Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
Assistant Language Teacher for Spring 2020
- Company: Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama, Kanagawa, Shiga
- English: Native
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in Spring 2020.
Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching materials, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan.
Senior Software Developer
- Company: 株式会社トランザス
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Tranzas, a company that develops and markets Set Top Box and other IoT devices, has opened up a Senior Software Developer position in Yokohama, Kanagawa. You must have at least 5 years of experience in developing software and be proficient with Java and C/C++.
ENGLISH CONVERSATION TEACHER
- Company: IB Japan
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥265,000 / Month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
IB Japan is looking for a native English speaker to join their English conversation school in Chiba.
You will be thoroughly consulted before being placed in schools so no surprised relocation.
Benefits include the possibility to join its Japanese language school to improve your Japanese level.
Dance Instructor
- Company: ユースシアタージャパン株式会社
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ), an English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan, is looking for a full-time dance instructor to take care of dance, ballet and voice classes in one of their 46 studios across Japan.
Knowledge of dance or music would be preferred.
Food and Beverage Service Staff
- Company: Kiroro Hotels Co., Ltd.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Kiroro Hotels located in Yoichi, Hokkaido, is looking for food and beverage service staff to fill roles from associate to manager and supervisor.
Benefits include a free ski pass during the winter season, language training, a free shuttle bus to visit nearby Otaru city (30-min by bus from the hotel), accommodation with unlimited WiFi, and meals at their staff canteens.
Full-Time ELT Professionals
- Company: LANGUAGE RESOURCES LTD.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Kobe, Hyogo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a certified English teacher position in the exciting, cosmopolitan city of Kobe, Japan.
You must have either a CELTA, TESOL or similar certificate, and have 3 years of teaching experience either abroad or in Japan.
The airfare to Japan will be covered for successful candidates.
Full-time Medical English Checker
- Company: Sunflare Co. Ltd. | 株式会社サン・フレア
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Sunflare is looking for a native English copywriter to proofread medical documents.
You must have at least a JLPT N2 or higher.
Knowledge in medical English would be a plus but is not mandatory for this position.
To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.