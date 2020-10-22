Work

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

Companies are looking for gamers, designers, social media mavens and more in this week's top remote jobs!

By 1 min read

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

 

 

Toez

TOEFL Jr. / SSAT English Curriculum Developer, Instructor

  • Company: Toez
  • Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your main duty will be creating new learning materials for TOEFL Jr. and SSAT preparation as well as researching learning materials for curriculum creation.
You must have experience teaching TOEFL Jr. (TOEFL) and SSAT (SAT).

Share this Job
Westgate Corporation

University Lecturer

  • Company: Westgate Corporation
  • Salary: ¥275,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Westgate is looking for a lecturer to teach English to university students
All courses will be done online. You'll need a good internet connection and a webcam.
Housing, flight reimbursement and visa sponsorship provided.

Share this Job
Digital Hearts

Freelance Game Localization

  • Company: Digital Hearts
  • Salary: Rate per source character
  • Location: Remote work
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.

You must be native in either English, German, French, Italian or European Spanish.

You will be joining their LQA (localization quality assurance) testers' team and be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.

Share this Job
PlayNext Lab

UI/UX Designer

  • Company: PlayNext Lab
  • Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Your primary responsibility will be designing the overall UI/UX for services and training product apps and websites. You will work closely with designers and engineers from different backgrounds and disciplines, such as research and communication and front-end and back-end engineering in-service to help develop new businesses. You must have at least three years of experience working in UI/UX design, preferably for iOS, Android or Web products.

Share this Job
Alexia

Content and Social Media Marketing Officer

  • Company: Alexia
  • Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Not required
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This position will place you in charge of content marketing strategy from planning to execution. You will write and edit content for digital marketing purposes in English and other languages you may speak. You will also be responsible for social media marketing by updating the company account regularly. Your duties include basic administrative tasks such as answering inquiries by email, phone, and social media platforms. Overseas applicants are welcomed!

Share this Job
Game 8 Inc.

Video Game Guide Editor

  • Company: Game 8 Inc.
  • Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators and write game strategy wiki articles.

Share this Job

Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.

Related

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

Companies are looking for web researchers and social media staff with select foreign language skills. Do you have what they're looking for? Check out our picks of this week's top available jobs in Japan!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 41, 2020

Are you interested in video game development or website creation and renewal? These jobs and more are available right now!

By 1 min read

Live
Live

Why Pantene Japan’s New #PrideHair Campaign Featuring Trans Models is Awesome

This campaign goes above and beyond simply slapping a rainbow on a corporate logo, and we’re living for it. 🏳️‍🌈

By 5 min read