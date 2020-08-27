Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

Many translating and online teaching positions in various languages are available right now!

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

Multi-Language Video Games Translation Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- English

- Italian

- French

- Thai

EFL Cover Instructors Company: Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト)

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Westgate is looking for EFL instructors to teach at universities, elementary, junior & high schools.



Both in-person and online lessons are available. Currently, the majority of Westgate staff are working remotely.



Japanese Audio Transcription Company: Appen

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK This is a remote position where you'll be transcribing Japanese audio files into Japanese text.



Online Foreign Language Instructors Industries: Education / Teaching

Position Available: 3 - Chinese

- Korean

- Malay/Indonesian Ecom is looking for multiple instructors to teach online lessons via skype.



You must have teaching experience and be a native speaker in one of the following languages to apply:

- Simplified Chinese (Mandarin)

- Korean

-Malay or Indonesian



Manga Translator/Proofreader & Website Support Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Interested in online reading?



Publishing company Papyless is looking for a Japanese to English translator.



You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga service.



Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.