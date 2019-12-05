Ultimate Guide to Winter Illuminations in Japan’s 47 Prefectures 2019-20

Here’s your chance enjoy the festive holiday cheer — the Japanese way!

By Teni Wada Dec 5, 2019 14 min read

The Christmas season is underway in Japan meaning the nights are now bright with dazzling nighttime “illuminations” or light displays. Don’t know where to go? Start with our latest travel guide to the best spots in each of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

From Hokkaido to Okinawa, there’s everything from light tunnels, gently illuminated rice terraces overlooking the Sea of Japan, and entire theme parks drenched in lights. Travel with us from north to southwest Japan on our list of the best winter illuminations across the country for 2019-2020.

The lists are separated by region, but you can use the links below to jump to the area you’re planning on visiting!

Hokkaido and Tohoku (around Yamagata, Miyagi, and Hokkaido)

Kanto (around Tokyo, Chiba, and Saitama)

Chubu (around Aichi and Nagano)

Kansai (around Kyoto, Nara, and Osaka)

Chugoku (around Hiroshima and Tottori)

Shikoku (around Kochi, Tokushima, and Ehime)

Kyushu and Okinawa (around Fukuoka, Kumamoto, and the Okinawa islands)

Hokkaido and Tohoku

1. Hokkaido Prefecture: White Illumination, Sapporo

Now in its 39th year, Sapporo’s White Illumination started the Japanese pastime of braving the cold to enjoy sparkly winter delights. What was once a display of 1,048 lights is now a grandiose spectacle of more than 780,00 bulbs! The Illumination is spread across five locations including Odori Park, Sapporo Station, and Minami 1-Jo Dori. While you’re there, check out Munich Christmas Village, too.

Odori Park Square, Sapporo-Ekimae Dori, Minami 1 Jodori, Sapporo, Hokkaido - Map Nov. 22, 2019 to Mar. 15, 2020 (The Odori Park Illumination ends on Dec. 25) 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

2. Akita Prefecture: Tsuki no Ki Light Fantasy, Yokote

The symbol of Yokote, a 500-year-old zelkova tree, is transformed into a 40-meter-high Christmas tree wrapped in colorful lights during the winter months. Around 35,000 LED lights surround the tree creating a romantic atmosphere.

3-9-3 Asamai, Hirakamachi, Yokote, Akita 013-0105 - Map Dec. 14, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020 5 p.m. – midnight (from 24th until December 31 open until 2 a.m.)

3. Aomori Prefecture: Arts Towada Winter Illumination, Towada

The art square in front of Towada Art Center is illuminated by soothing blue lights that are sure to make you feel relaxed. Grab a complimentary hot drink or cocktail and walk along a carpet of more than 300,000 LED lights. As Christmas approaches, nearby bars and pubs offer seasonal specialties like ice cream cocktails and festive sandwiches.

10-9 Nishinibancho, Towada, Aomori 034-0082 - Map Dec. 6, 2019 to Feb. 14, 2020 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

4. Fukushima Prefecture: Lovers’ Xmas Happy Tree, Date

Some 150,000 lights decorate the 55 zelkova trees that line the 333-meter-long Jinya Dori (street). Date (pronounced “da-tay”) was one of the cities devastated by the 2011 Tohoku Earthquake but has seen a recent uptick in visitors, and residents consider this event as a symbol of recovery and hope.

Jinya Dori, Date, Hashibara, 111 Miyashita Fukushima 960-0600 - Map Nov. 22, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020 5 p.m. – midnight

5. Iwate Prefecture: Koiwai Winter Illumination, Koiwai

The largest display of winter lights in the Tohoku region takes place on Koiwai Farm, a 3,000-hectare property famed for its dairy products. Visit on a Saturday and you’ll be treated to fireworks as well as the display of 1,250,000 lights. Warm up with a cup of hot soup or a drink made with farm-fresh ingredients.

Koiwai Farm 36−1 Maruyachi, Shizukuishi, Iwate District, Iwate 020-0507 - Map Nov. 22, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

6. Miyagi Prefecture: Sendai Pageant of Starlight, Sendai

This dazzling display in the center of Sendai is a virtual tunnel of light created by the 160 zelkova trees that line Jozen-ji Dori and Aoba Dori. Don’t miss the parade of Santas and reindeer that march through the 600,000 lights on Dec. 23.

