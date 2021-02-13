Tweet of the Week #118: 5 Easy Chocolate Recipes For Valentine’s Day

Learn Japanese vocabulary for cooking and baking.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Feb 13, 2021 5 min read

In contrast to the West, Valentine’s Day is when women in Japan buy or make chocolate for the men in social circles. There are even different levels of chocolate:

Honmei choco: “true feeling” chocolates for boyfriends and husbands

Giri choco: “ obligatory chocolates” for coworkers

Tomo-choco: “friend chocolate” for friends (girls included)

Whether for your significant other or your best friend, celebrate the day of love with some dreamy chocolate recipes brought to us by Japanese Twitter. And if you don’t like chocolate, check out these weird Japanese Valentine’s gifts.

Microwaved gateau chocolate cake

天才 （ てんさい ） かも。 ７回 （ ななかい ） 改良 （ かいりょう ） 太 （ ふと ） ったから 試 （ ため ） して 貰 （ もら ） えたら 報 （ むく ） われます

【レンジで 絶品 （ ぜっぴん ） ガトーショコラ】

ホットケーキミックスやBPを使うガトーショコラ 風 （ ふう ） じゃなくメレンゲの 本格版 （ ほんかくばん ） 。 卵白 （ らんぱく ） を 冷凍 （ れいとう ） することで 手動 （ しゅどう ） でも 3分 （ さんぷん ） ほどで 泡立 （ あわだ ） ちます。しかもレンジは 気泡 （ きほう ） が 消 （ き ） えん 内 （ うち ） に 加熱 （ かねつ ） し 終 （ お ） わるんで 少 （ すく ） ない泡立ちでも 膨 （ ふく ） らむ！

“I think I’m a genius. I’ve improved it over seven tries and got fat, but I’ll feel better if you try it.

【Microwaved gateau chocolate cake】

An authentic chocolate cake that doesn’t feel like it’s made from pancake mix and baking powder. By freezing the egg whites, you can whip them into a foam by hand in three minutes. Moreover, even a small amount of foamy egg white is enough since the fluffiness doesn’t disappear before the microwave oven finishes heating the cake.”

Easy as 1-2-3



15.6cm 角 （ かく ） のジップロック 1台分 （ いちだいぶん ）

① 卵 （ たまご ） 2個 （ にこ ） は 卵黄 （ らんお ） と卵白に 分 （ わ ） け、卵白は 乾 （ かわ ） いたボウルに 入 （ い ） れ 冷凍庫 （ れいとうこ ） で 1時間 （ いちじかん ） 凍 （ こお ） らせる

② 耐熱 （ たいねつ ） ボウルに 無塩 （ むえん ） バター70g、 割 （ わ ） った 板 （ いた ） チョコ2枚(100g)を入れラップ 無 （ な ） し1分チン。 砂糖 （ さとう ） 、 牛乳 （ ぎゅうにゅう ） 各 （ かく ） 大 （ おお ） さじ2、卵黄を 順 （ じゅん ） に 混 （ ま ） ぜる

③ ①に 塩 （ しお ） 少々 （ しょうしょう ） (あれば。泡が 安定 （ あんてい ） します)を 加 （ くわ ） えて泡立て②に加える

“In a 15.6 cm square Ziploc container

Separate two eggs whites into a bowl and put them in the freezer for one hour Add 70g of unsalted butter and two cut up bars of chocolate (100g) in a heat-resistant bowl and microwave it for one minute without wrap. Mix in order: sugar, two tablespoons of milk and the egg yolk. Add a little salt to [step 1] (the foam will be stable) and whip the mix with [the ingredients from step 2].

