Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

It's translator jobs galore with our picks for this week, including project work translating anime news.

On Nov 7, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Anime News Translators Company: 一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会

一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会 Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project & Commission-based

¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project & Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK Otaku Coin Association is looking for native English translators to translate anime, manga, video games or other pop-cultural content from Japanese to English to help them reach their foreign audience.



You must be able to commit for at least three months and 3 hours of work per day with them. Share this Job Apply Here

Global Marketing at Gaming Company Company: 株式会社アスカ

株式会社アスカ Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK A gaming company located in Roppongi, Tokyo, is looking for its next Global Marketing person to help expand their business worldwide.



Your main duties will include data aggregation and data analysis.



Please note: You will be working with adult games and other adult content. Share this Job Apply Here

Executive Assistant to CEO Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人

Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人 Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK This Japanese law firm is looking for a new secretary for its CEO to join its office in Shinjuku.



Your main duty will be scheduling meetings, visits and general matters, and handling all communications.



Business trip assistance will also be part of your duties.



You must be fluent in both English and Japanese and have at least three years of office work experience. Share this Job Apply Here

English Instructors in Osaka Company: NOVA Co. Ltd.

NOVA Co. Ltd. Salary: Up to ¥2,590 / 60 minutes, Dependant on lesson type

Up to ¥2,590 / 60 minutes, Dependant on lesson type Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and abilities through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a videoconferencing system) and Nova Junior.



The branches are generally open 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6:30 p.m. on weekends. Complete training is provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Remote Japanese-English Translator Company: 合同会社DMM.com

合同会社DMM.com Salary: ¥2,400 ~ ¥30,000 / Project

¥2,400 ~ ¥30,000 / Project Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK DMM英会話 なんてuKnow is Japan’s largest Q&A website for English language learners.



On this site, users can ask: “How do you say this in English?”



In order to provide authentic English phrases and sentences that are explained in Japanese, we are looking for native English speakers who are highly proficient in reading and writing in Japanese.



No experience is necessary but is a plus. Training will be provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Musical Theatre Instructor Company: ユースシアタージャパン株式会社 | Youth Theatre Japan

ユースシアタージャパン株式会社 | Youth Theatre Japan Salary: ¥230,000 / Month

¥230,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Can you dance, sing or act? Or even all three? Then this is the job for you!



Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ) is the one and only English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan.



YTJ's concept is the fusion of “Entertainment” and “Education.” The company has been growing dramatically over the past few years, and now has 46 studios and over 9,000 members in the Kanto, Kansai, Chubu and Fukuoka areas.



YTJ are now hiring creative and enthusiastic individuals to join the team. Share this Job Apply Here

Native Indonesian Translator Company: Appen

Appen Salary: $0.015 USD per word

$0.015 USD per word Location: Nationwide (Remote work)

Nationwide (Remote work) English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK A translator is required for a project developing the speech recognition component of a speech translation application that is targeted for Indonesian speakers visiting/living in Japan.



The text will be in English and must be translated into Indonesian.



You must have traveled or lived in Japan or be familiar with Japanese culture. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.