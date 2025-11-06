The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

Some of the most famous destinations in Japan aren’t as great as advertised, but a better option might be just around the corner.

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 7, 2025 13 min read

Most itineraries for Japan include Gion in Kyoto or Harajuku in Tokyo. However, while these activities offer a glimpse into the culture and are undoubtedly enjoyable for some, they only tell part of the story. Most locals in Japan would even call them tourist traps. That said, where should you go instead?

Japan’s frequently recommended destinations have earned their reputation for good reasons, which often means they’re swamped with tourists. Moreover, some are made specifically for tourists, which leaves us scratching our heads when people come to Japan for “Japanese culture.”

Thankfully, for those eager to dig a bit deeper, Japan is peppered with actual hidden gems. These spots can satisfy your wanderlust, providing experiences that echo the allure of the more renowned locales without the crowds.

1. Gion

Much tradition.

Kyoto is undeniably one of Japan’s top tourist magnets. However, the reality of its overcrowded streets can shatter the dreams of visitors hoping for a tranquil cultural experience. Moreover, the traditional charm of Kyoto is predominantly confined to the streets of Gion.

While Gion offers a glimpse into the past, it often feels like a repetitive tableau, with everyone aiming to capture the same photograph. The geisha, iconic symbols of Kyoto, are constantly swarmed, their daily lives interrupted by intrusive photos taken without their consent.

Go Here Instead

The pristine Higashi Chaya district of Kanazawa.

Instead of battling the crowds in Kyoto, consider Kanazawa in Ishikawa Prefecture. Historically, Kanazawa has rivaled Kyoto enough to earn the nickname “Little Kyoto.” It remained relatively secret from the tourism onslaught, thanks to the city’s less direct accessibility by the Shinkansen bullet train until recent years.

The Higashi Chaya District in Kanazawa mirrors Kyoto’s Gion in many ways, with beautifully preserved wooden buildings lining the streets, and geisha are rooted in the city’s cultural heritage. Kenrokuen is one of Japan’s most splendid gardens, often contrasting Kyoto’s Kinkakuji or Ryoanji’s beauty and serenity. The town also boasts districts dedicated to crafts such as gold leafing—including gold leaf ice cream!

Where : Google Maps (Kanazawa station)

: Google Maps (Kanazawa station) Why: Kyoto vibes without the gridlock—Higashi Chaya’s preserved teahouses, serene Kenrokuen garden and an active geisha scene.

2. Nishiki Market

Takes an hour just to buy some milk.

Kyoto’s Nishiki Market is a historic food alley that has become a touristy slog. Once a local shopping street, it’s now packed with souvenir stalls and overpriced goodies—often catering to tourists rather than local tastes. Many complain that the character is lost under the tourist crush.

Go Here Instead

Tenjinbashisuji in Osaka.

For an authentic local market vibe, head to Osaka’s Tenjinbashisuji, Japan’s longest covered shopping arcade. This 2.6 km shotengai (shopping street) has about 600 specialty shops and places to eat. You’ll find everything from fresh sushi and okonomiyaki to household goods at reasonable prices, packed shoulder-to-shoulder with Osaka locals rather than tour groups. It feels authentic and lively.

Where: Google Maps (near Minamimorimachi Station)

Google Maps (near Minamimorimachi Station) Price: Free to wander (food/meals vary; many ¥300-¥1,000)

Why: Japan’s longest shopping street with ~600 shops filled with real local food, crafts and more. It’s a window into Osaka life, free from tourist gimmicks.

3. Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

Such peace. Much serene.

The famed bamboo forest is undeniably beautiful, but it’s also packed to the brim with visitors. Its popularity means you’ll literally weave through crowds to snap the iconic shot, and the throngs can drown out the forest’s tranquility. For many, the serenity is lost in the selfie parade.

Go Here Instead

Bamboo forest on the territory of the Buddhist temple Nenbutsuji.

A short walk from Arashiyama Station lies Adashino Nenbutsu-ji Temple. Its quiet bamboo grove winds up temple stairs to thousands of Buddha statues.

