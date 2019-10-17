Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 42, 2019

Ski instructor, full-stack engineer, and game producer among our top picks for those living overseas who want to come and work in Japan.

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Winter Camp Ski Instructor Company: English Adventure YK

English Adventure YK Salary: ¥15,000~¥20,000 / Day

¥15,000~¥20,000 / Day Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK This is a temporary ski instructor position from December 21, 2019, to January 6, 2020, in the mountains of Niigata.



Skiing ability mandatory though training is provided, as well as transportation from Tokyo if you already live in Japan.



For overseas applicants, a package that covers your flight and living expenses will be provided for the right candidate!

Full Stack Engineer Company: Nextbeat Co., Ltd.

Nextbeat Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK This is a full-time position with visa sponsorship for a full-stack engineer in Tokyo at a human resources company.



You must have experience coding in JavaScript or developing in Java for at least one year.

Secretary to CEO Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人

Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人 Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK This Japanese law firm is looking for a new secretary for its CEO to join its office in Shinjuku.



Your main duty will be scheduling meetings, visits and general matters, and handling all communications.



Business trip assistance will also be part of your duties.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese and have at least three years of office work experience.

Patissier at a Japanese/Western Fusion Style Bakery Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited

CHINRIU Honten Limited Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Odawara, Kanagawa

Odawara, Kanagawa English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic or Conversational

Basic or Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.



This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.



You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.

Digital Marketing Consultant Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部

Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK A global marketing and media agency is looking for a new digital marketing consultant to join its team ASAP.



Your main duty will be to provide marketing consultation and manage projects for mid-size to global industry leaders.



You must have experience and knowledge in digital marketing such as website SEO, digital analytics, social media marketing, advertising, and branding.

Project Management Specialist Company: United Nations University - 国連大学

United Nations University - 国連大学 Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK The UN University, a global think tank and postgraduate teaching organization, is looking for an experienced project manager to join its team in Shibuya, Tokyo.



You must have at least five years of experience in project management and possess a certification in project management methodologies such as Agile, PRINCE2, Scrum or similar.

Associate Game Producer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Shinagawa, Tokyo

Shinagawa, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame is looking for a game producer to join its live operation team for its newly released mobile game "Evertale."



You will be responsible for organizing, facilitating, and supporting team members across various divisions and departments both internally and externally. These departments include: engineering, localization, art, marketing and live operations.



The ideal candidate is someone with a creative yet analytical mind who also has the ability to think on their feet and problem-solve quickly.



Japanese proficiency is not mandatory but would be a bonus.

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.