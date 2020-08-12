Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

Online English teacher? Japanese to English translator? Take your pick from these jobs you can do from home. 🏠💻🤓

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

Online Business English Instructors Company: Avanti Staff Corp. (株式会社アヴァンティスタッフ)

Salary: ¥3,500 / Hour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Avanti Staff is looking for qualified, part-time English instructors to provide online business English lessons from their home.



You must have a good internet connection and at least one year of teaching experience, preferably in business English.



English-Japanese Translator Company: A to Z(エートゥゼット)

Salary: Salary negotiable, Project-based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan A to Z is a growing company involved in publishing, writing and translation that also operates English conversation schools.



They are looking for a motivated English speaker with Japanese skills (or a Japanese speaker with English skills) to translate various articles from Japanese to English and perform translation checks.



Web Search Evaluator Company: Appen

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: None

Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Work from home at Appen, awarded for their remote working culture four years in a row.



All you need is a computer, a high-speed internet connection and experience searching for information on the internet in Japan.



Teaching Assistant for Virtual Classroom Company: KA International

Salary: ¥220,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan KA International is looking for Assistant Teachers to help running their online courses smoothly.



You must be comfortable working on computers (familiarity of Mac is a plus) and using Zoom.



Visa sponsorship provided. Benefits include access to an employee recreation center and vacation properties in Atami and Hawaii.



Otome Game Planner/Director Company: YAMAGATA INTECH株式会社

Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Not Required

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan A company based in Tokyo is looking for a game planner/director to lead an otome game (game targeted towards women) project.



Customer Support Industries: E-commerce

Position Available: 2 - Spanish Customer Support

- Chinese Customer Support An e-commerce company located in Tokyo is looking for native Chinese and Spanish speakers to join their customer service team.



Your main responsibility will be answering customer inquiries via email and telephone in your native language.



Business level Japanese is mandatory as internal communication will be handled in Japanese.



Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.