Train Delays in Japan: Why They Happen and How to Handle Them

From typhoons to wild boars, train delays in Japan happen. Here’s what they mean and how to navigate them.

By Misty Fujii Mar 25, 2026 6 min read

Japanese trains are legendary. They’re fast, clean and their punctuality makes them famously efficient. And since they’re known for being on time to the second, it can catch you off guard if something goes wrong.

I learned this firsthand one night, sprinting through a suburban station, convinced I was about to miss the last train. Heart pounding, I skidded to a stop on the platform only to find the train waiting with its doors open and exasperated passengers inside. Turns out, a pack of wild boars had wandered onto the tracks, saving me from an expensive taxi ride.

But for anyone who visits or lives in Japan, most delays aren’t such happy accidents. They’re stressful, and if you can’t read the signs (literally), completely bewildering. Still, if you find yourself in a delay, don’t panic. Here’s what causes train delays in Japan and how to handle them.

How Japan Defines a Train Delay

A station display shows a 50-minute delay on the Utsunomiya line.

Not all train delays in Japan are created equal. Knowing what’s happening can help you decide your next move and keep the anxious platform-staring to a minimum.

Minor Delays vs. Full Suspension

A minor delay means the train is running behind schedule but still operating—usually anything under 10 minutes, though on some lines, even a two-minute delay triggers an official apology over the PA. A full suspension is a whole different beast, though, and means service has stopped with no clear timeline for resumption.

What the Signs Mean

遅延 (chien / okure; “delay”): The train is running late but still operating.

The train is running late but still operating. 運転見合わせ (unten miawase; “service suspended”): Trains are not running right now. This is where you start thinking about alternatives.

Trains are not running right now. This is where you start thinking about alternatives. 運休 (unkyu; “canceled”): That specific train or service isn’t running today at all. Often happens during severe weather or scheduled maintenance.

If you’re unsure, head to the nearest station attendant window; staff are generally helpful and, in tourist-heavy areas, often speak enough English to point you in the right direction.

Why Do Train Delays in Japan Happen?

Japan’s rail network is extraordinarily reliable. So when service is disrupted, it’s almost always for a serious reason. Some delays are obviously unavoidable, but knowing the most common causes can help you anticipate problems before they derail your plans.

Weather and Natural Disasters

Typhoons, heavy rain, strong winds, snow and earthquakes can all affect train service. Even moderate wind can reduce speeds, especially on bridges or elevated tracks. JR lines and private railways may slow trains for safety or suspend service entirely during extreme weather.

Common terms you’ll see include 強風 (kyofu, strong winds), 大雨 (oame, heavy rain), 大雪 (oyuki, heavy snow) and 地震 (jishin, earthquake).

‘Personal Injury Accidents’

Unfortunately, these are among the most common and sobering causes of train delays in Japan. The phrase jinshin jiko (人身事故), or “personal injury accident,” covers incidents involving people on the tracks, from accidental falls to not-so-accidental. When this happens, trains may stop completely while authorities respond.

When this happens, trains often stop completely while authorities respond, and announcements will usually mention 人身事故の影響で遅れています (“delays due to a personal injury accident”).

Overcrowding and Passenger Emergencies

Rush hour in major cities is intense, and the data backs it up: a JR East survey found that roughly 70% of short delays are caused by passengers themselves due to overcrowding, door jams, sudden illness, and track obstructions like dropped items. Rush hour congestion, in other words, is its own worst enemy.

You’ll often hear phrases like 車内混雑 (shanai konzatsu, onboard congestion), 急病人 (kyubyonin, sick passenger) and ドア点検 (doa tenken, door inspection) during these delays.

Wildlife on the Tracks

This may be less common, but it happens—as my Osaka story proves. Boars, deer and even the occasional tanuki have been known to roam onto rural and suburban lines, causing delays that feel more like a nature documentary than a commute.

Railways typically refer to this as 動物支障 (dobutsu shisho), meaning “obstruction caused by animals,” which can bring trains to a temporary halt.

What to Do When Your Train Is Delayed

There will likely be a line at the Taxis.

Your first instinct may be to panic—we’ve all done it—but that rarely helps. Try this instead:

Japan Transit Planner, Google Maps, and the apps for individual rail operators (like the JR East or Osaka Metro apps) are updated in real time and often suggest alternative routes. Yahoo! Transit is particularly popular among locals and handles disruptions well.

Get a ‘Delay Certificate’

If you’re late to school or work because of a documented delay, you’re entitled to a chien shomeisho (遅延証明書, delay certificate) from the station. Many lines, like JR East, now offer these services digitally through their apps or websites. E

mployers in Japan take these seriously, and having one on hand can make the difference between an excused and unexcused lateness. For travelers, it can also serve as official proof if a delay causes you to miss a flight, airport bus or long-distance train connection.

Reroute or Wait?

If the delay is under 20 minutes, waiting is likely the best call. But for a service suspension with no end in sight, check alternate lines or bus routes immediately. In major cities, there’s often a parallel line that can get you close to your destination. Be aware that taxi queues grow quickly during major disruptions.

Managing Last Train Stress

Japan’s trains stop running shortly after midnight. Missing the last one can mean an expensive taxi, an overnight in a manga cafe or a long, uncomfortable wait until the first train starts in the morning.

Keep the last train time saved in your phone, and build in a buffer—especially on nights when weather or crowds might cause delays. Don’t rely on a pack of wild boars to hold the train for you!

When a Delay Becomes a Bigger Problem

Delays are almost always manageable. Here’s what happens when they aren’t:

Rural lines: On major urban lines, delays are inconvenient. But on rural lines, they can be genuinely disruptive. Many rural routes in Japan run infrequently—sometimes just a few trains per day—and a single cancellation could leave you stranded for hours. Planning and knowing a taxi number can make a big difference.

Missing the last train: For long-term residents, missing the last train can feel like a rite of passage. An expensive rite of passage. Aside from cost (a cross-city taxi in Osaka or Tokyo can run ¥5,000 or more), there’s the question of safety and the next morning’s obligations. If you’re out late regularly, it’s worth knowing your nearest manga café or capsule hotel as a backup plan.

Employer Communication: In Japan’s workplace culture, showing up late without explanation (even due to circumstances outside your control) can reflect poorly. A quick message, paired with that chien shōmeisho, goes a long way.

Japan’s train system is among the best and most reliable in the world. But that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Train delays in Japan can happen due to nature, circumstance, tragedy or occasionally even a pack of wild boars. But most delays are manageable. Knowing how to read the signs and use the tools available will make you a far more confident commuter.

Because in Japan, even when the trains are late, there’s usually a system—and a solution—behind it.

Have you ever experienced a memorable train delay in Japan? Let us know in the comments below.