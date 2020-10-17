Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

Feline sad about the news? Nothing can cheer you up quite like slices of life from our little furry friends.
Classic Cat’n’box
No comment.
多分世界一バカ pic.twitter.com/u9YYoxzuLS
多分世界一のバカ = “Probably the dumbest cat in the world.”
Nekoyoke
Spend one day in a Japanese residential neighborhood, and you will come across plastic bottles filled with water lined along the road. You can spot them against a wall, around plants, cars and home entrances.
But what are they for?
The tweet below will give you a clue!
「猫除けにペットボトル」が廃れた理由が大変良くわかる一例。 pic.twitter.com/Qka94jJxJz
「猫除けにペットボトル」が廃れた理由が大変良くわかる一例。=
“A great example that shows why using bottles as cat repellent is obsolete.”
Yes, you read that right. People use bottles to repel cats and prevent them from, well, doing cat stuff. In Japanese, it’s called nekoyoke, or cat repelling. It stays popular in Japan, despite no supporting evidence that it actually scares cats away.
Speaking of water
Far from being repelled by water, some cats even enjoy our sinks.
もうちょっと普通の飲み方は出来なかったんでしょうか pic.twitter.com/GFOfxMgeOs
もうちょっと普通の飲み方は出来なかったんでしょうか =
“Couldn’t he drink water in a slightly more normal way…?”
No one can resist a cute kitten… Let alone 3!
Last week, blogger and Twitter user @NipponKawauso realized he was being followed home by two adorable kittens.
後ろから誰かついてくると思ったら。
どうしよう、、、、 pic.twitter.com/6rxLAeiff3
後ろから誰かついてくると思ったら。どうしよう、、、、=
“I felt something was following me. What to do…”
Yielding to their adorable meowing, @NipponKawauso decided to take them home, but not before doing a quick check of the are, which led him to discover a 3rd kitten abandoned in a box.
毛布にくるまれた捨て猫でした😭
もう1匹いました。。
弱って寒そうにしていので、保護しています。 pic.twitter.com/bdgV7DlFkz
毛布にくるまれた捨て猫でした。もう１匹いました。弱って寒そうにしていので、保護しています。=
“These were kittens wrapped in a blanket and thrown away. There was one more one. They looked weak and cold, so I sheltered them.”
Looks like they adopted the right human and found their new forever home!
仕事してたらいつの間にかこうなる
動けません、、、 pic.twitter.com/4QHZgio303
仕事してたらいつの間にかこうなる 動けません、、、=
“I was working and before I knew it, ended up like this and can’t move…”
Soshul distancin? Wut iz dat?
家帰って上見上げたらこれ pic.twitter.com/O8x4SXuH3p
家帰って上見上げたらこれ = “When I come home and look up…”
Be my stove, human!
Because we all need a cat-arm-warmer in winter.
そろそろこの季節がやってまいりますなぁ pic.twitter.com/TkiZF0kDeN
そろそろこの季節がやってまいりますなぁ = “This season is coming.”
Wait, I have four of them?
初めて自分の足が
2本ではなく4本であることに
気付いたとき… pic.twitter.com/EhqtW96pUX
初めて自分の足が ２本ではなく4本であることに 気付いたとき… =
“The first time he realized he didn’t have 2, but 4 legs…”
I woke up like this
猫ってこういう感じだっけ…？ pic.twitter.com/7BYUaWnIoK
猫ってこういう感じだっけ…？ = “Is a cat like this…?”
Learn the adverb いつの間にか
The adverbial expression いつの間にか translates “before one knows or becomes aware of.” It introduces an explanation of something that happened or changed, unnoticed before anyone realized what was happening.
いつの間に夜になった = Night fell before I realized it.
いつの間に雨が降っていた = It started raining before I noticed.
ベッドで本を読んでいたら、いつの間にか寝てしまっていた = I was reading a book on the bed and fell asleep before I knew it.
Note that the past tense always follows up this adverb.
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|世界一の
|sekai ichi no
|the …-est of the world
|廃れる
|sutareru
|go out of fashion, obsolete
|捨て猫
|sute neko
|abandoned cat
|保護する
|hogo suru
|shelter, care
|見上げる
|miageru
|look up
|こういう感じ
|kouiu kanji
|… like this