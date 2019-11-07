Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 45, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
Anime News Translators
- Company: 一般社団法人 オタクコイン協会
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour, Project & Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Otaku Coin Association is looking for native English translators to translate anime, manga, video games or other pop-cultural content from Japanese to English to help them reach their foreign audience.
You must be able to commit for at least three months and 3 hours of work per day with them.
Global Marketing at Gaming Company
- Company: 株式会社アスカ
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A gaming company located in Roppongi, Tokyo, is looking for its next Global Marketing person to help expand their business worldwide.
Your main duties will include data aggregation and data analysis.
Please note: You will be working with adult games and other adult content.
Executive Assistant to CEO
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This Japanese law firm is looking for a new secretary for its CEO to join its office in Shinjuku.
Your main duty will be scheduling meetings, visits and general matters, and handling all communications.
Business trip assistance will also be part of your duties.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese and have at least three years of office work experience.
English Instructors in Osaka
- Company: NOVA Co. Ltd.
- Salary: Up to ¥2,590 / 60 minutes, Dependant on lesson type
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and abilities through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a videoconferencing system) and Nova Junior.
The branches are generally open 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6:30 p.m. on weekends. Complete training is provided.
Remote Japanese-English Translator
- Company: 合同会社DMM.com
- Salary: ¥2,400 ~ ¥30,000 / Project
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
DMM英会話 なんてuKnow is Japan’s largest Q&A website for English language learners.
On this site, users can ask: “How do you say this in English?”
In order to provide authentic English phrases and sentences that are explained in Japanese, we are looking for native English speakers who are highly proficient in reading and writing in Japanese.
No experience is necessary but is a plus. Training will be provided.
Musical Theatre Instructor
- Company: ユースシアタージャパン株式会社 | Youth Theatre Japan
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Can you dance, sing or act? Or even all three? Then this is the job for you!
Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ) is the one and only English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan.
YTJ's concept is the fusion of “Entertainment” and “Education.” The company has been growing dramatically over the past few years, and now has 46 studios and over 9,000 members in the Kanto, Kansai, Chubu and Fukuoka areas.
YTJ are now hiring creative and enthusiastic individuals to join the team.
Native Indonesian Translator
- Company: Appen
- Salary: $0.015 USD per word
- Location: Nationwide (Remote work)
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A translator is required for a project developing the speech recognition component of a speech translation application that is targeted for Indonesian speakers visiting/living in Japan.
The text will be in English and must be translated into Indonesian.
You must have traveled or lived in Japan or be familiar with Japanese culture.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.
To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.