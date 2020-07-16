Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

Make money from home with these full-time remote positions available right now!

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

Online University Teacher
Company: Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト)

Salary: ¥275,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK This opportunity is open to people living outside Japan who are willing to teach English online despite the hour difference and are willing to come to Japan in the future.



Depending on the travel ban situation, the company might ask you to come to Japan as early as Fall 2020 and will provide visa sponsorship, flight fare, and housing.



In the meantime, you must have a high speed internet connection and experience teaching EFL/ESL in a classroom environment, along with a teaching certificate (TEFL/TESL/TESOL).



Current Japan residents are also welcomed. Share this Job Apply Here

Online English Teacher
Company: 合同会社DMM.com

Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Commission Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK DMM is looking for native Japanese speakers with English abilities from conversational to bilingual level for their new eikaiwa service.



As a native Japanese speaker, you'll also have the opportunity to teach Japanese to foreign students.



Mainly, though, you will be teaching English online to Japanese students. Share this Job Apply Here

Online German Teacher
Company: Ecommunication.inc (株式会社イーコミュニケーション)

Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,300 / Hour, Commission Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Ecommunication is looking for a native German speaker to teach adult learners.



You must have prior teaching experience. Japanese abilities are warmly welcomed.



As you'll work from home, overseas applicants are welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Online English teacher
Company: Best Seminar

Salary: ¥1400 ~ ¥1500 / lesson

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Best Seminar, an online English school for children and adults in Japan, is looking for English Teachers for online lessons.



Work schedule is free and the school operates from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Prior experience is not mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruiting Consultant
Company: Career Scout Japan

Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Career Scout Japan, a recruiting agency specializing in finance, accounting, supply chain and HR sectors, is looking for a recruiting consultant to develop a network of candidates and clients and take ownership of the entire recruiting process.



Benefits include a guaranteed base salary plus bonuses based on performance and commission.



Japanese proficiency is a big plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Research Assistant
Company: Asia Pacific Initiative

Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.



In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.



Depending on experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.



You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa). Share this Job Apply Here

English Teacher for New Style English School (Leader Position)
Company: Grabit, Inc.

Salary: ¥200,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grabit is looking for an English teacher for its new English school focused on teaching grammar rules.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan and have experience in teaching junior high to adult students.



Work experience (teaching or translation), certifications and ability will determine your salary. Share this Job Apply Here

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.