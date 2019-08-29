Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

Not in Japan but dream of working here? These jobs accept applications from overseas and will sponsor your visa.

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク

Assistant Language Teacher for Spring 2020

  • Company: Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク
  • Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Shiga
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.

Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching materials, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan.

一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会

Part-Time Social Community Manager & Customer Support

  • Company: 一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project-based
  • Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Your main daily tasks will be responding to inquiries sent from all over the world to the Otaku Coin Association, as well as sharing with fans of otaku culture worldwide the appeal of Otaku Coin.

You'll also be promoting the activities of the Otaku Coin Association through the official blog and social media accounts.

You must have an interest in anime, manga, video games, and character goods.

株式会社トランザス

Senior Software Developer

  • Company: 株式会社トランザス
  • Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Tranzas, a company that develops and markets Set Top Box and other IoT devices, has opened up a Senior Software Developer position in Yokohama, Kanagawa. You must have at least 5 years of experience in developing software and be proficient with Java and C/C++.

IB Japan

ENGLISH CONVERSATION TEACHER

  • Company: IB Japan
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥265,000 / Month
  • Location: Chiba, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

IB Japan is looking for a native English speaker to join their English conversation school in Chiba.

You will be thoroughly consulted before being placed in schools so no surprised relocation.

Benefits include the possibility to join its Japanese language school to improve your Japanese level.

ユースシアタージャパン株式会社

Dance Instructor

  • Company: ユースシアタージャパン株式会社
  • Salary: ¥230,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ), an English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan, is looking for a full-time dance instructor to take care of dance, ballet and voice classes in one of their 46 studios across Japan.

Knowledge of dance or music would be preferred.

Kiroro Hotels Co., Ltd.

Food and Beverage Service Staff

  • Company: Kiroro Hotels Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Kiroro Hotels located in Yoichi, Hokkaido, is looking for food and beverage service staff to fill roles from associate to manager and supervisor.

Benefits include a free ski pass during the winter season, language training, a free shuttle bus to visit nearby Otaru city (30-min by bus from the hotel), accommodation with unlimited WiFi, and meals at their staff canteens.

LANGUAGE RESOURCES LTD.

Full-Time ELT Professionals

  • Company: LANGUAGE RESOURCES LTD.
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Kobe, Hyogo
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a certified English teacher position in the exciting, cosmopolitan city of Kobe, Japan.

You must have either a CELTA, TESOL or similar certificate, and have 3 years of teaching experience either abroad or in Japan.

The airfare to Japan will be covered for successful candidates.

Sunflare Co. Ltd. | 株式会社サン・フレア

Full-time Medical English Checker

  • Company: Sunflare Co. Ltd. | 株式会社サン・フレア
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Sunflare is looking for a native English copywriter to proofread medical documents.

You must have at least a JLPT N2 or higher.

Knowledge in medical English would be a plus but is not mandatory for this position.

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan

