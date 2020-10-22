Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.
TOEFL Jr. / SSAT English Curriculum Developer, Instructor
- Company: Toez
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be creating new learning materials for TOEFL Jr. and SSAT preparation as well as researching learning materials for curriculum creation.
You must have experience teaching TOEFL Jr. (TOEFL) and SSAT (SAT).
University Lecturer
- Company: Westgate Corporation
- Salary: ¥275,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Westgate is looking for a lecturer to teach English to university students
All courses will be done online. You'll need a good internet connection and a webcam.
Housing, flight reimbursement and visa sponsorship provided.
Freelance Game Localization
- Company: Digital Hearts
- Salary: Rate per source character
- Location: Remote work
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.
You must be native in either English, German, French, Italian or European Spanish.
You will be joining their LQA (localization quality assurance) testers' team and be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
UI/UX Designer
- Company: PlayNext Lab
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Your primary responsibility will be designing the overall UI/UX for services and training product apps and websites. You will work closely with designers and engineers from different backgrounds and disciplines, such as research and communication and front-end and back-end engineering in-service to help develop new businesses. You must have at least three years of experience working in UI/UX design, preferably for iOS, Android or Web products.
Video Game Guide Editor
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators and write game strategy wiki articles.
