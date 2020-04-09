Work

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

Make money from home with these full-time remote positions available right now!

On

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

ZigZaGame Inc.

Localization for Mobile RPG

  • Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Worldwide
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

ZigZaGame, a major company in the mobile gaming field, is hiring freelance Japanese to English translators.

The volume expected is roughly 10,000-100,000 characters per month. Payment rate is based on the number of Japanese characters translated.

You will need to complete a translation test upon application.

Successful candidates will have fluent Japanese abilities and be mobile game savvy.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

Web Engineer (R&D)

  • Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
  • Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥12.0M / Year
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Web Engineer, you will be involved in the development of new office environment functions, such as web conferencing tools.

You must have web application development experience in at least one of the following languages: PHP, Node.js, Ruby, Python, Go, C #, Java, Scala, etc.

You will be required to come to the office on Mondays only.

Inbound Technology株式会社

Infra Engineer

  • Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
  • Salary: ¥300 ~ ¥600 / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas Application OK

As an Infra Engineer, you will be in charge of the development, configuration, and maintenance of (Cloud) Infrastructure solutions.

At least two years of experience working with Linux/CentOS/Ubuntu OS and AWS is strongly preferred.

G Talent at Bizmates, inc.

Data Scientist for AI & Logistics

  • Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
  • Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Your main responsibilities will be organizing data and analyzing basic technologies necessary to develop Intelligent Logistics products.

You must have experience in system implementation of machine learning algorithms as well as five years of Python coding.

Benefits include a full flex-time system and remote work options.

Crowd Cast

Product Manager

  • Company: Crowd Cast
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Product Manager, you will ensure smooth internal communication between teams, plan new product features, and create product roadmaps. Previous experience with Scrum and/or Kanban is preferred. Work hours are flexible and remote work is possible.

Appen

Social Media Evaluator

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Project Based
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Appen is looking for social media evaluators to work remotely from Japan.

The position is flexible, part-time, and only requires between one and four hours a day with up to twenty hours a week. You must have a high-speed internet connection.

5CA

Japanese Video Game Support

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?

This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.

