. Share this Job Apply Here

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.