Here, you can experience the bamboo-glade atmosphere without the mobs. The peaceful grove at Adashino is renowned for its hushed, reflective ambiance. The path of tall bamboo stalks and the temple’s 8,000 stone statues create a serene, almost mystical setting that feels worlds away from the tourist crush. In autumn, the colors and cooler light make it especially atmospheric.

Where: Google Maps

Google Maps Price: ¥500

Why: Tranquil off-the-beaten-path bamboo grove with historic stone monuments. Far fewer visitors let you really soak up the scenery.



4. Fushimi Inari Shrine

Don’t expect to stroll at your pace.

With its 10,000+ iconic vermilion torii gates, Fushimi Inari is Kyoto’s poster-child shrine. But that also means everybody goes there. It’s been ranked one of the “world’s worst tourist attractions” simply for the sheer mass of visitors swarming for the shot.

And early mornings aren’t much better. In short, you’ll spend much of your time jostling for pictures rather than meditating on its beauty.

Go Here Instead

A bit less crowded, no?

In Tokyo’s quaint Bunkyo district lies Nezu Shrine. This under-the-radar Shinto shrine that echoes Fushimi’s vibe without the multi-state crowds. Nezu Shrine’s hillside approach is lined with about 200 vermilion torii gates, winding past koi ponds to smaller Inari shrines, but in a compact, easily managed space.

It’s also famous for Spring’s azalea festival (Tsutsuji Matsuri) and a peaceful garden. Yet, it sees a fraction of the Fushimi Inari Shrine’s visitors. You’ll get the red-gate photo-op and shrine charm in a quieter, more local setting.

Where: Google Maps (about a 5-minute walk from Nezu or Sendagi stations)

Google Maps (about a 5-minute walk from Nezu or Sendagi stations) Price: Free (¥200 for the seasonal azalea garden in April-May)

Free (¥200 for the seasonal azalea garden in April-May) Why: Historic shrine with vermilion torii gates, koi ponds and azalea. Feels far more peaceful and authentic than crowded Inari.



5. Kinkaku-ji The Golden Pavilion

Japan’s Golden Pavilion is dazzlingly photogenic, but again, the popularity is its curse. You can’t enter the temple—just walk in a loop past the gilded façade. And that loop is surrounded by hundreds of camera-wielding visitors. Many find the experience underwhelming after waiting in lines.

Go Here Instead

Fall at Ginkaku-ji Temple.

Ginkaku-ji, the Silver Pavilion, may not actually be silver, but we’d argue it’s more charming. Its moss garden and reflective pond offer a calmer Zen experience. Ginkaku-ji is far less crowded, making it easier to wander quietly and absorb the scene.

You can still enjoy a scenic pavilion and lovely grounds (at your own pace) rather than elbowing through tourists for a glimpse. Plus, it’s just as cheap to enter.

Where: Google Maps

Google Maps Price: ¥500

¥500 Why: Tranquil Silver Pavilion offers rustic gardens and sand art. It’s less crowded than Kinkaku-ji, so you can actually relax and enjoy the beauty.

6. Dotonbori

People lining up for fast-food ramen.

Dotonbori’s neon-lit riverfront is Osaka’s showpiece, but it’s also the epitome of tourist trap cuisine. Chain takoyaki, ramen and sushi stands blast English menus; locals steer clear of the mass-market eateries. It’s flashy and fun to see the Glico Man sign, but eating there often means mediocre food at premium prices.

Go Here Instead

More intimidating, but more authentic.

Tucked just behind the bright neon of Dotonbori is Ura Namba, Osaka’s labyrinth of narrow alleys full of tiny kushikatsu (skewers), yakitori and izakaya. This “backstreet maze” is where Osaka’s real nightlife buzzes—intimate taverns with lantern light and locals lining up for fried skewers.

It offers authentic Osaka eats, like piping hot okonomiyaki, hearty oden and craft beer in a lively yet less touristy setting. You’ll experience the real after-dark spirit of the city, unpolished and warm, instead of chain-store catering.

