Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

On Aug 29, 2019

Assistant Language Teacher for Spring 2020 Company: Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク

Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Shiga

Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Shiga English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.



Part-Time Social Community Manager & Customer Support Company: 一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会

一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会 Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project-based

¥1,200 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project-based Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Your main daily tasks will be responding to inquiries sent from all over the world to the Otaku Coin Association, as well as sharing with fans of otaku culture worldwide the appeal of Otaku Coin.



You'll also be promoting the activities of the Otaku Coin Association through the official blog and social media accounts.



Senior Software Developer Company: 株式会社トランザス

株式会社トランザス Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

ENGLISH CONVERSATION TEACHER Company: IB Japan

IB Japan Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥265,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥265,000 / Month Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK IB Japan is looking for a native English speaker to join their English conversation school in Chiba.



You will be thoroughly consulted before being placed in schools so no surprised relocation.



Dance Instructor Company: ユースシアタージャパン株式会社

ユースシアタージャパン株式会社 Salary: ¥230,000 / Month

¥230,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ), an English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan, is looking for a full-time dance instructor to take care of dance, ballet and voice classes in one of their 46 studios across Japan.



Food and Beverage Service Staff Company: Kiroro Hotels Co., Ltd.

Kiroro Hotels Co., Ltd. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Kiroro Hotels located in Yoichi, Hokkaido, is looking for food and beverage service staff to fill roles from associate to manager and supervisor.



Full-Time ELT Professionals Company: LANGUAGE RESOURCES LTD.

LANGUAGE RESOURCES LTD. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Kobe, Hyogo

Kobe, Hyogo English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK This is a certified English teacher position in the exciting, cosmopolitan city of Kobe, Japan.



You must have either a CELTA, TESOL or similar certificate, and have 3 years of teaching experience either abroad or in Japan.



Full-time Medical English Checker Company: Sunflare Co. Ltd. | 株式会社サン・フレア

Sunflare Co. Ltd. | 株式会社サン・フレア Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK Sunflare is looking for a native English copywriter to proofread medical documents.



You must have at least a JLPT N2 or higher.



