Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 18, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.
Sales Administration and Recruiting Coordinator
- Company: Career Scout Japan
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Career Scout is hiring multiple Recruiting Coordinators to join their office near Hamamatsucho Station.
Your main role will be sourcing candidate resumes for Managing Directors and other recruiting consultants in the areas of Accounting & Finance, Supply Chain Management, and Human Resources.
Approximately 30% of your job will be fulfilling administrative tasks such as preparing and sending contracts to clients, supporting employees' social insurance registration, arranging health care check-ups, and providing basic accounting support.
You must have strong communication skills in both Japanese and English and at least three years of work experience, preferably in a similar position.
Machine Learning & System Technology Engineer
- Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
- Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥12.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This IT company located in Shimbashi is hiring talented Machine Learning and System Technology Engineers to help develop deep learning algorithms.
You must have experience implementing machine learning tools using Python in cloud environments such as AWS and GCP, and basic knowledge of machine learning algorithms.
You will be required to come to the office on Mondays only.
Live Display Aquarium Project Assistant
- Company: Aquatic Development Group (ADG)
- Salary: ¥1.9M ~ ¥3.2M / Month, Project Based
- Location: Yamanashi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Aquatic Development Group, a construction company that designs and builds indoor and outdoor water parks, is looking for a Japanese speaking project manager assistant to assist with future construction projects in Japan.
Your main role will be contacting potential partners in Japanese.
Japanese-English Marketing Translator
- Company: Sunflare Co. Ltd. (株式会社サン・フレア)
- Salary: Project & Experience Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Sunflare, one of Japan's leading translation agencies, is looking for Japanese to English translators specializing in marketing.
Your main task will be translating websites, brochures, advertisements, and press releases.
You must have JLPT N1 or an equivalent level of Japanese.
Vue.js or React.js Web Engineer
- Company: Inbound Technology株式会社
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You'll be in charge of front-end/back-end development of AI English language teaching applications and flip learning online platforms with this job.
This position is remote but you'll need to come in for a one-time face to face interview.
Web Content Assessor
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Web Content Assessor, you will rate keyword and search term pairs covering a variety of media including web sites, images, videos, text, and advertisements.
Proficiency in understanding both written and spoken Japanese required. You must have experience living and/or working in Japan for at least five years.
The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in internet searches, blogs, forums or website publishing.
Benefits include work schedule freedom, flexible hours, and remote work.