3-9-2 Honcho, Aoba-ku, Sendai, Miyagi 980-0014 - Map Dec. 6 to Dec. 31, 2019 Mon – Thurs 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Fri-Sat, Sun 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Dec. 22 and 24 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Dec 31. 5:30 p.m. – midnight

7. Yamagata Prefecture: Snow Monster Light Up, Zao

A different take on illuminations, Yamagata’s signature winter event is not a cityscape bathed in lights, but rather trees layered in a thick coating of snow and lit in a soft glow. Known as juhyo, these “snow monsters” form when a precise combination of strong winds and snow cover the trees completely. Enjoy the view from a gondola or a restaurant in this hot spring resort village of Zao.

Zao Onsen, Yamagata 990-2301 - Map Dec. 28, 2019 to Feb. 29, 2020 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Kanto

8. Gunma Prefecture: Lake Haruna Illumination Festival, Lake Haruna

Some 130,000 people flock yearly to this idyllic light up to be dazzled by the brilliant nocturnal displays in Gunma Prefecture a few hours from Tokyo. Lake Haruna’s got it all—a tunnel of light and a Christmas tree made from more than 550,00 LED bulbs, Japan’s largest laser light show, plus fireworks.

845 Lake Haruna, Takasaki City, Gunma 370-3348 - Map Dec. 6 to Dec. 28, 2019 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

9. Tochigi Prefecture: Christmas Fantasy, Ashikaga

Ashikaga Flower Park is known for its 150-year-old great wisteria tree, but in the winter LED lights are hung from the garden’s many wisteria lattices. Four million lights decorate the garden with several displays being synchronized to music.

607 Hasamacho, Ashikaga-shi, Tochigi 329-4216 - Map Nov. 2, 2019 to Feb. 6, 2020 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sat. Sun. and public holidays until 9:30 p.m. Closed Dec. 31

10. Ibaraki Prefecture: Suigo Sakura Art Illumination, Tsuchiura

A brightly lit windmill takes center stage in this vibrant display, which is made up of more than 220,000 LED lights. Further invoking the charm of the Netherlands are rows of its national flower, the tulip, lining the pathways as twinkling bulbs.

Kasumigaura General Park, 145 Oiwata, Tsuchiura, Ibaraki 300-0835 - Map Nov. 16, 2019 to Feb. 16, 2020 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

11. Saitama Prefecture: Shining Forest Night Illumination at Seibuen Amusement Park, Tokorozawa

The illuminations at Seibuen Amusement Park are a luminescent adventure featuring 3.5 million LED lights. This year’s theme is “Shining Forest.” PS – If you are up for another adventure in Saitama, go for this spectacular icicle illumination.

Seibuen Amusement Park 2964, Yamaguchi, Tokorozawa, Saitama 259-1145 - Map Nov. 8, 2019 to April 5, 2020 | Illumination is nightly from Dec. 13 to Jan. 5 aside from those dates it is only available on Fridays, weekends, and public holidays. Closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays. 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

12. Greater Tokyo Metropolitan Area: Meguro River Minna-no Illumination, Meguro

In spring, Meguro River is colored by cherry blossoms, but in winter, take a stroll along the river for a relaxed illumination experience. Gotanda Fureai Waterside Square and the cherry tree-lined streets along the Meguro River will be decorated with pale pink LED lighting to show fuyu-no-sakura (cherry blossoms in winter). All electricity is recycled from used cooking oil collected from neighboring households and restaurants. How cool is that?

Gotanda Fureai Waterside Square and streets along the Meguro River — 3-9 Higashishinagawa, Shinagawa, Tokyo 140-0002 - Map Nov. 8, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

13. Chiba Prefecture: Country Farm Tokyo German Village Winter Illumination, Sodegaura

While you can enjoy traditional German meals and drinks here throughout the year, it’s in winter that this place shines. This village in Chiba is an expansive area that is almost 20 times the size of Tokyo Dome. Nearly everything is decked out in 3 million brilliant lights—including the food. Don’t miss out on the illuminated lollipop!

Tokyo German Village, 419 Nagayoshi, Sodegaura, Chiba 299-0204 - Map Nov. 1, 2019 to Apr. 5, 2020 4:45 p.m. – 8 p.m.

14. Kanagawa Prefecture: Sagamiko Illumillion, Sagami Lake Resort Pleasure Forest

Head south of Tokyo for a fantastical light display in a forest, including an amusement park, camping and barbecue facilities, a day spa as well as the outdoor Sagami Lake Resort. There are 21 illumination spots in all, each with its own theme and lit up rides. Needless to say, it’s worth a day trip or more.

