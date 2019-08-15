Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 33, 2019

These employers are looking for candidates from outside of Japan and are willing to sponsor your visa!

On Aug 15, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Assistant Language Teacher for Spring 2020 Company: Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク

Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Shiga

Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Shiga English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic level

Basic level Application: Overseas applications OK Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.



Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching material, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Part-Time Social Community Manager & Customer Support Company: 一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会

一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会 Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project-based

¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project-based Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational Level

Conversational Level Application: Overseas applications OK Your main daily tasks will be responding to inquiries sent from all over the world to the Otaku Coin Association, as well as sharing with fans of otaku culture worldwide the appeal of Otaku Coin.



You'll also be promoting the activities of the Otaku Coin Association through the official blog and social media accounts.



You must have an interest in anime, manga, video games, and character goods. Share this Job Apply Here

B2B Sales and Marketing Company: 株式会社アスカ

株式会社アスカ Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Asuka is looking for a B2B sales and marketing person for a company in the chemical industry which provides a customized development and processing service for highly functional materials.



Benefits include bonuses twice a year, transportation fee and social insurance. Share this Job Apply Here

PYP Teacher at International School Company: One World International School (OWIS)

One World International School (OWIS) Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK As a PYP teacher for early year students, you must have knowledge, understanding, and enthusiasm for creative teaching and learning as a key to raising achievement, aspiration, and motivation.



You must have a degree in education with at least two years of teaching experience in early years PYP. Share this Job Apply Here

AI or Cloud Engineer Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Shinbashi, Tokyo

Shinbashi, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK A company specializing in ship navigation systems is looking for an AI or Cloud Engineer.



You must have artificial intelligence model development experience in Python or development experience in node.js, react or Linux (CentOS, etc.,).



No Japanese required but you must be proficient in English.



After the training is complete, remote work is also possible according to your ability.

Share this Job Apply Here

English Instructors Company: NOVA Co. Ltd. (株式会社NOVA)

NOVA Co. Ltd. (株式会社NOVA) Salary: Up to ¥2,590 per 60 minutes (depending on lesson type)

Up to ¥2,590 per 60 minutes (depending on lesson type) Location: Tokushima, Japan

Tokushima, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and ability through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a videoconferencing system) and Nova Junior.



The gorgeous countryside region of Tokushima in Shikoku Prefecture is looking for English Instructors to join Nova schools.



You must have a bachelor degree and be a native English speaker. Share this Job Apply Here

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.