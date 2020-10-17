Learn

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

Japanese Twitter users share their funny cat stories.

By 3 min read

Feline sad about the news? Nothing can cheer you up quite like slices of life from our little furry friends.

Classic Cat’n’box

No comment.

多分たぶん世界一せかいいちのバカ = “Probably the dumbest cat in the world.”

Nekoyoke

Spend one day in a Japanese residential neighborhood, and you will come across plastic bottles filled with water lined along the road. You can spot them against a wall, around plants, cars and home entrances.

But what are they for?

The tweet below will give you a clue!

猫除ねこよけにペットボトル」がすたれた理由りゆう大変たいへんくわかる一例いちれい=

“A great example that shows why using bottles as cat repellent is obsolete.”

Yes, you read that right. People use bottles to repel cats and prevent them from, well, doing cat stuff. In Japanese, it’s called nekoyoke, or cat repelling. It stays popular in Japan, despite no supporting evidence that it actually scares cats away.

Speaking of water

Far from being repelled by water, some cats even enjoy our sinks.

もうちょっと普通ふつうかた出来できなかったんでしょうか =

“Couldn’t he drink water in a slightly more normal way…?”

No one can resist a cute kitten… Let alone 3!

Last week, blogger and Twitter user @NipponKawauso realized he was being followed home by two adorable kittens.

うしろからだれかついてくるとおもったら。どうしよう、、、、=

“I felt something was following me. What to do…”

Yielding to their adorable meowing, @NipponKawauso decided to take them home, but not before doing a quick check of the are, which led him to discover a 3rd kitten abandoned in a box.

毛布もうふにくるまれたねこでした。もう１匹いっぴきいました。よわってさむそうにしていので、保護ほごしています。=

“These were kittens wrapped in a blanket and thrown away. There was one more one. They looked weak and cold, so I sheltered them.”

Looks like they adopted the right human and found their new forever home!

仕事しごとしてたらいつのにかこうなる うごけません、、、=

“I was working and before I knew it, ended up like this and can’t move…”

Soshul distancin? Wut iz dat?

いえかえってうえ見上みあげたらこれ = “When I come home and look up…”

Be my stove, human!

Because we all need a cat-arm-warmer in winter.

そろそろこの季節きせつがやってまいりますなぁ = “This season is coming.”

Wait, I have four of them?

はじめて自分じぶんあし２本にほんではなく4本よほんであることに 気付きづいたとき… =

“The first time he realized he didn’t have 2, but 4 legs…”

I woke up like this

猫ってこういうかんじだっけ…？ = “Is a cat like this…?”

Learn the adverb いつのにか

The adverbial expression いつの間にか translates “before one knows or becomes aware of.” It introduces an explanation of something that happened or changed, unnoticed before anyone realized what was happening.

いつの間によるになった = Night fell before I realized it.

いつの間にあめっていた = It started raining before I noticed.

ベッドでほんんでいたら、いつのにかてしまっていた = I was reading a book on the bed and fell asleep before I knew it.

Note that the past tense always follows up this adverb.

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
世界一せかいいち sekai ichi no the …-est of the world
すたれる sutareru go out of fashion, obsolete
ねこ sute neko abandoned cat
保護ほごする hogo suru shelter, care
見上みあげる miageru look up
こういうかん kouiu kanji … like this
Topics: / /

Related

Learn
Learn

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

We tested native speakers to see if they would struggle with the infamous highest level of the Japanese proficiency test.

By 7 min read

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #101: Social Media Is Programmed to Appeal to Seven Deadly Sins

Facebook is engineered to inflate your ego. Put down your phone, now.

By 3 min read

Learn
Learn

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Taking the Shinkansen

She took the bullet train going everywhere

By 1 min read