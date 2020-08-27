Work

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

Many translating and online teaching positions in various languages are available right now!

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).
Wit One Inc.　株式会社ウィットワン

Multi-Language Video Games Translation

  • Company: Wit One Inc.　株式会社ウィットワン
  • Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.

You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- English
- Italian
- French
- Thai
- Simplified Chinese (Mandarin)

Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト)

EFL Cover Instructors

  • Company: Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト)
  • Salary: ¥275,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Westgate is looking for EFL instructors to teach at universities, elementary, junior & high schools.

Both in-person and online lessons are available. Currently, the majority of Westgate staff are working remotely.

You must have at least a bachelor's degree and EFL teaching experience to qualify for this position.

Appen

Japanese Audio Transcription

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Worldwide
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a remote position where you'll be transcribing Japanese audio files into Japanese text.

You must have a high level of Japanese proficiency and a stable internet connection to qualify for this position.

Online Foreign Language Instructors

  • Industries: Education / Teaching
  • Position Available: 3

    - Chinese
    - Korean
    - Malay/Indonesian

Ecom is looking for multiple instructors to teach online lessons via skype.

You must have teaching experience and be a native speaker in one of the following languages to apply:
- Simplified Chinese (Mandarin)
- Korean
-Malay or Indonesian

Candidates who are available during weekends or evenings are strongly encouraged to apply.

株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

Manga Translator/Proofreader & Website Support

  • Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Interested in online reading?

Publishing company Papyless is looking for a Japanese to English translator.

You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga service.

Experience in any translation-related job is preferred. Photoshop skills are also a plus.

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.

