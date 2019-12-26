Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 52, 2019

Each week GaijinPot looks through its daily updated database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
English Teacher
- Company: Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month
- Location: Nationwide
- English: Native
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A leading English conversation educator for children in Japan, Amity has been providing international teaching opportunities for more than four decades at 85 branch schools throughout Japan.
Amity is seeking enthusiastic and motivated professionals who enjoy working with children.
Amity Corporation offers a competitive minimum salary to first-year teachers, visa sponsorship, subsidized housing, subsidized corporate health insurance, and more.
Games Translator (Japanese-Spanish)
- Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
- English: None
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This gaming company is looking for a native-level Spanish speaker for translation and localization of various in-game elements and marketing materials.
Your duties will include helping communication with the development team during meetings, events and conference calls.
Overseas Sales and Marketing
- Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部
- Salary: ¥3.8M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A manufacturer of various electronic measuring instruments and industrial power supply equipment is looking for a marketing and salesperson to help with the company's penetration to the US market.
You'll drive marketing and sales activities to the US market. Your role will involve planning strategies and analyzing industries/market opportunities while managing existing clients.
Expect frequent business travel to the US.
You must have business-level Japanese and at least one year's experience in marketing, or sales in electronics or any manufacturing industry.
ALT (Nationwide)
- Company: Borderlink | 株式会社ボーダーリンク
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Chiba, Osaka, Yamanashi, Saitama
- English: Native
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Borderlink is seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join them as Assistant Language Teachers (ALTs) for the upcoming school year beginning in spring 2020.
Benefits include immigration and visa support, training and teaching materials, accommodation and bank support to help you get settled in Japan.
Cleaning Staff at Airbnb Guesthouse
- Company: Matsuri Technologies | 株式会社
- Salary: ¥1,050 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour
- Location: Takadanobaba, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a full-time position for cleaning staff at a licensed Airbnb Guesthouse.
Your main duty will be to welcome guests at the guesthouse located near Takadanobaba station, provide guidance and be in charge of room cleaning in between stays.
The guesthouse is a three-story house. Benefits include visa sponsorship, paid overtime and extra payment for any side tasks (translation, etc.).
Japanese-Spanish Translator
- Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A media translation company is looking for a Japanese-Spanish translator with strong interest in Japanese video games, films, and manga.
Your main duties will be translation and localization of in-game texts/dialogues, internal documents as well as press release and marketing materials.
Knowledge about programming languages or experience in a similar role will be highly valued.
Secondary School English Literature Teacher
- Company: Gunma Kokusai Academy (GKA) | ぐんま国際アカデミー
- Salary: ¥3.4M / Year, Based on experience
- Location: Ota, Gunma
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a junior high and senior high school English literature teacher position based in Ota, a city in Gunma Prefecture.
You must have a teaching license in English literature (TEFL or TESOL are not valid).
Preferably, your background will include:
- 5 years or more teaching experience
- International Baccalaureate (IB) experience
- An understanding of the Japanese school system
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.
To work in Japan you can apply for many different types of work visa, depending on your job industry. There are also different requirements for each. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.