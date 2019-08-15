Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
Assistant Language Teacher for Spring 2020
- Company: Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Shiga
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.
Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching material, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan.
B2B Sales and Marketing
- Company: 株式会社アスカ
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Asuka is looking for a B2B sales and marketing person for a company in the chemical industry which provides a customized development and processing service for highly functional materials.
Benefits include bonuses twice a year, transportation fee and social insurance.
PYP Teacher at International School
- Company: One World International School (OWIS)
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a PYP teacher for early year students, you must have knowledge, understanding, and enthusiasm for creative teaching and learning as a key to raising achievement, aspiration, and motivation.
You must have a degree in education with at least two years of teaching experience in early years PYP.
AI or Cloud Engineer
- Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Shinbashi, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A company specializing in ship navigation systems is looking for an AI or Cloud Engineer.
You must have artificial intelligence model development experience in Python or development experience in node.js, react or Linux (CentOS, etc.,).
No Japanese required but you must be proficient in English.
After the training is complete, remote work is also possible according to your ability.
English Instructors
- Company: NOVA Co. Ltd. (株式会社NOVA)
- Salary: Up to ¥2,590 per 60 minutes (depending on lesson type)
- Location: Tokushima, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and ability through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a videoconferencing system) and Nova Junior.
The gorgeous countryside region of Tokushima in Shikoku Prefecture is looking for English Instructors to join Nova schools.
You must have a bachelor degree and be a native English speaker.
To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.