1634 Wakayanagi, Midori-ku, Sagamihara, Kanagawa 252-0175 - Map Nov. 2, 2019 to April 5, 2020 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Chubu

15. Aichi Prefecture: Laguna’s Brightest Winter Ever, Gamagori

Laguna Ten Bosch is a resort complex boasting a theme park, shopping mall, and spas. Once you’ve gotten your fill of amusement and relaxation, stick around for the fireworks, illuminations, water projection mapping show and musical light performance.

Laguna Ten Bosch, 2−３Kaiyocho, Gamagori, Aichi 443-0014 - Map Nov. 2, 2019 to Mar. 31, 2020 5 p.m. – until the park closes

16. Gifu Prefecture: The Beautiful Earth, Kaizu

One of Japan’s largest national parks, Kiso Sansen Park spans three prefectures: Aichi, Gifu and Mie. The park’s visitor center, located in Gifu, comes alive with a magnificent display of 500,000 lights. Head to the top of the 65-meter-tall observation tower for the best view of the brightly decorated landscape.

Kiso Sansen National Park, 255-3 Kaizucho Aburajima, Kaizu-shi, Gifu 503-0625 - Map Nov. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019 5:00 p.m. – 9 p.m.

17. Ishikawa Prefecture: Aze no Kirameki, Wajima

Designated as one of Japan’s Top 100 Rice Terraces, Shiroyone Senmaida glows beautifully with 21,000 solar LED lights that change color every 15-30 minutes to represent the seasons of Wajima. Its 1,000 rice paddies seemingly flow into the sea and flicker off the water’s surface when illuminated.

Shiroyone Senmaida, 99-5 Shiroyonemachi, Wajima, Ishikawa 928-0256 - Map Oct. 19, 2019 to Mar. 15, 2020 From sunset until 9:00 p.m.

18. Nagano Prefecture: Twin Illumination Forest of Light Pageant, Omachi

Sitting 3,000 meters above sea level, the Alps Azumino Park is decorated with more than 70,000 lights in a fantastic winter display that covers the park’s Hotaka and Omachi area parks. The theme of its winter display changes yearly, but this year’s theme is “Cinderella’s Story”

Alps Azumino National Government Park, 33-4 Horiganekarasugawa, Azumino, Nagano 399-8211 - Map Nov. 2, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020 | Closed: December 16, 31, Jan 1. Dec. 23 will operate from 4:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

19. Niigata Prefecture: Echigo Hillside Winter Illumination, Nagaoka

Experience the wonders of both snow and light at this two-week winter celebration in Niigata (a prefecture named GaijinPot’s No. 1 travel destination for 2018.) The highlight of this festive outdoor display is an illuminated Christmas tree standing six meters tall and made entirely of champagne glasses!

Echigo Hillside Park, 1950-1 Miyamotohigashikatamachi, Nagaoka, Niigata 940-2082 - Map Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 23-Dec. 22 and from Dec. 23-25, 2019 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

20. Shizuoka Prefecture: Toki No Sumika Winter Illumination and Light of Versailles, Gotemba

Be mesmerized as you walk through the 450-meter-long Tunnel of Light. However, its Light of Versailles laser and water fountain show takes center stage. During the magnificent 15-minute show, water from the fountain reaches as high as 70 meters, so be sure to bring an umbrella with you!

Toki no Sumika, 719 Koyama, Gotenmba, Shizuoka 412-0033 - Map Oct. 27, 2019 to Mar. 15, 2020 4:30 p.m. – 9:20 p.m.

21. Toyama Prefecture: Toyama Snowpiad White Illumination, Toyama

The one kilometer stretch from Toyama Station to Joushi Odori is transformed into a dazzling work of art created by 130,000 light bulbs. For the perfect photo spot, head to the Snow Crystal located on the canal of Toyama Castle.

South Exit of Toyama station to Joushi Odori — 1-225 Meirincho, Toyama, Toyama 930-0001 - Map Dec. 3, 2019 to Feb. 14, 2020 5 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

22. Yamanashi Prefecture: Pageant of Light, Hokuto

You’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to Europe as you walk among buildings that tastefully recreate the feeling of Christmas in Switzerland. Six hundred lights softly illuminate a church while the Swiss forest and rose garden glow with the colors of winter.

