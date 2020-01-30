Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 4, 2020

Each week GaijinPot looks through its database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
Application Engineer
- Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarters in Tokyo.
You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.
Japanese is not required as English is the official internal company language.
Benefits include relocation support, visa sponsorship, corporate sports club membership, and childcare support.
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.
Recruitment / Overseas Support Coordinator
- Company: LINE Fukuoka
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a position at LINE, the famous Japanese social service app! LINE is looking for candidates to join its HR department in Fukuoka and help with the recruitment and relocation of overseas talent.
You must have at least business-level Japanese or equivalent as Japanese will be used 70% of the time. Chinese abilities are a big plus.
Your main duties will be managing personal data of current and future employees (using the company HR management system), supervising interviews, and organizing recruitment and networking events.
Hotel General Manager
- Company: Vacation Niseko
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A hotel resort in Niseko is looking for its new General Manager.
Your main duties will be supervising the resort staff managers and key business operations to ensure efficiency and profitability while maintaining the highest standards.
You must have experience in a similar role in the tourism or hospitality industry.
Benefits include a relocation allowance and access to the resort services for free or with an employee discount.
Translation Coordinator
- Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a Translation Coordinator, you will be coordinating translation for domestic and overseas projects. Responsibilities include coordinating the translation process, arranging documents, performing checks, and delivering the final product to clients.
You must have at least a JLPT N1 certification. Translation experience using TRADOS and IT skills (office, Adobe or programming) are a plus.
Frontend Engineer
- Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a Frontend Engineer, you will participate from the planning stage, formulating specifications with directors and designers, and taking care of implementation and release.
Your main duties will be developing the company's main product general web application, analyzing user usage and suggesting improvements.
You must have development and operation experience using SPA frameworks such as Angular, React or Vue.
Benefits include paid self-training, housing allowance, and overseas conference support (WWDC, Google IO, F8, etc.).
Video-game Translator
- Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A major gaming company is looking for multiple video game translators to join its office in Shibuya, Tokyo.
You must be a native speaker of one of the following languages: German, English, French, Spanish, or Italian.
At least one year of experience working in a similar position (manga, anime, games, light novels, or similar entertainment content) and business level Japanese is mandatory.
Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE
- Company: LINE Fukuoka
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The No. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English speaking development engineers to join its team in Fukuoka.
No Japanese is required but you must be motivated to learn.
You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java).
English Instructors in Fukuoka
- Company: NOVA Co. Ltd. (株式会社NOVA)
- Salary: Up to 2,590 yen per 60 minutes
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and abilities through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a video conferencing system), and Nova Junior.
Branches are generally open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6:30 p.m. on weekends.
Complete training is provided.
Web Application Engineer
- Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A major digital marketing and web development company based in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong is looking for a Web Application Engineer to take care of business system (mainly Web) development using Java, and system development using BI or AI technology.
A maximum of two months of training will be available depending on your skills and experience.
Benefits include transportation allowance, flex-time, and remote work.
