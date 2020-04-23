Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.
Live Display Aquarium Project Assistant
- Company: Aquatic Development Group (ADG)
- Salary: ¥1.9M ~ ¥3.2M / Month, Project Based
- Location: Yamanashi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Aquatic Development Group, a construction company that designs and builds indoor and outdoor water parks, is looking for a Japanese speaking project manager assistant to assist with future construction projects in Japan.
Your main role will be contacting potential partners in Japanese.
ICT Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Global Indian International School is looking for teachers with international teaching certification (ITC) that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum.
Successful candidates will have at least 4-5 years of experience teaching in the desired subject.
You need computer literacy as you'll be using online tools to teach students from home.
Japanese-English Marketing Translator
- Company: Sunflare Co. Ltd. (株式会社サン・フレア)
- Salary: Project & Experience Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Sunflare, one of Japan's leading translation agencies, is looking for Japanese to English translators specializing in marketing.
Your main task will be translating websites, brochures, advertisements, and press releases.
You must have JLPT N1 or an equivalent level of Japanese.
Vue.js or React.js Web Engineer
- Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You'll be in charge of front-end/back-end development of AI English language teaching applications and flip learning online platforms with this job.
This position is remote but you'll need to come in for a one-time face to face interview.
ICT Support Specialist
- Company: Aoba-Japan International School
- Salary: ¥2.4M ~ ¥3.6M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Aoba Japan International School is looking for an ICT support specialist to join its technology team.
You'll be responsible for providing technical support to school staff, students, and families.
Web Content Assessor
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Web Content Assessor, you will rate keyword and search term pairs covering a variety of media including web sites, images, videos, text, and advertisements.
Proficiency in understanding both written and spoken Japanese required. You must have experience living and/or working in Japan for at least five years.
The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in internet searches, blogs, forums or website publishing.
Benefits include work schedule freedom, flexible hours, and remote work.