Flower Center Heidi Village, 2471 Hokuto, Yamanashi 408-0201 - Map Dec. 1 to 31, 2019 Sunset – 9:10 p.m.

Kansai

23. Mie Prefecture: Nabana no Sato Illumination, Kuwana

No winter illumination display is complete without a tunnel of lights, right? Well, at Nabana no Sato you can experience two of Japan’s greatest tunnels, starting with a 200-meter-long tunnel illuminated by 1.2 million light bulbs. The Kawazu Sakura light tunnel, 100 meters long and decked out in 700,000 pink LED lights, is a must-see for couples (and selfie takers). This location is included in GaijinPot Travel’s Top 10 Destinations of 2019!

230 Komae Urushibata, Nagashima, Kuwana, Mie 511-1144 - Map Oct. 19, 2019 to May 6, 2020 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

24. Nara Prefecture: Festival of Light, Tenri

Under the theme of “Light and Music,” Nara Prefecture’s largest illumination display is made up of 260,000 lights that radiate in Tainoshoike Park. Animals and trees make up a large portion of the display and you’ll feel as if you’re on a midnight safari.

Tainoshoike Park, Tainoshocho, Tenri, Nara 632-0071 - Map Dec. 1 2019 to Jan. 18, 2020 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

25. Wakayama Prefecture: Festa Luce, Wakayama

Italian for “Festival of Light,” Festa Luce promises you a taste of an authentic European Christmas. Among the attractions on the entertainment complex are a Christmas market, a Ferris wheel, and merry-go-round — all covered in lights, of course!

Wakayama Marina City, 1527 Kemi, Wakayama 641-0014 - Map Nov. 2, 2019 to Mar. 1, 2020 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

26. Rohm Illumination, Kyoto

Kyoto’s largest winter illumination display is a spectacular “circus of lights” of 860,000 bulbs twinkling across the spacious headquarters of Rohm Semiconductors.

Starting at the event’s symbolic gateway, twin 10-meter tall wax myrtles made entirely of lights, make your way down the Promenade of Light, a row of 20 trees draped elegantly in lights. Head to the Crystal Garden of Lights to be entertained by live performances and projection shows.

13 Okazaki Saishojicho, Sakyo Ward, Kyoto 606-8342 - Map Nov. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019 4:45 p.m. – 10 p.m.

27. Osaka Prefecture: Festival of the Lights, Osaka

Osaka’s winter illuminations are actually two different events — the Midosuji Illumination and Osaka Hikari-Renaissance. A must-see is Osaka City Hall, which becomes the stage for a light and music show of 3D-projected images.

Nakanoshima Park, 1 Chome-1 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku, Osaka 530-0005 - Map Nov. 4, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020 5 p.m. -11 p.m.

28. Hyogo Prefecture: Kobe Luminarie 2019, Kobe

A memorial held in honor of the victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake of 1995, this winter event welcomes 3 to 4 million visitors each year. The streets leading up to Motomachi Station turn into a pedestrian paradise and street vendors set up stalls selling hot drinks and comforting snacks.

1 Motomachikokadori, Chuo-ku, Kobe, Hyogo 650-0014 - Map Dec. 6 to Dec. 15, 2019 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

29. Shiga Prefecture: Rose Fantasy Garden of Lights, Lake Biwa Otsukan

The 1.5-acre English garden on the grounds surrounding Lake Biwa becomes the perfect date spot each winter, lit up by 100,000 lights. This year’s theme is the romantic “Christmas Fantasy.”

Lake Biwa Otsukan, 5-35 Yanagasaki, Otsu, Shiga 520-0022 - Map Dec. 1, 2019 to Feb. 14, 2020 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

30. Fukui Prefecture: Tsuruga Bay Illumination Miraie, Tsuruga

The area facing Tsuruga Bay is bright with 450,000 LED lights that shimmer off the water’s surface. This is perhaps Japan’s most environmentally friendly illumination display as it’s all powered by used cooking oil refined into biodiesel fuel.

Kanegasaki Ryokuchi Park, Shimizu, Tsuruga, Fukui 914-0071 - Map Nov. 3 to Dec. 25, 2019 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. (Mon. to Fri. and Sun.) 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. (Fri. and Sat.)

