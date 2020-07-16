Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.
Online University Teacher
- Company: Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト)
- Salary: ¥275,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This opportunity is open to people living outside Japan who are willing to teach English online despite the hour difference and are willing to come to Japan in the future.
Depending on the travel ban situation, the company might ask you to come to Japan as early as Fall 2020 and will provide visa sponsorship, flight fare, and housing.
In the meantime, you must have a high speed internet connection and experience teaching EFL/ESL in a classroom environment, along with a teaching certificate (TEFL/TESL/TESOL).
Current Japan residents are also welcomed.
Online English Teacher
- Company: 合同会社DMM.com
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
DMM is looking for native Japanese speakers with English abilities from conversational to bilingual level for their new eikaiwa service.
As a native Japanese speaker, you'll also have the opportunity to teach Japanese to foreign students.
Mainly, though, you will be teaching English online to Japanese students.
Online German Teacher
- Company: Ecommunication.inc (株式会社イーコミュニケーション)
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,300 / Hour, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Ecommunication is looking for a native German speaker to teach adult learners.
You must have prior teaching experience. Japanese abilities are warmly welcomed.
As you'll work from home, overseas applicants are welcome.
Online English teacher
- Company: Best Seminar
- Salary: ¥1400 ~ ¥1500 / lesson
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Best Seminar, an online English school for children and adults in Japan, is looking for English Teachers for online lessons.
Work schedule is free and the school operates from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Prior experience is not mandatory.
Recruiting Consultant
- Company: Career Scout Japan
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Career Scout Japan, a recruiting agency specializing in finance, accounting, supply chain and HR sectors, is looking for a recruiting consultant to develop a network of candidates and clients and take ownership of the entire recruiting process.
Benefits include a guaranteed base salary plus bonuses based on performance and commission.
Japanese proficiency is a big plus.
Research Assistant
- Company: Asia Pacific Initiative
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.
In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.
Depending on experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.
You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).
English Teacher for New Style English School (Leader Position)
- Company: Grabit, Inc.
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Grabit is looking for an English teacher for its new English school focused on teaching grammar rules.
You must have a valid working visa for Japan and have experience in teaching junior high to adult students.
Work experience (teaching or translation), certifications and ability will determine your salary.