④ある 程度 （ ていど ） 混ざったら 薄力粉 （ はくりきこ ） 大さじ2を 茶漉 （ ちゃこ ） しかザルを 通 （ とお ） 少 （ すこ ） しずつふるい入れ(ダマになりやすいんで)さっくり混ぜ、オーブン 用 （ よう ） シートを 敷 （ し ） いた 型 （ かた ） に 流 （ なが ） す

⑤ラップ無し 4分 （ よんぷん ） ほどチン( 表面 （ ひょうめん ） が少し 濡 （ ぬ ） れてる 位 （ い ） がベスト。 一部 （ いちぶ ） だけ 生 （ なま ） ならそこだけ 抜 （ ぬ ） い 取 （ と ） って) 粗熱 （ あらねつ ） が取れたら 両手 （ りょうて ） でギュッと 丸 （ まる ） くし冷蔵庫で 冷 （ ひ ） やし 完成 （ かんせい ）

“4. After mixing to some extent, strain two tablespoons of cake flour through a tea strainer or a colander and sift it little by little (because it tends to get lumpy), mix it thoroughly and pour it into a mold with an oven sheet.

5. Microwave for about four minutes without wrap (It is best if the surface is a little wet. If there’s some unbaked part, wipe it off). Once it has cooled down a bit, round it tightly with both hands and cool it in the refrigerator.”

That is one delicious looking cake. Of course, not everyone is a cake fan. Here’s a quick extra crunchy chocolate bar recipe for when you’re feeling lazy, but still would like to munch on some homemade chocolate

2. Homemade crunch bar

バレンタインはこれでどうでしょう

『ザクザク 濃厚 （ のうこう ） クランチチョコバー】

① 鍋 （ なべ ） でバター大さじ2とマシュマロ 8個 （ はちこ ） を 極弱火 （ ごくよわび ） で 溶 （ と ） かす

② 火 （ ひ ） を 止 （ と ） め 刻 （ きざ ） んでおいたビターチョコを加え溶かす

③チョコクリスピー300mlを加え混ぜたらクッキングシートを 引 （ ひ ） いたバットに流す

④ 冷蔵庫 （ れいぞうこ ） で 30分 （ さんじゅうぷん ） 冷やしカットして完成！

“What about this for Valentine?

‘Extra crunchy chocolate bar’

① Heat two tablespoons of butter with eight marshmallows on low heat until melted

② Stop the fire and add chopped bitter chocolate and let it melt

③ Add 300g of chocolate crispy [cereal], mix and pour into a bat with parchment paper.

④ Let it cool in the refrigerator for 30 minutes and then cut!”

Pretty good, but how about this take on a chocolate sandwich made with Lotus biscuits?

Chocolate Lotus sandwich

ロータスクッキーで生チョコサンド。

材料 （ ざいりょう ） は

・ロータスクッキー

・チョコレート

・生クリーム

の3つだけ！

ラッピングしたらめちゃ 可愛 （ かわい ） くないですか…

レシピ↓

“Chocolate sandwich made with Lotus biscuits.

Only three ingredients:

Lotus biscuits

Chocolate

Fresh cream

Wouldn’t they look super cute when wrapped?

Recipe:”

〈材料〉

チョコレート300g

生クリーム150ml

ロータスクッキー25枚(1パック) 〈手順〉

1.小鍋に生クリームを入れて沸騰直前まで温め火を止める

2.割ったチョコレートをいれて溶かす

3.クッキングシートをしいた型にチョコを流して冷やす

4.固まったらロータスクッキーのサイズにカットしてサンドする — ai_mogmog (@ai_mogmog) February 1, 2021

〈材料〉

チョコレート300g

生 （ なま ） クリーム150ml

ロータスクッキー 25枚 （ にじゅうごまい ） ( １ （ いち ） パック)

