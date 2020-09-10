Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

You don't gotta go to work, work, work, but you gotta put in work, work, work.

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces, or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Translators from Japanese to English Company: Appen

Appen Salary: To be discussed

To be discussed Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Appen is looking for an experienced Japanese to English translator for various freelance projects.



You must have at least 2 years of recent legal translation experience. Having legal translation qualifications or passed any legal translation tests is mandatory. Share this Job Apply Here

Health Coach Company: LifeDojo

LifeDojo Salary: Not specified

Not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK LifeDojo is seeking coaches to support its customers in all four of its program areas: Mastering Stress, Science of Happiness, Fit for Life, and Healthy Eating.



You must have at least 2 years of experience as a health coach, therapist, counselor, or a related role (3 years if self-employed).



A degree in health, social work, public health or psychology is preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Remote Portuguese Teachers Company: Ecommunication.inc (株式会社イーコミュニケーション)

Ecommunication.inc (株式会社イーコミュニケーション) Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,300 / Hour Commission Based 年1回Bonus別有

¥2,000 ~ ¥2,300 / Hour Commission Based 年1回Bonus別有 Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Ecommunication is looking for native Portuguese speakers to teach adult learners online.



You must have prior teaching experience. Japanese abilities are warmly welcomed.



As this is a remote position, overseas applicants are welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles. Share this Job Apply Here

Multi-Language Video Games Translation Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- English

- Italian

- French

- Thai

- Simplified Chinese (Mandarin) Share this Job Apply Here

EFL Cover Instructors Company: Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト)

Westgate Corporation (株式会社ウエストゲイト) Salary: ¥275,000 / Month

¥275,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Westgate is looking for EFL instructors to teach at universities, elementary, junior & high schools.



Both in-person and online lessons are available. Currently, the majority of Westgate staff are working remotely.



You must have at least a bachelor's degree and EFL teaching experience to qualify for this position. Share this Job Apply Here

Manga Translator/Proofreader & Website Support Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Interested in online reading?



Publishing company Papyless is looking for a Japanese to English translator.



You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga service.



Experience in any translation-related job is preferred. Photoshop skills are also a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

