Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

On Apr 9, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

Localization for Mobile RPG Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Worldwide

Worldwide English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK ZigZaGame, a major company in the mobile gaming field, is hiring freelance Japanese to English translators.



The volume expected is roughly 10,000-100,000 characters per month. Payment rate is based on the number of Japanese characters translated.



You will need to complete a translation test upon application.



Successful candidates will have fluent Japanese abilities and be mobile game savvy. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Engineer (R&D) Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥12.0M / Year

¥5.5M ~ ¥12.0M / Year Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Web Engineer, you will be involved in the development of new office environment functions, such as web conferencing tools.



You must have web application development experience in at least one of the following languages: PHP, Node.js, Ruby, Python, Go, C #, Java, Scala, etc.



You will be required to come to the office on Mondays only. Share this Job Apply Here

Infra Engineer Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥300 ~ ¥600 / Year Negotiable

¥300 ~ ¥600 / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas Application OK As an Infra Engineer, you will be in charge of the development, configuration, and maintenance of (Cloud) Infrastructure solutions.



At least two years of experience working with Linux/CentOS/Ubuntu OS and AWS is strongly preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Data Scientist for AI & Logistics Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc. Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Your main responsibilities will be organizing data and analyzing basic technologies necessary to develop Intelligent Logistics products.



You must have experience in system implementation of machine learning algorithms as well as five years of Python coding.



Benefits include a full flex-time system and remote work options. Share this Job Apply Here

Product Manager Company: Crowd Cast

Crowd Cast Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Product Manager, you will ensure smooth internal communication between teams, plan new product features, and create product roadmaps. Previous experience with Scrum and/or Kanban is preferred. Work hours are flexible and remote work is possible. Share this Job Apply Here

Social Media Evaluator Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Appen is looking for social media evaluators to work remotely from Japan.



The position is flexible, part-time, and only requires between one and four hours a day with up to twenty hours a week. You must have a high-speed internet connection. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

