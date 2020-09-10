Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.
GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!
Translators from Japanese to English
- Company: Appen
- Salary: To be discussed
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Appen is looking for an experienced Japanese to English translator for various freelance projects.
You must have at least 2 years of recent legal translation experience. Having legal translation qualifications or passed any legal translation tests is mandatory.
Health Coach
- Company: LifeDojo
- Salary: Not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
LifeDojo is seeking coaches to support its customers in all four of its program areas: Mastering Stress, Science of Happiness, Fit for Life, and Healthy Eating.
You must have at least 2 years of experience as a health coach, therapist, counselor, or a related role (3 years if self-employed).
A degree in health, social work, public health or psychology is preferred.
Remote Portuguese Teachers
- Company: Ecommunication.inc (株式会社イーコミュニケーション)
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,300 / Hour Commission Based 年1回Bonus別有
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Ecommunication is looking for native Portuguese speakers to teach adult learners online.
You must have prior teaching experience. Japanese abilities are warmly welcomed.
As this is a remote position, overseas applicants are welcome.
Video Game Guide Editor
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.
Multi-Language Video Games Translation
- Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン
- Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- English
- Italian
- French
- Thai
- Simplified Chinese (Mandarin)
EFL Cover Instructors
- Company: Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト)
- Salary: ¥275,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Westgate is looking for EFL instructors to teach at universities, elementary, junior & high schools.
Both in-person and online lessons are available. Currently, the majority of Westgate staff are working remotely.
You must have at least a bachelor's degree and EFL teaching experience to qualify for this position.
Manga Translator/Proofreader & Website Support
- Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Interested in online reading?
Publishing company Papyless is looking for a Japanese to English translator.
You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga service.
Experience in any translation-related job is preferred. Photoshop skills are also a plus.
Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.