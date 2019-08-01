Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 31, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
Part-time Marketing Executive
- Company: One World International School (OWIS)
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a part-time position as a Marketing Executive at One World International School in Nishi-Kasai, Tokyo.
Your main tasks will include:
• Conceptualizing and implementing marketing campaigns
• Effectively collaborating with external partners as and when needed
• Establishing creative direction for all marketing campaigns
And more!
Work hours are from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break.
IT Specialist / IT Manager
- Company: Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K.
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Based on experience
- Location: Ebisu, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Apex is looking for an IT Specialist / Manager to join their team located in Ebisu, Tokyo.
You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.
Management experience is a plus but not mandatory.
Full-Time English Teacher from March 2020
- Company: English For You
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month
- Location: Matsumoto, Nagano
- English: Native Level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This English school located in Matsumoto, Nagano, is looking for a full-time English teacher to join their small team starting from March 2020.
Benefits include paid training, social insurance and a private apartment with a washing machine, a refrigerator and a stove/grill.
Overseas Video Games Sales
- Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A major video games company in Japan is looking for a salesperson to be responsible for international sales in the APAC region.
You must have good communication skills as well as some experience in a sales position. Knowledge in foreign trade is very welcome.
ALT (Immediate Hire)
- Company: NPO 法人グローバル教育推進機構 (GLAD)
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Kanoya, Kagoshima
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Be an English teacher in the land of sweet potatoes!
NPO GLAD is looking for a native English speaker to take care of its local community while enjoying his/her work-life balance in Kagoshima.
You must have a driver's license and be able to drive in Japan. A rental car will be provided!
Benefits include career growth, administration assistance, social insurance and transportation allowance.
Hotel Guest Service, Guide & Marketing
- Company: Iizuka-tei Hotel
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Nakagawa, Tochigi
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The Iizuka-tei Hotel located in Nakagawa, Tochigi, is looking for a Guest Service, Guide & Marketing person to direct guests around the city and perform simple marketing tasks for domestic and international growth.
Benefits include social insurance, a free apartment located inside the city and free car rental if needed.
Native English Instructor
- Company: M's English School
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Takasaki and Maebashi, Gunma
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
M's English, a private English conversation school located in Gunma, is looking for full-time English instructors to start from September 2019, December 2019 or March 2020.
You must have a Bachelor's degree and a driver's license for Japan.
Additional bonuses will be provided for candidates in possession of a certification such as CELTA, TEFL, a masters degree and/or the JLPT.
Seasonal Hotel Operations in Hokkaido
- Company: Park Hyatt Niseko
- Salary: ¥190,000 / Month
- Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The Park Hyatt Niseko, a luxury mountain resort opening on the 20th of January 2020 is hiring hotel staff for a December 2019 start.
Job opportunities range from the Front Desk, House Keeping, Chefs (specializing in French cuisine), Commis and Waiters/Waitresses.
Benefits include accommodation, transportation fees, meals, and free ski passes.
To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.