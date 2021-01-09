Tweet of the Week #113: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

How do you talk about snow in Japanese?

After autumn, some Japanese regions turn into a winter wonderland. From the northern Hokkaido to the mountains in Nagano, folks brace themselves for the possibility of heavy snowfalls that attract skiers and snowboarders.

Snowy views of Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka show up in manga and anime, but the reality is it rarely snows in Japan’s major cities. In the countryside, they’re used to tightly-packed piles of snow every morning. But mother nature can still be a jerk.

What’s it like to be living in a snowy region? Well, sometimes you’re rewarded with absolutely incredible landscapes.

雪国 （ ゆきぐに ） 育 （ そだ ） ちは 大変 （ たいへん ） ですね。

なんか 可愛 （ かわい ） いく 見 （ み ） えてきた 笑 （ わら ）

“Growing up in a snowy country seems hard.

But somehow this looks cute. lol”

豪雪のファミリーマート。

FamilyMart in heavy snowfall.

But sometimes, snowy weather is just simply a test of willpower to go out at all.

これはど 田舎 （ いなか ） の雪国でバスを 逃 （ のが ） した 人 （ ひと ） の 視点 （ してん ） です

“Here’s the view of a person missing their bus in a snowy region countryside.”

分 （ わ ） かりますか雪国の 住宅 （ じゅうたく ） の 玄関 （ げんかん ） に

『 風除室 （ ふうじょしつ ） 』が 何故 （ なぜ ） ついてるか。

分かりますね。

“Do you know the reason why homes in snowy regions have windbreak rooms attached to their entrance?

Now, you know.”

JR 只見線 （ ただみせん ）

会津柳津駅 （ あいずやないずえき ）

除雪車 （ じょせつしゃ ） が 脱線 （ だっせん ）

“JR’s Tadami line.

Aizu-Yanaizu Station.

The snowplow derailed.”

雪像 （ せつぞう ） 作 （ つく ） るか 迷 （ まよ ） うレベルの 高 （ たか ） さでした

すごすぎて 逆 （ ぎゃく ） に笑い 止 （ と ） まらなかった、

“The snow level was so high that we considered making a snow sculpture.

I couldn’t stop laughing because of how amazing (this looks).”

Japanese vocabulary to talk about snow

Let’s gently start 2021 and skip the grammar lesson for a keyword list to talk about snow in Japanese. The Japanese language has an extensive vocabulary when it comes to the weather, and there are dozens of words just to talk about snow, how it falls, how it looks, etc. For example:

綿雪 （ わたゆき ） or “cotton snow” and refers to how snowflakes ( 雪片 （ せっぺん ） ) looks like a ball of cotton.

or “cotton snow” and refers to how snowflakes ( ) looks like a ball of cotton. 灰雪 （ はいゆき or “ash snow” like when the snow seems to dance in the air like fire ashes. ）

You might also be curious to learn more about the 雪女 （ ゆきおんな (deceptive snow beauty) in this spooky article about Japan’s scariest ghosts and ghouls.

