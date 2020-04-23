Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 16, 2020

Work from home as a translator, web content assessor, or teacher with these remote positions available now!

By GaijinPot Blog Apr 23, 2020 1 min read

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

Live Display Aquarium Project Assistant Company: Aquatic Development Group (ADG)

Aquatic Development Group (ADG) Salary: ¥1.9M ~ ¥3.2M / Month, Project Based

¥1.9M ~ ¥3.2M / Month, Project Based Location: Yamanashi, Japan

Yamanashi, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Aquatic Development Group, a construction company that designs and builds indoor and outdoor water parks, is looking for a Japanese speaking project manager assistant to assist with future construction projects in Japan.



Your main role will be contacting potential partners in Japanese.

Share this Job Apply Here

ICT Teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for teachers with international teaching certification (ITC) that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum.



Successful candidates will have at least 4-5 years of experience teaching in the desired subject.



You need computer literacy as you'll be using online tools to teach students from home. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese-English Marketing Translator Company: Sunflare Co. Ltd. (株式会社サン・フレア)

Sunflare Co. Ltd. (株式会社サン・フレア) Salary: Project & Experience Based

Project & Experience Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Sunflare, one of Japan's leading translation agencies, is looking for Japanese to English translators specializing in marketing.



Your main task will be translating websites, brochures, advertisements, and press releases.



You must have JLPT N1 or an equivalent level of Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Vue.js or React.js Web Engineer Company: Inbound Technology株式会社

Inbound Technology株式会社 Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan You'll be in charge of front-end/back-end development of AI English language teaching applications and flip learning online platforms with this job.



This position is remote but you'll need to come in for a one-time face to face interview. Share this Job Apply Here

ICT Support Specialist Company: Aoba-Japan International School

Aoba-Japan International School Salary: ¥2.4M ~ ¥3.6M / Year

¥2.4M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Aoba Japan International School is looking for an ICT support specialist to join its technology team.



You'll be responsible for providing technical support to school staff, students, and families. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Content Assessor Company: Lionbridge

Lionbridge Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Web Content Assessor, you will rate keyword and search term pairs covering a variety of media including web sites, images, videos, text, and advertisements.



Proficiency in understanding both written and spoken Japanese required. You must have experience living and/or working in Japan for at least five years.



The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in internet searches, blogs, forums or website publishing.



Benefits include work schedule freedom, flexible hours, and remote work. Share this Job Apply Here

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.