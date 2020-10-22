Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

Companies are looking for gamers, designers, social media mavens and more in this week's top remote jobs!

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 22, 2020 1 min read

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

TOEFL Jr. / SSAT English Curriculum Developer, Instructor Company: Toez

Toez Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be creating new learning materials for TOEFL Jr. and SSAT preparation as well as researching learning materials for curriculum creation.

You must have experience teaching TOEFL Jr. (TOEFL) and SSAT (SAT).

University Lecturer Company: Westgate Corporation

Westgate Corporation Salary: ¥275,000 / Month

¥275,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Westgate is looking for a lecturer to teach English to university students

All courses will be done online. You'll need a good internet connection and a webcam.

Housing, flight reimbursement and visa sponsorship provided.

Freelance Game Localization Company: Digital Hearts

Digital Hearts Salary: Rate per source character

Rate per source character Location: Remote work

Remote work English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.



You must be native in either English, German, French, Italian or European Spanish.



You will be joining their LQA (localization quality assurance) testers' team and be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.

UI/UX Designer Company: PlayNext Lab

PlayNext Lab Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Your primary responsibility will be designing the overall UI/UX for services and training product apps and websites. You will work closely with designers and engineers from different backgrounds and disciplines, such as research and communication and front-end and back-end engineering in-service to help develop new businesses. You must have at least three years of experience working in UI/UX design, preferably for iOS, Android or Web products.

Content and Social Media Marketing Officer Company: Alexia

Alexia Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Not required

This position will place you in charge of content marketing strategy from planning to execution. You will write and edit content for digital marketing purposes in English and other languages you may speak. You will also be responsible for social media marketing by updating the company account regularly. Your duties include basic administrative tasks such as answering inquiries by email, phone, and social media platforms. Overseas applicants are welcomed!

Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.

Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators and write game strategy wiki articles.

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.