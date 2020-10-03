Learn

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

The rice is NOT right. 😲

When one Japanese Twitter user shared a photo of their rice down on the kitchen carpet, it sparked a whole thread of cooking fails that’ll make you smile and remind you that kitchen fails happen to the best of us.

And judging by the number of pics and replies @maple2692 got, tragic rice and spilling incidents seem to happen a lot in Japan!

Rice beyond rescue

全米ぜんべいいた。

=

“All the rice cried.”

*This is a pun made with a classic punchline to promote American movies in Japan, “all Americans (who watched the movie) cried“. The other reading can mean “the whole pot of rice cried“.

全米ぜんべいかせております。元気げんきしてください。

=

“At our home, we also often make rice cry. Cheer up.”

とおりすがりです。

まだいたあとなら被害ひがいすくない、、、。

=

“Just passing by.

At least, after the rice is cooked, the damage is minimal…”

Flying saucepan

We don’t want to be the ones who have to clean that up!


おれ調理場ちょうりばでミートソースのなべとしたんだけどあまりにスプラッターでわらっちゃいましたw

=

“I dropped the meat sauce pot in the kitchen, it splattered so much it made me laugh lol”

ぼくもやりました

=

“I’ve done it too”

Break an egg

とおりすがりですがTKGにどうぞ

=

“Just passing by, here’s some eggs for your rice”

Here, TKG stands for たまごかけごはん (eggs over rice).

電話でんわしながら冷蔵庫れいぞうこひらけたらたまごちてきて うわエッグー！とってしまいました

=

“While I was on the phone, I opened the door of the fridge causing eggs to fall out, and without thinking I naturally said Uwah! Eggs!!”

エグ(い) is a modern word used by young people as a reaction to a creepy, cruel, annoying, tight, or hard situation. The etymology is エグ(み)“egumi”, which refers to a taste that is strong and irritating to the throat and tongue. *エッグーis a pun used with this word and egg.*

How to use the words あまり, あまりに and あまりにも

The word あまり generally means an excess or overdose of something and is used in various expressions that all relate to something going over the limit.

  • あまり is used with nouns and verbs and it’s position in a sentence can vary.

When used with a noun, you should always connect the noun with the particle .

きんちょうのあまり、間違まちがえしました = I made a mistake because I was too nervous.

When used with a verb, あまり resemble the suffix すぎる (which also translates to “too much”).

集中しゅうちゅうするあまり (=集中すぎる)、時間じかんわすれる = I was concentrating too much and forget about time.

  • あまりに and あまりにも are phrases used before verbs, adjectives, and nouns. も adds emphasis.

あまりにきんちょうすぎて、具合ぐあいわるくなった= I was so anxious, I became sick.

あまりにもかなしいはなし = Too sad a story.

What can be confusing is that when used negatively, あまり can also mean the (excessive) lack of something. So you should pay attention to the JLPT N4 expression あまり〜ない. Used in combination with a negative adjective or verb, the phrase translates “not very much”, “not at all”.

あまりさけまない = I don’t drink alcohol much.

あまり良くない = It’s not very good.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
全米ぜんべいいた zenbei ga naita Set marketing expression in the movie industry that  means “all Americans cried”
wa ga ya my/our home
とおりすがりです toori sugari desu “Just passing by” a term often used on Twitter Japan
こめ kome o taku make rice
被害ひがい higai damage
調理場ちょうりば chyouriba (professional) kitchen
ながら nagara “while” see Tweet of the Week #69
エグ(い) egu(i) creepy, cruel, annoying, tight, hard

 

