Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

Check out this local monk's modern take on a Buddhist proverb.

By Amelie Marie Nishizawa Dec 19, 2020 2 min read

In Japan, Buddhist temples use bulletin boards ( 掲示板 （ けいじばん ） ) to inspire us and help lead us closer on the path to enlightenment.

They’re usually located near the main entrance gates leading to the temple grounds. The local monks post handwritten calligraphy of proverbs or life lessons to inspire or stir visitors. In recent years, temples’ boards have been surprising visitors with catchy slogans or interesting puns. This trend led to the “Let it Shine!” project, which invites Japanese people to share and vote for the best temple bulletin boards of the year.

In 2018, the winner was Gifu’s Ganren Temple, which posted the slogan “You will die someday.”

Life lessons

お 寺 （ てら ） の 格言 （ かくげん ） 掲示板、いつもハッとさせられるけど、ここまで 衝撃 （ しょうげき ） を 受 （ う ） けたのは 初 （ は ） めて。

“The temple’s proverb-bulletin board is always a surprise, but it’s the first time I’ve been shocked so far.”

Food for thought

Earlier this week, the chief priest @matsuzakichikai of Eimyou temple (永明寺) in Kitakyushu shared a Buddhist sermon on Twitter that didn’t go unnoticed.

掲示板の 法語 （ ほうご ） を 替 （ か ） えました

モノの 見方 （ みかた ） で 世界 （ せかい ） は 変 （ か ） わるのです

“I changed the Buddhist sermon on the bulletin board.

The world changes depending on how you see things.”

The tweet earned 150K likes and a flood of responses, this modern times’ proverb reads:

“グラム 単価 （ たんか ） で 考 （ かんが ） えるとポルシェよりふりかけの 方 （ ほう ） が 高 （ たか ） い”

“If you think in grams, furikake (dried Japanese condiment) is more expensive than a Porsche.”

We did the math and it checks out. We guess no one is purchasing two tons of furikake anytime soon!

Make a comparison with より ~ (の)方が

inu yori neko no houga kawaii!

In Japanese, (A)より(B)の方が helps make a comparison between nouns, adjectives and verbs. The word coming before より is always the “lesser” thing, while the one before (の)方が is always the “better” thing. The particle の should be attached to 方が whenever you use it with a noun.

高尾山 （ たかおさん ） より 富士山 （ ふじさん ） の方が高いです = Mount Fuji is taller than Mount Takao.

日本語 （ にほんご ） を 書 （ か ） くより 話 （ はな ） す方が 上手 （ じょうず ） です= I’m better at speaking Japanese than I’m at writing it.

Both より and 方が can be used independently. While より can mean “rather than” or “as opposed to” — a structure you often find with Japanese short sayings — 方が translates that something is simply “better” without making a specific comparison.

金 （ きん ） より 体 （ からだ ） = Health is better than wealth.

赤 （ あか ） いワインの方がおいしい = Red wine is better.

Vocabulary