Chugoku

31. Hiroshima Prefecture: Bihoku Illumination, Shobara

With 700,000 colorful LED lights illuminating the grounds of the expansive Bihoku Hillside Park, this is a sight to see! This display is one of the best-known illuminations in the area, attracting visitors from as far as Hiroshima City.

Kokuei Bihokukyuryo Koen 4-10 Kamiharacho, Shobara, Hiroshima 727-0021 - Map Nov. 9, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020 | Closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

32. Okayama Prefecture: Kurashiki Kirameki No Michi, Kurashiki

Visit a few spots in the quaint city of Kurashiki to see a span of lights from Kurashiki Mirai Park to JR Kurashiki Station’s northern pedestrian deck. Visitors will see about 150,000 lights and a bamboo display. The unique bamboo lights display is made by citizens and is located at the north entrance of the station.

Kurashiki Mirai Park, 12-１Kotobukicho, Kurashiki, Okayama 710-0813 - Map Nov. 2, 2019 to Feb. 14, 2020 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

33. Shimane Prefecture: Autumn and Winter Illumination, Matsue

Nearly 1 million computerized lights create a gorgeous display in Matsue City, Shimane. At the area known as “Zipangu, the Golden Islands,” you will be greeted by a brightly lit torii (gate), Mt. Fuji and a brilliant tunnel of lights. The Rainbow Reflecting Pool shines in seven different colors, each representing a gemstone.

1260-2 Yatsukacho Hanyu, Matsue-shi, Shimane-ken 690-1492 - Map Nov. 8, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020 | Closed from Dec. 27-Jan. 1 and 8 5:15 p.m. - 8 p.m.

34. Tottori Prefecture: Flower Illumination, Nanbu

More than 1.5 million lights illuminate one of Japan’s largest flower parks in an unforgettable winter display. Practically every inch of the park is covered in brilliant lights creating photogenic spots wherever you turn. While you’re in the area, don’t miss the chance to explore the rest of Tottori, which was named the GaijinPot Travel Top Destination in Japan for 2019.

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park, 110 Tsuruta, Nanbu-cho, Saihaku-gun, Tottori 683-0217 - Map Nov. 15, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020 | Closed on Dec. 3, 17 Jan. 7 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

35. Yamaguchi Prefecture: Tokiwa Fantasia 2019, Ube

The largest illumination display in west Japan takes place at Tokiwa Park where artists compete to create new and dazzling works. The illuminated Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and rollercoaster are crowd favorites. Visit on Christmas to enjoy a wonderful gospel performance and a chance to win prizes in the lottery.

Tokiwa Park 3 Chome-4-1 Norisada, Ube, Yamaguchi 755-0003 - Map Nov. 30, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Shikoku

36. Ehime Prefecture: Minetopia Besshi Illumination, Niihama

What was once a copper mine discovered in 1690 and fully operational until 1973 is now an amusement park that takes on a different form come winter. More than 100,000 lights illuminate the mine and its former hydroelectric power station.

707-3 Tatsukawacho, Niihama, Ehime 792-0846 - Map Nov. 1, 2019 to Feb. 29, 2020 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

37. Kagawa Prefecture: Winter Fantasy, Nakatado

One of the largest scale illuminations in the Shikoku region is here at Sanuki Mannou Park. Each area of the park is decorated in a total of 550,000 light bulbs that create an unforgettable experience. You will be mesmerized by the works of art created on the hills.

Sanuki Mannou Park, 4243-12 Yoshino, Mannou-cho, Nakatado-gun, Kagawa - Map Nov. 23, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

38. Kochi Prefecture: Illuminations Festa, Kochi

Standing tall in the center of Kochi Central Park is a 17-meter-tall Christmas tree surrounded by trees draped in 55,000 LED lights. A public group wedding is held on Dec. 1, followed by the light-up ceremony attended by the newlywed couples.

Central Park, 1-11-27 Obiyamachi, Kochi-shi, Kochi 780-0841 - Map Nov. 29, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020 5 p.m. – midnight

39. Tokushima Prefecture: Orono Art of Light, Tokushima

Tokushima leads the world in LED production, but this winter celebration is decidedly old school. Candlelight softly flickers in rice paddies covering several acres and small boats float downstream during the Orono Art of Light festival. In total, the light of 600 candles creates a mystical aura.

