Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 6, 2020

A pharmaceutical English teacher in Tokyo, a hotel manager in Hokkaido and an art director in Osaka among our top picks for this week!

On Feb 13, 2020

Each week GaijinPot looks through its database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Pharmaceutical English Instructor Company: International Education Services (インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社)

International Education Services (インターナショナル エジュケーション サービス株式会社) Salary: ¥4,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour

¥4,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK This is a unique opportunity for a pharmaceutical professional to come to Japan as a business English teacher focused on the pharma/biotech industry.



Your main duty will be to teach and develop learning materials about pharmaceutical practices and vocabulary for leading companies in Japan.



You must be a pharmacist, medical chemist, or professional working in the biotech or pharmaceutical industry to apply for this position. Share this Job Apply Here

Graphic Designer & Art Director Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A content creation agency is looking for a graphic designer/art director to join its team located in Osaka.



Your main duty will include graphic designs to support in-house activities as well as web design related tasks for projects or clients from various industries.



You must have professional experience using Illustrator and Photoshop. Share this Job Apply Here

iOS/Android Application Developer Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK PlayNext Lab is looking for an iOS/Android application developer to join its team in Tokyo.



You'll mainly use X-Code and AndroidStudio to develop and test apps.



You must have professional iOS app development experience. Android app development experience would be a plus! Share this Job Apply Here

Application Engineer Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社

Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社 Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarters in Tokyo.



You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.



Japanese is not required as English is the official internal company language.



Benefits include relocation support, visa sponsorship, corporate sports club membership, and childcare support. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel General Manager Company: Vacation Niseko

Vacation Niseko Salary: ¥6.0M / Year

¥6.0M / Year Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A hotel resort in Niseko is looking for its new General Manager.



Your main duties will be supervising the resort staff managers and key business operations to ensure efficiency and profitability while maintaining the highest standards.



You must have experience in a similar role in the tourism or hospitality industry.



Benefits include a relocation allowance and access to the resort services for free or with an employee discount. Share this Job Apply Here

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK The No. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English speaking development engineers to join its team in Fukuoka.



No Japanese is required but you must be motivated to learn.



You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java). Share this Job Apply Here

Web Application Engineer Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK A major digital marketing and web development company based in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong is looking for a Web Application Engineer to take care of business system (mainly Web) development using Java, and system development using BI or AI technology.



A maximum of two months of training will be available depending on your skills and experience.



Benefits include transportation allowance, flex-time, and remote work. Share this Job Apply Here

Digital Marketing Consultant Company: 株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan

株式会社インフォキュービック・ジャパン/Info Cubic Japan Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Info Cubic is looking for a candidate with a curious personality to join its dynamic digital marketing team.



You must have at least 2 years of experience in digital marketing, extensive excel knowledge, and have good communication skills.



Your main duty will be managing multilingual digital marketing campaigns for different markets around the world while maximizing revenue within a set of ROI.



No Japanese ability required. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

There are several different types of Japanese work visas, depending on your job industry. Each one has different requirements. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.