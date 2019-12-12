Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

English teacher, video games translator and Vietnamese-speaking sales rep among our top picks for this week!

On Dec 12, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

English teacher Company: Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー

Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥270,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Nationwide

Nationwide English: Native

Native Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK A leading English conversation educator for children in Japan, Amity has been providing international teaching opportunities for more than four decades at 85 branch schools throughout Japan.



They are seeking enthusiastic and motivated professionals who enjoy working with children.



Amity Corporation offers a competitive minimum salary to first-year teachers, visa sponsorship, subsidized housing, subsidized corporate health insurance, and more. Share this Job Apply Here

Exhibitions & Events Account Manager Company: Idea International Inc.

Idea International Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Toyonaka, Osaka

Toyonaka, Osaka English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK You will be orchestrating your clients' professional presence at exhibitions, meetings, and events, each of which connects people and helps move the world.



If you are well-organized, self-motivated, calm in a hectic environment, good in an international team, and possess good communication skills, then please send your application in right away!



Experience in exhibitions, hospitality, events or related industries are highly valued and any additional language abilities are a significant plus (French, German, Dutch, etc.). Share this Job Apply Here

System Engineer for App/Server Company: G Talent at Bizmates, Inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, Inc. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK You will be responsible for the application design and development of the company's services.



The company specializes in FinTech with the aim of opening up the future of the Japanese financial market.



You must have development experience using Java/Python, frameworks such as Struts/Spring or server tools like SQL. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Games Translator Company: Inbound Technology | 株式会社

Inbound Technology | 株式会社 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Inbound Technology is looking for video games translators and localizers in Italian, English, German, French, Spanish and Portuguese!



You must be a native speaker of the above languages and be fluent in Japanese.



At least one year of experience in a similar position is mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time Native English Speaking Teacher Company: JO International Language School | JO外語学院

JO International Language School | JO外語学院 Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Kariya, Aichi

Kariya, Aichi English: Native

Native Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Urgent job opening with immediate start!



JO International School is looking for a native English speaker to fill its full-time teaching position in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture.



Visa sponsorship support provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Overseas Sales Rep for the Vietnamese Market Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部

Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥400,000 ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK As an overseas sales representative, you'll join an international team from China, India, and Malaysia.



Your main duty will be to help the company expand sales to Japanese companies and local companies in Vietnam by looking for local distributors and managing agencies.



You must be a Vietnamese native speaker with biz-level Japanese.



Expect business trips to Vietnam very often! Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time Kindergarten Teacher Company: Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ

Kids Duo / WinBe English School / Kids Duo International | 株式会社やる気スイッチグループ Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK Yaruki Switch Group is currently looking for energetic and dedicated Native English teachers who are interested in the unique opportunity to help open its brand-new school in Nagoya.



You must enjoy teaching 2 to 6-year-old children to develop their bilingual ability. Share this Job Apply Here

