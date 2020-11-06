Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

Discover your career in Japan while working safely from home and stress-free.

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.

GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!

Work, work, work, work, work (from home).

Bilingual Office Administrator Company: Embarc K.K.

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Embarc is looking for a bilingual office administrator in English and Japanese (JLPT N1 or similar).



Your primary duty will be supporting events and meetings, including Japanese language customer seminars, webinars, business meetings, and client interviews.



Some basic translation work (of resumes, PowerPoint presentations, etc.) will also be necessary.



Ability in any other East Asian languages, such as Korean, Mandarin, etc. is a plus.

IT Project Manager Company: Metro Engines Inc. / メトロエンジン株式会社

Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Metro Engines, an IT start-up providing innovative services mainly for the hotel industry, is looking for a project manager who will manage the development of its web services.



Major existing projects include a property management tool for vacation rentals, competitor research tool, review analysis tool, SEO tool and revenue management tool (all for hotels).



Russian language speakers are welcome.

TOEFL Jr. / SSAT English Curriculum Developer, Instructor Company: Toez

Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be creating new learning materials for TOEFL Jr. and SSAT preparation as well as researching learning materials for curriculum creation.

You must have experience teaching TOEFL Jr. (TOEFL) and SSAT (SAT).

University Lecturer Company: Westgate Corporation

Salary: ¥275,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Overseas applications OK Westgate is looking for a lecturer to teach English to university students

All courses will be done online. You'll need a good internet connection and a webcam.

Housing, flight reimbursement and visa sponsorship provided.

Freelance Game Localization Company: Digital Hearts

Salary: Rate per source character

Location: Remote work

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Overseas applications OK Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.



You must be native in either English, German, French, Italian or European Spanish.



You will be joining their LQA (localization quality assurance) testers' team and be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.

UI/UX Designer Company: PlayNext Lab

Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Overseas applications OK Your primary responsibility will be designing the overall UI/UX for services and training product apps and websites. You will work closely with designers and engineers from different backgrounds and disciplines, such as research and communication and front-end and back-end engineering in-service to help develop new businesses. You must have at least three years of experience working in UI/UX design, preferably for iOS, Android or Web products.

Content and Social Media Marketing Officer Company: Alexia

Salary: ¥3.2M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Not required

Application: Overseas applications OK This position will place you in charge of content marketing strategy from planning to execution. You will write and edit content for digital marketing purposes in English and other languages you may speak. You will also be responsible for social media marketing by updating the company account regularly. Your duties include basic administrative tasks such as answering inquiries by email, phone, and social media platforms. Overseas applicants are welcomed!