〈 手順 （ てじゅん ） 〉

1. 小鍋 （ こなべ ） に生クリームを入れて 沸騰 （ ふっと ） 直前 （ ちょくぜん ） まで 温 （ あたた ） め火を 止 （ と ） める

2.割ったチョコレートをいれて溶かす

3.クッキングシートをしいた型にチョコを流して冷やす

4. 固 （ かた ） まったらロータスクッキーのサイズにカットしてサンドする

<Ingredients>

Chocolate: 300g

Fresh cream: 150ml

25 Lotus cookies (one pack)

<Process>

1. Put fresh cream in a small pot, warm until just before boiling and turn off the heat.

2. Add the broken chocolate and melt it.

3. Pour the chocolate into a mold with baking paper and cool it.

4. After it solidifies, cut it into Lotus-sized cookies and make a sandwich.

Easy chocolate chips cookies

材料 ５つ （ いつつ ） 。混ぜて 焼 （ や ） くだけ 簡単 （ かんたん ） ！

おうちカフェにうれしい【チョコチャンククッキー】

バターなしで 作 （ つく ） れます。

ホットケーキMIX200g、砂糖大1.5、ＳＯＹＢＩＯ 豆乳 （ とうにゅう ） ヨーグルト大3、 油 （ ゆ ） 大2.5、チョコ50gを混ぜひとまとめに。6 等分 （ とうぶん ） し 厚 （ あつ ） さ3mmの 丸型 （ まるがた ） にし 天板 （ てんばん ） に 並 （ なら ） べ 180度 （ ひゃくはちじゅうど ） 予熱 （ よねつ ） オーブンで 15分程 （ じゅうごふんてい ） 焼く。

“Five ingredients. Just mix and bake. Easy!

Nice at home cafe [chocolate chunk cookie]

You can make it without butter.

Mix 200g of pancake mix, 1.5 tbsp of sugar, three tbsp of SOYBIO soymilk yogurts, 2.5 tbsp oil and 50g of chocolate. Divide into six equal parts, make a thick (3mm) round shape, line them on the baking tray and bake them in a 180c preheated oven for about 15 minutes.”

Japanese vocabulary for cooking and baking

Gotta’ do the cookin’ by the book.

Words that have to do with the kitchen are great conversation starters!

Ingredients

Japanese Romaji English 材料 （ ざいりょう ） zairyou ingredient ホットケーキミックス hotto keeki mikkusu pancake mix (BP) ベーキングパウダー beekingu paudaa baking powder 卵白 （ らんぱく ranpaku egg white 卵黄 （ らんお ） rano egg yolk 卵 （ たまご ） tamago egg 無塩 （ むえん ） バター muen bataa unsalted butter 板 （ いた ） チョコ ita chyoko chocolate tablet 砂糖 （ さとう satou sugar 牛乳 （ ぎゅうにゅう ） gyuunyuu milk 塩 （ しお shio salt 薄力粉 （ はくりきこ ） hakurikiko cake flour マシュマロ mashyumaro marshmallow ビターチョコ bitaa chyoko bitter chocolate チョコクリスピー chyokokurisupii chocolate crispy 生 （ なま ） クリーム nama kuriimu fresh cream ロータスクッキー rootasukukkii Lotus biscuit 大豆 （ だいず ） daizu soybean 豆乳 （ とうにゅう ） ヨーグルト tounyuuyooguruto soy yogurt 油 （ ゆ ） yu oil

Verbs

Japanese Romaji English 冷凍 （ れいとう ） する reitou suru freeze 泡立 （ あわだ ） つ awadatsu foam, bubble 加熱 （ かねつ ） する kanetsu suru heat 膨 （ ふく ） らむ fukuramu rise (bread, dough…) 分 （ わ ） ける wakeru separate 入 （ い ） れ る ireru put in 凍 （ こお ） らせる kooraseru freeze, frost チンする chin suru microwave something 混 （ ま ） ぜる mazeru mix 加 （ くわ ） える kuwaeru add ふるい入れる furuiireru sift ダマになる dama ni naru become clumpy 流 （ なが ） す nagasu pour (into) 冷 （ ひ ） やす hiyasu cool, refrigerate 溶 （ と ） かす tokasu melt 刻 （ きざ ） む kizamu chop カットする kaato suru cut 火を 止 （ と ） める hi wo tomeru stop the fire 固 （ かた ） まる katamaru harden, solidify 焼 （ や ） く yaku bake 予熱 （ よねつ ） する yonetsu suru preheat 等分 （ とうぶん ） する toubun suru divide equally

Baking tools and other key words