Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 8, 2020

These jobs located in Hokkaido, Nagoya or Tokyo are all open to overseas candidates.

On Feb 28, 2020

Each week GaijinPot looks through its database of jobs and selects the best opportunities for finding and securing a career in Japan from overseas.

By creating a GaijinPot Jobs account, you can apply directly to companies willing to sponsor your work visa and support you in getting a CoE (Certificate of Eligibility), an important document that proves you have a legitimate and legal reason to obtain a work visa for Japan. Here are some of our top picks this week.

Game Localizer Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Inbound Technology is looking for video game translators and localizers in Italian, English, German, French, and Spanish!



You must be a native speaker of the above languages and be fluent in Japanese.



At least one year of experience in a similar position is required. Share this Job Apply Here

Pre-sales Engineer Company: TransVision (トランスビジョン株式会社)

TransVision (トランスビジョン株式会社) Salary: Salary commensurate with experience

Salary commensurate with experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK TransVision is hiring a presales engineer for cybersecurity solutions to be based in Tokyo in a multinational setting.



This position requires frequent travel to Taiwan for cybersecurity pre-sales meetings with clients and partner organizations. You should have previous corporate pre-sales or sales experience and a good understanding of IT security.



Fluency in Mandarin Chinese and conversational English or Japanese is mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Food and Beverage Staff Company: Ivy Hospitality

Ivy Hospitality Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Niseko or Sapporo, Hokkaido

Niseko or Sapporo, Hokkaido English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Ivy Hospitality Group, operating hotels and boutique hotels in Hokkaido, is looking for multiple food and beverage staff to work in its facilities across Hokkaido.



At least one year of working experience in the hospitality industry is preferred. Wine Sommelier, Sake Sommelier, or Japanese Tea Sommelier experience is highly valued.



Benefits include housing support if requested, relocation allowance, and staff meals. Share this Job Apply Here

Spanish or French Games Linguist Company: Keywords International Co., Ltd. - キーワーズ・インターナショナル

Keywords International Co., Ltd. - キーワーズ・インターナショナル Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Keywords Tokyo is looking for game linguists to translate and localize in-game or promotional content from English to Spanish or French for its mobile games.



You must be a native French or Spanish speaker. The position involves testing various games in your native language. Share this Job Apply Here

Aero Engine - Test Engineer Company: NSR GROUP

NSR GROUP Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK A leading aerospace OEM company is looking for a rig test operator to operate the engine sim, analyze results, and support testing in this avionics to engine controller interface testing environment.



You must have at least a Bachelor's degree in a relevant field. Share this Job Apply Here

iOS/Android Application Developer Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK PlayNext Lab is looking for an iOS/Android application developer to join its team in Tokyo. You'll mainly use X-Code and AndroidStudio to develop and test apps.



You must have professional iOS app development experience. Android app development experience would also be a plus! Share this Job Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan.

There are several different types of Japanese work visas, depending on your job industry. Each one has different requirements. Check out our Japan 101 section for more information on getting a work visa in Japan.