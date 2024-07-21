Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

Garbage disposal in Japan takes a bit of getting used to. Here's a simple guide to help you get started.

Jul 22, 2024

Congratulations! You’ve just signed the lease on your new apartment. When registering your new address at city hall, they should have given you a pamphlet detailing how to throw out your trash correctly. Keep in mind that unlike back home, the rules for proper garbage disposal in Japan can be pretty tricky.

It requires following a rigid set of rules and some basic kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meaning). If you don’t follow the rules, your trash will get left behind, you might receive a fine, or worse yet, your neighbors might file a complaint against you. In this post, we’ll go through the basics of the different garbage categories in Japan and how to dispose of them properly.

Types of Garbage

In Japan, garbage is divided into four main categories: burnable, non-burnable, recyclable and oversized garbage. Depending on where you live, these categories may be further subdivided into smaller groups. Stay updated with garbage pick-up rules and schedules by checking your local municipality’s official website.

Your area might require you to use special color-designated trash bags to signify the trash category. Otherwise, purchase generic trash bags from your local grocery store or convenience store. If you have any questions about recycling or garbage collection in your city, call your local city hall or ward office.

Burnable or Combustible Garbage

Burnable garbage (moeru gomi) is the simplest to manage. The majority of household waste is classified as burnable garbage. These are items like kitchen scraps, textiles and yard waste. Typically collected twice a week, refer to the pamphlet you received at city hall for the specific days.

Here are some other items that fall under the category:

Biodegradable Trash: Clamshells, egg shells, food waste, fruit and vegetable peels

Clothing and Wood Scraps: Blended fabrics, small amounts of wood scraps

Paper Scraps: Tissue, diapers, napkins

Plastic items: Styrofoam products, plastic food wrap, CDs, videotapes

Rubber items: Garden hoses, sandals

Leather items: Bags, shoes, clothes

Drain kitchen scraps of any water, and if you’re throwing away cooking oil, either have paper absorb it or use solidifying gel. Bag it up and take it out on the day before the designated collection time. Note that trash isn’t collected on national holidays, so make sure that you are aware of the schedule.

Non-burnable or Non-combustible Garbage

Non-burnable garbage, or moenai gomi, is collected less frequently, perhaps only once or twice a month. Metal and glass items are part of this category.

Other examples of non-combustible trash:

Ceramics or pottery, glasses or cups, broken light bulbs, bottles for cosmetics or oil

Batteries, chemicals, cans for oil or paint

Small electrical appliances or devices measuring less than 30 cm on any side

Pots and pans

Recyclable Garbage

Recyclable garbage covers almost everything that isn’t combustible or non-combustible. Place these items in the color-coded designated boxes by category. Recyclables are collected once a week.

PET bottles or bottles with the PET recycling label

Paper: Newspapers, magazines, cardboard, paper egg trays

Bottles for food and beverages

Cans: Aluminum and steel cans for food products

Spray cans: Cassette gas and cylinders

Fluorescent tubes: Circular, compact, straight tube

For PET bottles, rinse them thoroughly to remove any food waste in or crusted on them. Bottle caps and labels will go with the regular plastic waste. However, the bottles should be separated into different bags.Separate the recyclable paper according to the different types and bundle it with string for disposal. Properly segregate the bottles and cans; otherwise, they will not be collected.

Fluorescent tubes must be wrapped in paper or in their original packaging to prevent further damage.

Oversized Garbage

Oversized garbage (sodai gomi) are items that are too big to fit in one of the assigned bags. Call the local city office to have them collected. It can cost anywhere between ¥1,000 to ¥6,000 to have your item disposed of. If you have a car, check for designated recycling centers that take such items.

Examples of some items that require a collection fee:

Futons, kerosene stoves, bicycles, fixtures (anything over 30 cm in length)

Air conditioners, TVs, freezers, washing and drying machines

Mattresses, bed frames, desks

Getting rid of oversized garbage is costly, so if the appliance you want to get rid of is in good condition, consider selling it or posting it online.

Here are some sites you can use to sell your items second-hand:

Mottainai Japan: A Facebook group for foreigners selling their appliances and furniture for cheap or for free.

Mercari: One of the most commonly used apps for selling second-hand items in Japan. The app is mostly in Japanese, and the items are delivered to your house.

Jimoty: Similar to Craigslist, Jimoty is a popular website and app for buying and selling items in Japan. Unlike Mercari, however, there is no listing fee or delivery service.

How to Throw Your Trash

There’s no set rule on where to dispose of your trash. If you live in an apartment complex, there may be a designated garbage collection area. If not, take a look around your neighborhood for a communal trash pick-up area. Don’t try to take any trash there on any day other than the one specified. Typically, there will be a designated time of an hour or two in the morning when the station is open before pick up, and this is when you should take out your trash.

Vocabulary for Garbage Disposal

Here are a few of the kanji you’ll need to familiarize yourself with to make garbage disposal a breeze.

Japanese English Romaji ゴミ Garbage gomi ゴミ分け方 Garbage sorting gomiwakekata ごみ を 分別 する Separating trash gomi wo bunbetsu suru ごみ を 収集 する Collecting trash gomi wo shuushuu suru 燃えるゴミ/ 可燃 ごみ Burnable/Combustible garbage moerugomi/kanengomi 燃えないゴミ/ 不燃 ごみ Non-burnable/Non-combustible garbage moenaigomi/funengomi 資源ごみ Recycling shigengomi 粗大ゴミ Oversized trash sodaigomi 生ゴミ Raw garbage namagomi 紙 Paper kami 古紙 Used paper koshi 容器 包装 Plastic containers youki housou 発砲 トレイ Plastic/Styrofoam tray happou torei 発砲 スチロール Styrofoam happou suchiro-ru 新聞 Newspaper shinbun 段ボール Cardboard danbooru プラスチック Plastic purasuchikku ペットボトル Plastic bottle pettobotoru ガラス Glass garasu ビン Glass bottles bin 缶 Aluminum can kan ゴミ置場/ゴミ収集場所 Garbage room/Garbage collection area gomiokiba/gomishushubasho

Have any tips on garbage disposal in Japan? Let us know in the comments!

This article was originally written by Liam Carrigan.