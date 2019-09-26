Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

Patissier, 2D game illustrator, math teacher and digital marketing consultant among our top picks for this week.

Overseas Sales/Event Director Company: 株式会社イベント21

株式会社イベント21 Salary: ¥220,000 / Month

¥220,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Nara or Aichi

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, Nara or Aichi English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK Event21, a company that provides event support for those who wish to hold events in Japan—including translation, venue setup, and operation services—is looking for a sales and event director.



Candidates should have an interest in Japanese culture, and be able to share our values and company vision to grow together.



Candidates holding a driver's license would be preferred.

Chinese Speaking Otome Game Localization Manager Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Not mandatory but a plus

Not mandatory but a plus Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame is looking for translators to bring our Otome game story to Chinese-speaking audiences. This position requires high-level translation skills, native-level Chinese (traditional or simplified), strong time-management skills and reliable management of deadlines.



Japanese language proficiency will be a plus. Visa sponsorship is available.

Patissier at a Japanese/Western Fusion Style Bakery Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited

CHINRIU Honten Limited Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Odawara, Kanagawa

Odawara, Kanagawa English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic or Conversational

Basic or Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.



This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients, such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums, and production methods.



You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.

Digital Marketing Consultant Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部

Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK A global marketing and media agency is looking for a new digital marketing consultant to join its team ASAP.



Your main duty will be to provide marketing consultation and manage projects for mid-size to global industry leaders.



You must have experience and knowledge in digital marketing such as website SEO, digital analytics, social media marketing, advertising, and branding.

English Instructors Industries: English Conversation Schools

Position Available: 5 English Instructors in Kanagawa, Tokushima, Tokyo, Osaka and Aichi Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and abilities through its three main brands—branch lessons, multimedia center lessons (lessons taught over a videoconferencing system) and Nova Junior for kids.



They currently have openings for English instructors to apply from overseas for various locations across Japan.



You must have a bachelor's degree and be a native English speaker.

Math and Science Middle School Teacher Company: The Montessori School of Tokyo

The Montessori School of Tokyo Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK This is a unique position for an English-speaking math and science teacher for the middle school of the Montessory School of Tokyo.



You must be an experienced educator in your field. Montessori training would be a plus but is not mandatory.

Mobile Game 2D Illustrator Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK If working in the video game industry is your dream, this is the job for you!



ZigZaGame, a game and app development company in Japan, is looking for a 2D illustrator to create high fidelity art assets and implement them for use in the interface and associated media campaigns.



Illustrations include character and prop illustration, UI elements such as buttons and icons, as well as conceptual investigations into the visual aesthetics of future products.



Your role will also include managing a few contracted artists and to provide feedback on their work.



Japanese or other language proficiency would be a plus.

IT Specialist / IT Manager Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)

Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.) Salary: ¥3.6M / Year, Based on experience

¥3.6M / Year, Based on experience Location: Ebisu, Tokyo

Ebisu, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK Apex is seeking an IT Specialist/IT Manager to work closely with our IT Lead to maintain and enhance our database.



You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript (Preferably React) and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.

