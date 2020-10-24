Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

Why are Marie Kondo's international and Japanese channels so different?

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Oct 24, 2020 2 min read

Famous tidying-up expert, Marie Kondo, sent the world into an organization frenzy since becoming a Netflix queen with her show devoted entirely to her cleaning approach, the marvelous “KonMari method.” Her Japanese audience, however, was another story.

Lots of folks in the country rolled their eyes at her persona. To replicate her success back home and “spark joy” in Japan, she had to roll up her sleeves and brand herself differently.

Kondo’s YouTube Channel: International VS Japan

Several months ago, Marie Kondo finally launched her KonMari channel on YouTube, one for international audiences and one with Japanese viewers in mind. There is a bit of a difference in aesthetics, to say the least.

こんまり 先生 （ せんせい ） のYOUTUBEチャンネル、 海外 （ かいがい ） 向 （ む ） けと 日本 （ にほん ） 向けで 色 （ いろ ） が 全然 （ ぜんぜん ） 違 （ ちが ） う。 戦略的 （ せんりゃくてき ） に 動画 （ どうが ） を 作 （ つく ） っててすごい

“Kon Marie expert’s youtube channels for international and Japan are completely different. Creating video content strategically is impressive.”

メイクも違うんや！海外向けはシュッとしてて、 日本版 （ にほんばん ） はけっこう 人間 （ にんげん ） らしさが 溢 （ あふ ） れてるよね。やまと 尼寺 （ あまでら ） もYouTubeチャンネルやってほしい…

“Her makeup is also different! The international oriented (channel) looks serious, and in the Japanese version, she looks so human. I want Yamato Amadera (NHK cooking show) to do a YouTube channel too…”

Beyond design and cosmetic changes, Japanese videos appear longer than their English counterparts. Do Japanese viewers enjoy spending more time on YouTube?

海外版：無印良品

日本版：ドンキ って感じですね — HSP a.k.a.フリーザ (@hsp_Free_THE) October 21, 2020

海外版 （ かいがいばん ） ： 無印良品 （ むじるしりょうひん ）

日本版：ドンキ

って 感 （ かん ） じですね

“It feels like…

International version: Mujirushi

Japanese version: Donki”

This buzzing tweet attracted quite a lot of comments, such as tweets sharing which channel they’d like to watch. How about you? Let us know in the comments which version you prefer. International or Japanese?

How to use 向 （ む ） け with nouns

The 向け comes from the verb 向く, or “to face something.” 向け is used only with nouns, and is a suffix that translates to “is suitable/intended for (noun).”

海外 （ かいがい ） 向 （ む ） け = intended for international (audience)

日本 （ にほん ） 向け = intended for Japanese (audience)

子供 （ こども ） 向け = for children

初心者 （ しょしんしゃ ） 向け = for beginners

Vocabulary