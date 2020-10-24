Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

Famous tidying-up expert, Marie Kondo, sent the world into an organization frenzy since becoming a Netflix queen with her show devoted entirely to her cleaning approach, the marvelous “KonMari method.” Her Japanese audience, however, was another story.
Lots of folks in the country rolled their eyes at her persona. To replicate her success back home and “spark joy” in Japan, she had to roll up her sleeves and brand herself differently.
Kondo’s YouTube Channel: International VS Japan
Several months ago, Marie Kondo finally launched her KonMari channel on YouTube, one for international audiences and one with Japanese viewers in mind. There is a bit of a difference in aesthetics, to say the least.
こんまり先生のYOU TUBEチャンネル、海外向けと日本向けで色が全然違う。戦略的に動画を作っててすごい pic.twitter.com/greallmq6j
— あおむろ (@aomuro2nd) October 20, 2020
“Kon Marie expert’s youtube channels for international and Japan are completely different. Creating video content strategically is impressive.”
うわー！全然ちがう！メイクも日本と海外で変えてるらしいから徹底してるんだね〜！
— ちず🍰 (@Chizuzu9) October 20, 2020
メイクも違うんや！海外向けはシュッとしてて、日本版はけっこう人間らしさが溢れてるよね。やまと尼寺もYouTubeチャンネルやってほしい…
=
“Her makeup is also different! The international oriented (channel) looks serious, and in the Japanese version, she looks so human. I want Yamato Amadera (NHK cooking show) to do a YouTube channel too…”
Beyond design and cosmetic changes, Japanese videos appear longer than their English counterparts. Do Japanese viewers enjoy spending more time on YouTube?
海外版：無印良品
日本版：ドンキ
って感じですね
— HSP a.k.a.フリーザ (@hsp_Free_THE) October 21, 2020
“It feels like…
International version: Mujirushi
Japanese version: Donki”
This buzzing tweet attracted quite a lot of comments, such as tweets sharing which channel they’d like to watch. How about you? Let us know in the comments which version you prefer. International or Japanese?
How to use 向け with nouns
The 向け comes from the verb 向く, or “to face something.” 向け is used only with nouns, and is a suffix that translates to “is suitable/intended for (noun).”
海外向け = intended for international (audience)
日本向け = intended for Japanese (audience)
子供向け = for children
初心者向け = for beginners
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|全然違う
|zenzen chigau
|completely different, entirely different
|戦略的に
|senryakuteki ni
|strategically
|メイク (メイクアップ)
|meiku (meikuappu)
|Make-up
|シュッと
|shyutto
|Regional expression in Kansai to express “serious”
|人間らしさ
|ningenrashisa
|“human-likeness”
|溢れてる
|afureru
|overflow