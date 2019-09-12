Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 37, 2019

Jobs in editing, event planning and real estate among our latest picks.

American, Indonesian, Vietnamese Editors Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部

Business Application: Overseas applications OK As an editor, your main duties will be to create and edit content in your native language.



Analyzing content for consistency, accuracy, adherence to style and brand standards, and user experience implications will also be part of your role.



Overseas Sales/Event Director Company: 株式会社イベント21

Business Application: Overseas applications OK Event21, a company that provides event support for those who wish to hold events in Japan—including translation, venue setup, and operation services—is looking for a Sales and Event Director.



Candidates should have an interest in Japanese culture, and be able to share our values and company vision to grow together.



Client Services Consultant Company: Kalibrate Japan

Business Application: Overseas applications OK The Client Services Consultant (CSC) is responsible for a range of value-adding services that includes supporting the Kalibrate sales team to secure new clients, delivering a range of consulting services to new and existing clients and owning the on-going business process relationship with client’s post-implementation of Kalibrate software.



As a recognized subject matter and industry expert, clients rely on CSC’s to help them extract maximum value from Kalibrate software and services.



Project Manager/Assistant Project Manager Company: Hokkaido Tracks Resort Properties

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Hokkaido Tracks, a real estate and development company offering sales, project management, and property management services to domestic and international clients, is looking for a project manager to be responsible for overseeing all aspects of new projects from initial inception to completion.



Aviation Industry Account Manager Company: Jet Support Services, Inc.

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK As an account manager, you will be working closely with the Director of Business Development for Government Accounts in all phases of the business development process.



This includes everything from the identification and capture of sales prospects to the proposal, win, and execution of our services.



Your role will be to act as the primary in-country technical contact, assisting the client and the operator with timely and accurate responses to technical, program, and financial questions.



Independent Sales Representative Company: Military Auto Source

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.



You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.