Where: Google Maps (there are a few different alleys)

Google Maps (there are a few different alleys) Why: Maze of tiny local eateries and bars with authentic Osaka dishes. An “off the beaten path” izakaya scene that’s lively but welcoming.

7. Osaka Castle

Nice, but not worth a trip alone.

Those who want to see a castle that has stood since the days of the samurai should skip Osaka Castle. Although the site’s history stretches back centuries, the current tower is not the original structure but a concrete reconstruction that houses a modern museum.

Go Here Instead

Cherry blossoms here bloom between April and May.

One must travel beyond Osaka to Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture for a genuine glimpse into Japan’s architectural past. This majestic structure is a testament to Japan’s architectural resilience and historical richness. It has weathered the turbulent Warring States Period and emerged unscathed from the ravages of World War II bombings and the devastating Great Hanshin Earthquake of 1995.

Recognized as a national treasure and a World Heritage site, Himeji Castle’s main tower captivates visitors with its stunning beauty, intricate early 17th-century architectural designs, and innovative defensive features.

Where: Google Maps

Google Maps Price: ¥1,050

¥1,050 Why: Himeji Castle is Japan’s best-preserved original feudal castle—white plaster walls, wooden interiors, and no reconstructions.

8. Tsukiji Outer Market

Tsukiji Outer Market on a cloudy morning.

Tsukiji’s outer market still draws foodies by the thousands, but many find it overpriced and overly commercial. The real wholesale fish auctions moved to Toyosu Market in 2018, yet tourists still flock to Tsukiji, expecting tuna shows that no longer happen.

What’s left are rows of souvenir stands, snack stalls and sushi shops that cater mostly to visitors. It’s fun for a quick bite, but it’s more of a nostalgia stop than a serious food destination.

Go Here Instead

Plenty to see and eat in Togoshi Ginza.

We actually have four different picks for you:

Sunamachi Ginza in Koto is a 700-meter food street lined with family stalls selling skewered yakitori, hand-fried croquettes, and simmering oden bowls you eat standing on the curb.



in Koto is a 700-meter food street lined with family stalls selling skewered yakitori, hand-fried croquettes, and simmering oden bowls you eat standing on the curb. Togoshi Ginza in Shinagawa stretches even farther, with inventive korokke—some stuffed with cheese or curry—and sweet taiyaki for dessert.



in Shinagawa stretches even farther, with inventive korokke—some stuffed with cheese or curry—and sweet taiyaki for dessert. Jujo Ginza hums with vendors serving karaage and steamed buns at locals-only prices.



hums with vendors serving karaage and steamed buns at locals-only prices. Yanaka Ginza offers retro shitamachi (shopping street) charm, with wooden storefronts, menchi-katsu, and cat-themed treats, all set beneath a slow-setting sun.

9. Takeshita Street

Absolute chaos.

Harajuku’s famous fashion and teen hub, Takeshita-dori, is a color-saturated carnival of boutique shops and crepe stands. But it’s touristy kitsch on parade. Besides a few shops that have been there for years, most stores offer clothes made in China for tourists or outright fakes. It’s fun to experience once, but not an authentic experience.

Go Here Instead

Harajuku’s calmer, cooler side.

Just a few blocks over is Cat Street, Harajuku’s trendier side alley. This pedestrian-only street (actually the old Shibuya River path) is lined with indie boutiques, vintage shops and cool cafes. There are no costumed mascots or gimmicks, just a relaxed fashion scene.

Strolling Cat Street feels genuinely local-cool: Japanese youth browsing vintage clothing shops, street art peeking out between buildings, and a laid-back vibe. It’s grown popular, but it’s still way less crowded compared to the almost scary throngs of Takeshita.

If you’d rather skip the crowds entirely, wander into Ura-Harajuku—just behind the main drag. You’ll find quiet alleys of vintage shops, indie labels and where Tokyo’s street-fashion folks really hang out.

Where: Google Maps

Google Maps Why: A hip pedestrian alley of fashion. It’s made for browsing fashion, not tourists.



