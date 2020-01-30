Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 4, 2020

In locations across Japan, these jobs at Rakuten, Amazon, and Line are all open to overseas candidates.

By Marie Meg Jan 30, 2020 1 min read

Each week GaijinPot looks through its database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Application Engineer Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社

Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社 Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarters in Tokyo.



You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.



Japanese is not required as English is the official internal company language.



Benefits include relocation support, visa sponsorship, corporate sports club membership, and childcare support. Share this Job Apply Here

Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment / Overseas Support Coordinator Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a position at LINE, the famous Japanese social service app! LINE is looking for candidates to join its HR department in Fukuoka and help with the recruitment and relocation of overseas talent.



You must have at least business-level Japanese or equivalent as Japanese will be used 70% of the time. Chinese abilities are a big plus.



Your main duties will be managing personal data of current and future employees (using the company HR management system), supervising interviews, and organizing recruitment and networking events. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel General Manager Company: Vacation Niseko

Vacation Niseko Salary: ¥6.0M / Year

¥6.0M / Year Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A hotel resort in Niseko is looking for its new General Manager.



Your main duties will be supervising the resort staff managers and key business operations to ensure efficiency and profitability while maintaining the highest standards.



You must have experience in a similar role in the tourism or hospitality industry.



Benefits include a relocation allowance and access to the resort services for free or with an employee discount. Share this Job Apply Here

Translation Coordinator Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK As a Translation Coordinator, you will be coordinating translation for domestic and overseas projects. Responsibilities include coordinating the translation process, arranging documents, performing checks, and delivering the final product to clients.



You must have at least a JLPT N1 certification. Translation experience using TRADOS and IT skills (office, Adobe or programming) are a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Frontend Engineer Company: Nextbeat Co Ltd

Nextbeat Co Ltd Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK As a Frontend Engineer, you will participate from the planning stage, formulating specifications with directors and designers, and taking care of implementation and release.



Your main duties will be developing the company's main product general web application, analyzing user usage and suggesting improvements.



You must have development and operation experience using SPA frameworks such as Angular, React or Vue.



Benefits include paid self-training, housing allowance, and overseas conference support (WWDC, Google IO, F8, etc.). Share this Job Apply Here

Video-game Translator Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A major gaming company is looking for multiple video game translators to join its office in Shibuya, Tokyo.



You must be a native speaker of one of the following languages: German, English, French, Spanish, or Italian.



At least one year of experience working in a similar position (manga, anime, games, light novels, or similar entertainment content) and business level Japanese is mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK The No. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English speaking development engineers to join its team in Fukuoka.



No Japanese is required but you must be motivated to learn.



You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java). Share this Job Apply Here

English Instructors in Fukuoka Company: NOVA Co. Ltd. (株式会社NOVA)

NOVA Co. Ltd. (株式会社NOVA) Salary: Up to 2,590 yen per 60 minutes

Up to 2,590 yen per 60 minutes Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and abilities through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a video conferencing system), and Nova Junior.



Branches are generally open 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6:30 p.m. on weekends.



Complete training is provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Application Engineer Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A major digital marketing and web development company based in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong is looking for a Web Application Engineer to take care of business system (mainly Web) development using Java, and system development using BI or AI technology.



A maximum of two months of training will be available depending on your skills and experience.



Benefits include transportation allowance, flex-time, and remote work. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.