Near Orono Elementary School, Ichinosaka-514 Orono, Kamiyama-cho, Myozai-gun, Tokushima 771-3203 - Map Dec. 24 and 25, 2019 Jan. 2, 2020 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Kyushu And Okinawa

40. Fukuoka Prefecture: Uminaka Christmas Candle Night, Fukuoka City

This park, which juts out into the ocean west of Fukuoka, offers a unique event called Uminaka Christmas Candle Night. The artwork is made by 10,000 candles, creating a warm atmosphere. While you’re there, visit the Christmas workshop or try your hand at candle making.

Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, 18-25 Oaza Saitozaki, Higashi-ku Fukuoka - Map Dec. 21, 22, 24, 25 2019 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

41. Kumamoto Prefecture: Fantasy of Light, Arao

There are more than 100 scenic spots of illumination within this park. Take a ride on the Ferris wheel or have fun with the magically illuminated trick floor that transforms with each footstep. Not to be missed are the musical fountain light show and the Aurora Christmas Show which are held only on Dec. 23 to Dec. 25.

Greenland Amusement Park, Midorigaoka, Arao, Kumamoto Prefecture 864-0033 - Map Nov. 17, 2019 to Jan. 27, 2020 Sunset – 8 p.m.

42. Nagasaki Prefecture: Kingdom of Lights, Sasebo

Arguably Japan’s most famous winter attraction, the Kingdom of Lights at the Dutch theme park Huis Ten Bosch is an incredible display of 13 million lights that cover every inch of the park. Bungee jump from the 20-meter-high platform to see the park in its luminescent glory.

Huis Ten Bosch, 1-1 Huis Ten Bosch-cho, Sasebo, Nagasaki 859-3292 - Map Oct. 5, 2019 to May 6, 2020 Sunset – 10 p.m.

43. Oita Prefecture: Oita Fantasy of Light, Oita

Oita light fantasy is an event to entice your senses: you will be entertained by a musical light show and 33-meter-long rainbow river of light on your way; the scents and tastes of hot drinks and snacks at the Christmas market are not to be missed.

JR Oita Station, 1-1-1 Kanamemachi, Oita-shi, Oita 870-0831 - Map Nov. 29, 2019 to Feb. 14, 2020 5 p.m. – midnight

44. Saga Prefecture: Saga Light Fantasy, Saga City

Stretching 1.2 kilometers through the city of Saga, Chuo Odori and its surroundings are decked out in more than 1.8 million LED lights. Its catchphrase is, “Saga in koi shiyou” (“fall in love with Saga”), and you will certainly fall in love with the city after being enchanted by this winter display.

South exit of Saga Station to Saga Chuo-Odori — 1-11 Ekimae Chuo, Saga-shi, Saga 840-0801 - Map Oct. 30, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020 5 p.m. – midnight

45. Kagoshima Prefecture: Tenmonkan Millionation 2019, Kagoshima City

Kagoshima’s largest downtown area, Tenmonkan, is decorated with one million LED light bulbs during Christmas and New Year’s. The yearly theme for the illumination celebrates the cosmos, and its signature tunnel invokes the feeling of being in space.

Tenmonkan Park, Higaishi Sengokucho, Kagoshima 892-0842 - Map Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 31, 2020 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

46. Miyazaki Prefecture: Illumination Flower Garden —Secret Garden of Lights, Miyazaki City

Florante Miyazaki, a park of flowers and greenery, becomes a brilliant patchwork of lights every December. The rainbow colored tunnel is the perfect photo spot for families and couples. This is Miyazaki prefecture’s largest illumination display, transforming the landscape dotted with palm trees and tropical fruits and flowers into a winter wonderland.

Florante Miyazaki, 414-16 Hamayama, Yamazaki-cho, Miyazaki City 880-0836 - Map Dec. 6, 2019 to Jan. 13, 2020 | Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

47. Okinawa Prefecture: Itoman Peaceful Illumination, Itoman

Okinawa may not have the cold temperatures that the rest of Japan experiences, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t cuddle up with a loved one and enjoy the illuminations. Itoman, home of one of the most devastating battles of World War II, is beautifully decorated with 1.4 million lights, serving as a beacon of peace and goodwill.

Uchinaa Farm, 1018 Mabuni, Itoman-shi, Okinawa 901-0333 - Map Dec. 15, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

If you visit one of these illuminations, tag us on your social media with #GaijinPotTravel for a chance to get featured in our monthly reader photos! For more illuminations, check out our Top 10 Winter Illuminations to See in Japan on GaijinPot Travel.