Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 40, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.
GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!
Business English Instructor
- Company: TransVision (トランスビジョン株式会社)
- Salary: ¥3,000 / Hour
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A company located in Kanagawa is looking for an English business instructor to teach corporate lessons on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.
The position is a six-month part-time contract for lessons done via video conferencing.
You must be able to teach from home and have teaching experience in Japan. You must already hold a valid working visa.
UI/UX Designer
- Company: PlayNext Lab Inc.
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Your primary responsibility will be designing the overall UI/UX for services and training product apps and websites. You will work closely with designers and engineers from different backgrounds and disciplines, such as research and communication and front-end and back-end engineering—in-service to help develop new businesses. You must have at least three years of experience working in UI/UX design, preferably for iOS, Android, or Web products.
Account Executive, Advertising Sales for English Magazine & Website
- Company: Business World Corporation - 株式会社ビジネスワールド社
- Salary: Salary negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Shinjuku, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This company runs multiple English websites focusing on the Japanese food industry and is looking for an account executive or advertising sales specialist to join its Shinjuku-based team. Your main responsibility will include performing market research to find potential clients, creating presentations, proposals, and negotiating contracts. Benefits include a high commission system on top of your monthly salary.
Senior Project Manager
- Company: Alpha CRC
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Alpha CRC, a professional translation company, is looking for a native Japanese senior project manager to oversee its team and assign duties.
The projects you'll work on will vary from game localization to IT and software translation. You'll be mainly providing assessments and quotes for each client's requests and scheduling the work with the teams regarding volumes, languages, and workflow steps.
Video Game Guide Editor
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.
Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.