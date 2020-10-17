Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

Japanese Twitter users share their funny cat stories.

Feline sad about the news? Nothing can cheer you up quite like slices of life from our little furry friends.

Classic Cat’n’box

No comment.

多分 （ たぶん ） 世界一 （ せかいいち ） のバカ = “Probably the dumbest cat in the world.”

Nekoyoke

Spend one day in a Japanese residential neighborhood, and you will come across plastic bottles filled with water lined along the road. You can spot them against a wall, around plants, cars and home entrances.

But what are they for?

The tweet below will give you a clue!

「 猫除 （ ねこよ ） けにペットボトル」が 廃 （ すた ） れた 理由 （ りゆう ） が 大変 （ たいへん ） 良 （ よ ） くわかる 一例 （ いちれい ） 。=

“A great example that shows why using bottles as cat repellent is obsolete.”

Yes, you read that right. People use bottles to repel cats and prevent them from, well, doing cat stuff. In Japanese, it’s called nekoyoke, or cat repelling. It stays popular in Japan, despite no supporting evidence that it actually scares cats away.

Speaking of water

Far from being repelled by water, some cats even enjoy our sinks.

もうちょっと 普通 （ ふつう ） の 飲 （ の ） み 方 （ かた ） は 出来 （ でき ） なかったんでしょうか =

“Couldn’t he drink water in a slightly more normal way…?”

No one can resist a cute kitten… Let alone 3!

Last week, blogger and Twitter user @NipponKawauso realized he was being followed home by two adorable kittens.

後 （ うし ） ろから 誰 （ だれ ） かついてくると 思 （ おも ） ったら。どうしよう、、、、=

“I felt something was following me. What to do…”

Yielding to their adorable meowing, @NipponKawauso decided to take them home, but not before doing a quick check of the are, which led him to discover a 3rd kitten abandoned in a box.

毛布 （ もうふ ） にくるまれた 捨 （ す ） て 猫 （ ねこ ） でした。もう １匹 （ いっぴき ） いました。 弱 （ よわ ） って 寒 （ さむ ） そうにしていので、 保護 （ ほご ） しています。=

“These were kittens wrapped in a blanket and thrown away. There was one more one. They looked weak and cold, so I sheltered them.”

Looks like they adopted the right human and found their new forever home!

仕事 （ しごと ） してたらいつの 間 （ ま ） にかこうなる 動 （ うご ） けません、、、=

“I was working and before I knew it, ended up like this and can’t move…”

Soshul distancin? Wut iz dat?

家 （ いえ ） 帰 （ かえ ） って 上 （ うえ ） 見上 （ みあ ） げたらこれ = “When I come home and look up…”

Be my stove, human!

Because we all need a cat-arm-warmer in winter.

そろそろこの 季節 （ きせつ ） がやってまいりますなぁ = “This season is coming.”

Wait, I have four of them?

初 （ はじ ） めて 自分 （ じぶん ） の 足 （ あし ） が ２本 （ にほん ） ではなく 4本 （ よほん ） であることに 気付 （ きづ ） いたとき… =

“The first time he realized he didn’t have 2, but 4 legs…”

I woke up like this

猫ってこういう 感 （ かん ） じだっけ…？ = “Is a cat like this…?”

Learn the adverb いつの 間 にか

The adverbial expression いつの間にか translates “before one knows or becomes aware of.” It introduces an explanation of something that happened or changed, unnoticed before anyone realized what was happening.

いつの間に 夜 （ よる ） になった = Night fell before I realized it.

いつの間に 雨 （ あめ ） が 降 （ ふ ） っていた = It started raining before I noticed.

ベッドで 本 （ ほん ） を 読 （ よ ） んでいたら、いつの 間 ま にか 寝 （ ね ） てしまっていた = I was reading a book on the bed and fell asleep before I knew it.

Note that the past tense always follows up this adverb.

