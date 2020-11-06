Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 44, 2020

Working remotely from home, coworking spaces or coffee shops is not reserved for freelancers anymore. The global trend of rethinking the way we work and our relationship with physical offices has finally hit Japan. Hallelujah.
GaijinPot Jobs has a new feature that allows you to filter your job search by companies that offer remote work options. Apply directly by registering and creating your resume!
Bilingual Office Administrator
- Company: Embarc K.K.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Embarc is looking for a bilingual office administrator in English and Japanese (JLPT N1 or similar).
Your primary duty will be supporting events and meetings, including Japanese language customer seminars, webinars, business meetings, and client interviews.
Some basic translation work (of resumes, PowerPoint presentations, etc.) will also be necessary.
Ability in any other East Asian languages, such as Korean, Mandarin, etc. is a plus.
IT Project Manager
- Company: Metro Engines Inc. / メトロエンジン株式会社
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Metro Engines, an IT start-up providing innovative services mainly for the hotel industry, is looking for a project manager who will manage the development of its web services.
Major existing projects include a property management tool for vacation rentals, competitor research tool, review analysis tool, SEO tool and revenue management tool (all for hotels).
Russian language speakers are welcome.
TOEFL Jr. / SSAT English Curriculum Developer, Instructor
- Company: Toez
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be creating new learning materials for TOEFL Jr. and SSAT preparation as well as researching learning materials for curriculum creation.
You must have experience teaching TOEFL Jr. (TOEFL) and SSAT (SAT).
University Lecturer
- Company: Westgate Corporation
- Salary: ¥275,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Westgate is looking for a lecturer to teach English to university students
All courses will be done online. You'll need a good internet connection and a webcam.
Housing, flight reimbursement and visa sponsorship provided.
Freelance Game Localization
- Company: Digital Hearts
- Salary: Rate per source character
- Location: Remote work
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.
You must be native in either English, German, French, Italian or European Spanish.
You will be joining their LQA (localization quality assurance) testers' team and be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
UI/UX Designer
- Company: PlayNext Lab
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Your primary responsibility will be designing the overall UI/UX for services and training product apps and websites. You will work closely with designers and engineers from different backgrounds and disciplines, such as research and communication and front-end and back-end engineering in-service to help develop new businesses. You must have at least three years of experience working in UI/UX design, preferably for iOS, Android or Web products.
Get your digital nomad on with remote jobs in Japan on GaijinPot.