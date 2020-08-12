Work

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

Online English teacher? Japanese to English translator? Take your pick from these jobs you can do from home. 🏠💻🤓

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).
Avanti Staff Corp. (株式会社アヴァンティスタッフ)

Online Business English Instructors

  • Company: Avanti Staff Corp. (株式会社アヴァンティスタッフ)
  • Salary: ¥3,500 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Avanti Staff is looking for qualified, part-time English instructors to provide online business English lessons from their home.

You must have a good internet connection and at least one year of teaching experience, preferably in business English.

All teaching materials will be provided by the company.

A to Z(エートゥゼット)

English-Japanese Translator

  • Company: A to Z(エートゥゼット)
  • Salary: Salary negotiable, Project-based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

A to Z is a growing company involved in publishing, writing and translation that also operates English conversation schools.

They are looking for a motivated English speaker with Japanese skills (or a Japanese speaker with English skills) to translate various articles from Japanese to English and perform translation checks.

You must have at least two years' experience in a similar position and be able to deliver the work within two or three days.

Appen

Web Search Evaluator

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: None
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Work from home at Appen, awarded for their remote working culture four years in a row.

All you need is a computer, a high-speed internet connection and experience searching for information on the internet in Japan.

Part-time position up to four hours per day, five days a week. Native Japanese written skills required.

KA International

Teaching Assistant for Virtual Classroom

  • Company: KA International
  • Salary: ¥220,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

KA International is looking for Assistant Teachers to help running their online courses smoothly.

You must be comfortable working on computers (familiarity of Mac is a plus) and using Zoom.

Visa sponsorship provided. Benefits include access to an employee recreation center and vacation properties in Atami and Hawaii.

Employee's children are also invited to attend classes at any of the company facilities for free.

YAMAGATA　INTECH株式会社

Otome Game Planner/Director

  • Company: YAMAGATA　INTECH株式会社
  • Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Not Required
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

A company based in Tokyo is looking for a game planner/director to lead an otome game (game targeted towards women) project.

You must have a fluent level of Japanese (JLPT N1). Experience in social gaming, online gaming, web services or anime/manga/drama related content creation is mandatory.

Customer Support

  • Industries: E-commerce
  • Position Available: 2

    - Spanish Customer Support
    - Chinese Customer Support

An e-commerce company located in Tokyo is looking for native Chinese and Spanish speakers to join their customer service team.

Your main responsibility will be answering customer inquiries via email and telephone in your native language.

Business level Japanese is mandatory as internal communication will be handled in Japanese.

English proficiency is also required to communicate with other non-Japanese team members.

Game 8 Inc.

Video Game Guide Editor

  • Company: Game 8 Inc.
  • Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.

Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.

