Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

These jobs will keep you safe and your bank account filled.

By GaijinPot Blog Jul 30, 2020 1 min read

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

Teaching Assistant for Virtual Classroom Company: KA International

KA International Salary: ¥220,000 / Month

¥220,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan KA International is looking for Assistant Teachers to help running their online courses smoothly.



You must be comfortable working on computers (familiarity of Mac is a plus) and using Zoom.



Visa sponsorship provided. Benefits include access to an employee recreation center and vacation properties in Atami and Hawaii.



Employee's children are also invited to attend classes at any of the company facilities for free. Share this Job Apply Here

Otome Game Planner/Director Company: YAMAGATA INTECH株式会社

YAMAGATA INTECH株式会社 Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Not Required

Not Required Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan A company based in Tokyo is looking for a game planner/director to lead an otome game (game targeted towards women) project.



You must have a fluent level of Japanese (JLPT N1). Experience in social gaming, online gaming, web services or anime/manga/drama related content creation is mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Customer Support Industries: E-commerce

Position Available: 2 - Spanish Customer Support

- Chinese Customer Support An e-commerce company located in Tokyo is looking for native Chinese and Spanish speakers to join their customer service team.



Your main responsibility will be answering customer inquiries via email and telephone in your native language.



Business level Japanese is mandatory as internal communication will be handled in Japanese.



English proficiency is also required to communicate with other non-Japanese team members. Share this Company See available positions

Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles. Share this Job Apply Here

Online English Teacher Company: 合同会社DMM.com

合同会社DMM.com Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Commission Based

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK DMM is looking for native Japanese speakers with English abilities from conversational to bilingual level for their new eikaiwa service.



As a native Japanese speaker, you'll also have the opportunity to teach Japanese to foreign students.



Mainly, though, you will be teaching English online to Japanese students. Share this Job Apply Here

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.