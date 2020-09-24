Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

Team leaders, social media experts, and a business English instructor are just a few of our top remote jobs this week!

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Business English Instructor Company: TransVision (トランスビジョン株式会社)

TransVision (トランスビジョン株式会社) Salary: ¥3,000 / Hour

¥3,000 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK A company located in Kanagawa is looking for an English business instructor to teach corporate lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.



The position is a six-month part-time contract for lessons done via video conferencing.



You must be able to teach from home and have teaching experience in Japan. You must already hold a valid working visa.

UI/UX Designer Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.

PlayNext Lab Inc. Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Your primary responsibility will be designing the overall UI/UX for services and training product apps and websites. You will work closely with designers and engineers from different backgrounds and disciplines, such as research and communication and front-end and back-end engineering—in-service to help develop new businesses. You must have at least three years of experience working in UI/UX design, preferably for iOS, Android, or Web products.

Account Executive, Advertising Sales for English Magazine & Website Company: Business World Corporation - 株式会社ビジネスワールド社

Business World Corporation - 株式会社ビジネスワールド社 Salary: Salary negotiable, Commission Based

Salary negotiable, Commission Based Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo

Shinjuku, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan This company runs multiple English websites focusing on the Japanese food industry and is looking for an account executive or advertising sales specialist to join its Shinjuku-based team. Your main responsibility will include performing market research to find potential clients, creating presentations, proposals, and negotiating contracts. Benefits include a high commission system on top of your monthly salary.

Senior Project Manager Company: Alpha CRC

Alpha CRC Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Alpha CRC, a professional translation company, is looking for a native Japanese senior project manager to oversee its team and assign duties.

The projects you'll work on will vary from game localization to IT and software translation. You'll be mainly providing assessments and quotes for each client's requests and scheduling the work with the teams regarding volumes, languages, and workflow steps.

Content and Social Media Marketing Officer Company: ALEXIA INC., | アレクシア株式会社

ALEXIA INC., | アレクシア株式会社 Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Not required

Not required Application: Overseas applications OK This position will place you in charge of content marketing strategy from planning to execution. You will write and edit content for digital marketing purposes in English and other languages you may speak. You will also be responsible for social media marketing by updating the company account regularly. Your duties include basic administrative tasks such as answering inquiries by email, phone, and social media platforms. Overseas applicants are welcomed!

Translators from Japanese to English Company: Appen

Appen Salary: To be discussed

To be discussed Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Appen is looking for an experienced Japanese to English translator for various freelance projects.



You must have at least 2 years of recent legal translation experience. Having legal translation qualifications or passed any legal translation tests is mandatory.

Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.