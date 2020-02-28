Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

Each week GaijinPot looks through its database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.
By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.
Game Localizer
- Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Inbound Technology is looking for video game translators and localizers in Italian, English, German, French, and Spanish!
You must be a native speaker of the above languages and be fluent in Japanese.
At least one year of experience in a similar position is required.
Pre-sales Engineer
- Company: TransVision (トランスビジョン株式会社)
- Salary: Salary commensurate with experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
TransVision is hiring a presales engineer for cybersecurity solutions to be based in Tokyo in a multinational setting.
This position requires frequent travel to Taiwan for cybersecurity pre-sales meetings with clients and partner organizations. You should have previous corporate pre-sales or sales experience and a good understanding of IT security.
Fluency in Mandarin Chinese and conversational English or Japanese is mandatory.
Food and Beverage Staff
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Niseko or Sapporo, Hokkaido
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Ivy Hospitality Group, operating hotels and boutique hotels in Hokkaido, is looking for multiple food and beverage staff to work in its facilities across Hokkaido.
At least one year of working experience in the hospitality industry is preferred. Wine Sommelier, Sake Sommelier, or Japanese Tea Sommelier experience is highly valued.
Benefits include housing support if requested, relocation allowance, and staff meals.
Spanish or French Games Linguist
- Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd. - キーワーズ・インターナショナル
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Keywords Tokyo is looking for game linguists to translate and localize in-game or promotional content from English to Spanish or French for its mobile games.
You must be a native French or Spanish speaker. The position involves testing various games in your native language.
Aero Engine - Test Engineer
- Company: NSR GROUP
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A leading aerospace OEM company is looking for a rig test operator to operate the engine sim, analyze results, and support testing in this avionics to engine controller interface testing environment.
You must have at least a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field.
iOS/Android Application Developer
- Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
PlayNext Lab is looking for an iOS/Android application developer to join its team in Tokyo. You'll mainly use X-Code and AndroidStudio to develop and test apps.
You must have professional iOS app development experience. Android app development experience would also be a plus!