10. The Robot Restaurant

This gaudy Shinjuku cabaret promises robots, dancers and lasers—and it delivers on spectacle. However, it also comes at a high price for a low-brow show. Reviewers have long called the Robot Restaurant an outright tourist trap for its prices. It was essentially built for tourists, with carnival-level entertainment rather than genuine artistry.

Go Here Instead

Tokyo’s Samurai Restaurant is a samurai-themed twist from veterans of the Robot Restaurant team. Expect live swordplay, taiko (drums) and warrior-spirit theatrics instead of the mech shtick—big, colorful and delightfully bonkers, but with a tighter storyline and an adult crowd. Most reviews say that it’s actually fun and offers a decent value for its price.

Or swap neon for culture. A sumo dinner show is part mini-lesson, part exhibition match, and part hearty meal. Retired sumo wrestlers walk you through the rules and rituals, then step into a small ring for warm-ups, salt-throwing and short demo bouts.

Guests often get invited to try a (gentle) face-off or pose for photos. Meanwhile, you’re served chankonabe—the classic wrestler hot pot—plus sides, so you leave knowing how sumo works and very well fed. Some popular sumo restaurants are Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka, Asakusa Sumo Club, and Sumoland Tokyo Ryogoku.

Where: Google Maps

Google Maps Price : ¥8,000-¥10,000

: ¥8,000-¥10,000 Why: A more modern and cultural immersive experience, rather than sexy retro robots.

11. Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower

I mean, yeah, it’s a tower.

Both are icons—Skytree, for the record-setting height, and Tokyo Tower, for its retro charm—but the experience can feel pricey, queue-heavy and underwhelming. You ride up to a pricey observation deck, circle the windows for skyline photos, shop for souvenirs, maybe grab a coffee and come back down with the same view as everyone else.

Go Here Instead

A classy view.

Most locals will tell you that Roppongi Hills is one of the superior alternatives to either of the towers. The Mori Tower’s Tokyo City View (and adjacent open-air Sky Deck) offers sweeping city panoramas (including Tokyo Tower down below).

It’s a sleeker lounge setting, with the Mori Art Museum and rotating exhibitions under the same roof. You still get a comparable 360° Tokyo view (plus great night views) without the tourist frenzy for a similar or slightly lower price

Where : Google Maps (five-minute walk from Roppongi station’s Hibiya line)

: Google Maps (five-minute walk from Roppongi station’s Hibiya line) Price: ¥1,800-¥2,300 (adult ticket) for indoor observation deck (¥500 extra for rooftop)

Why: 360° city views (including iconic Tokyo Tower) in a chic indoor deck. It’s praised as a calmer, high-quality view experience.



12. Mt. Fuji 5th Station

What were you expecting?

Many visitors trek to Fuji’s 5th Station (via car or bus) expecting unbeatable vistas. In reality, this spot can be surprisingly meh: it’s crowded with souvenir shops and umbrellas, and the clouds often hide the peak. Locals note that the “closet place” you can reach on Fuji also means it’s busy and expensive.

Most visitors imagine they’ll reach some breathtaking lookout over Japan or be able to “experience” Mt. Fuji up close. In reality, it’s a parking lot surrounded by souvenir shops.

Go Here Instead

Now, that’s a view.

A half-day trip to the scenic Fuji Five Lakes area is well rewarded here. Chureito Pagoda is a five-story pagoda atop Arakura Sengen Park, facing Mt. Fuji across the valley. It’s free to visit, and the classic photo (Fuji framed by blooming cherry blossoms and the red pagoda) is legendary.

Yes, it gets busy during the sakura (cherry blossom) season, but even out of season, the vista is hard to beat. You’ll climb ~400 stone steps for the view (so plan accordingly), but you won’t have to pay admittance and the crowd is a refreshment compared to the 5th Station.

Where: Google Maps (20 minutes from Shimoyoshida station)

Google Maps (20 minutes from Shimoyoshida station) Price: Free to visit.

Free to visit. Why: Iconic panoramic view of Mt. Fuji with a historic pagoda. Regarded as one of the best Fuji viewpoints, especially in spring.

What are the worst tourist traps in Japan? What are the best? Let us know in the comments below!