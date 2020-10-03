Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

The rice is NOT right. 😲

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Oct 3, 2020 3 min read

When one Japanese Twitter user shared a photo of their rice down on the kitchen carpet, it sparked a whole thread of cooking fails that’ll make you smile and remind you that kitchen fails happen to the best of us.

And judging by the number of pics and replies @maple2692 got, tragic rice and spilling incidents seem to happen a lot in Japan!

Rice beyond rescue

全米 （ ぜんべい ） が 泣 （ な ） いた。

=

“All the rice cried.”

*This is a pun made with a classic punchline to promote American movies in Japan, “all Americans (who watched the movie) cried“. The other reading can mean “the whole pot of rice cried“.

我 （ わ ） が 家 （ や ） も 良 （ よ ） く 全米 （ ぜんべい ） を 泣 （ な ） かせております。 元気 （ げんき ） 出 （ だ ） して 下 （ くだ ） さい。

=

“At our home, we also often make rice cry. Cheer up.”

通 （ とお ） りすがりです。

まだ 炊 （ た ） いた 後 （ あと ） なら 被害 （ ひがい ） は 少 （ すく ） ない、、、。

=

“Just passing by.

At least, after the rice is cooked, the damage is minimal…”

Flying saucepan

We don’t want to be the ones who have to clean that up!



俺 （ おれ ） も 調理場 （ ちょうりば ） でミートソースの 鍋 （ なべ ） を 落 （ お ） としたんだけどあまりにスプラッターで 笑 （ わら ） っちゃいましたw

=

“I dropped the meat sauce pot in the kitchen, it splattered so much it made me laugh lol”

僕 （ ぼく ） もやりました

=

“I’ve done it too”

Break an egg

通 （ とお ） りすがりですがTKGにどうぞ

=

“Just passing by, here’s some eggs for your rice”

Here, TKG stands for 卵 （ たまご ） かけご 飯 （ はん ） (eggs over rice).

電話 （ でんわ ） しながら 冷蔵庫 （ れいぞうこ ） 開 （ ひら ） けたら 卵 （ たまご 落 （ お ） ちてきて うわエッグー！と 素 （ す ） で 言 （ い ） ってしまいました

=

“While I was on the phone, I opened the door of the fridge causing eggs to fall out, and without thinking I naturally said Uwah! Eggs!!”

エグ(い) is a modern word used by young people as a reaction to a creepy, cruel, annoying, tight, or hard situation. The etymology is エグ(み)“egumi”, which refers to a taste that is strong and irritating to the throat and tongue. *エッグーis a pun used with this word and egg.*

How to use the words あまり, あまりに and あまりにも

The word あまり generally means an excess or overdose of something and is used in various expressions that all relate to something going over the limit.

あまり is used with nouns and verbs and it’s position in a sentence can vary.

When used with a noun, you should always connect the noun with the particle の.

緊 （ きん ） 張 （ ちょう ） のあまり、 間違 （ まちが ） えしました = I made a mistake because I was too nervous.

When used with a verb, あまり resemble the suffix すぎる (which also translates to “too much”).

集中 （ しゅうちゅう ） するあまり (=集中すぎる)、 時間 （ じかん ） を 忘 （ わす ） れる = I was concentrating too much and forget about time.

あまりに and あまりにも are phrases used before verbs, adjectives, and nouns. も adds emphasis.

あまりに 緊 （ きん ） 張 （ ちょう ） すぎて、 具合 （ ぐあい ） が 悪 （ わる ） くなった= I was so anxious, I became sick.

あまりにも 悲 （ かな ） しい 話 （ はなし ） = Too sad a story.

What can be confusing is that when used negatively, あまり can also mean the (excessive) lack of something. So you should pay attention to the JLPT N4 expression あまり〜ない. Used in combination with a negative adjective or verb, the phrase translates “not very much”, “not at all”.

あまり 酒 （ さけ ） 飲 （ の ） まない = I don’t drink alcohol much.

あまり良くない = It’s not very good.

