Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

ATMs are eating everyone's bank card in Japan!

In Japan, many businesses still only accept cash. So when bank giant Mizuho had an epic fail, a lot of people were rightly panicking. A nationwide system failure hit more than 5,000 ATMs and affected their online banking platform too.

During the last Sunday of February, customers were unable to withdraw money or make online banking transactions. Worse, the poor folks that were using ATMs at the time of the failure saw their cards and passbooks swallowed by the now turned-evil-machines.

The glitch, reportedly caused by a data update of some sort, was solved by Sunday night. But many ATMs remained affected on Monday.

No money mo’ problems

みずほ銀行ATMが全国的にエラー発生してるらしくキャッシュカード吸われて出て来なくなった。

コールセンター30分以上待ってやっと繋がってカード戻ってきた🙄 ATM篭ってるから110番されて警察も来るわで大変だった、、、

復旧の目処立ってないらしいから今日みずほ利用する方気を付けて！ — らんま Uber (@runma_uber) February 28, 2021

みずほ 銀行 （ ぎんこう ） ATMが 全国的 （ ぜんこくてき ） にエラー 発生 （ はっせい ） してるらしくキャッシュカード 吸 （ す ） われて 出 （ で ） て 来 （ こ ） なくなった。

コールセンター 30分 （ さんじゅうぷん ） 以上 （ いじょう ） 待 （ ま ） ってやっと 繋 （ つな ） がってカード 戻 （ もど ） ってきた

ATM 篭 （ こも ） ってるから110番されて 警察 （ けいさつ ） も 来 （ く ） るわで 大変 （ たいへん ） だった、、、

復旧 （ ふっきゅう ） の 目処 （ めど ） 立 （ た ） ってないらしいから 今日 （ きょう ） みずほ 利用 （ りよう ） する 方 （ かた ） 気 （ き ） を 付 （ つ ） けて！

“It seems that Mizuho ATMs are experiencing a nationwide error, with cards swallowed and not coming out. I waited over 30 minutes before being connected and getting my card back. It was hard because I stayed by the ATM and it dialed 110 and the police came. It seems there’s no hope to recover (the card). People using Mizuho today should be careful!”

Just keep waiting

みずほ銀行のATMにキャッシュカード吸い 込 （ こ ） まれたままこの 画面 （ がめん ） に。どうにかしてください。 備 （ そな ） え 付 （ つ ） けの 電話 （ でんわ ） も繋がらない。

“Here’s the screen after the ATM swallowed and kept my card. Please do something. The built-in phone does not connect.”

みずほ銀行にカードを 飲 （ の ） まれて 2時間半 （ にじかんはん ） 経過 （ けいか ） ！

会社 （ かいしゃ ） の 金 （ かね ） が 入 （ はい ） ってるのでそのままにもできず 籠城 （ ろうじょう ） する 羽目 （ はめ ） に…

未 （ いま ） だみずほには繋がらない。

いちいち銀行に入ってくる人に｢ATM 使 （ つか ） えませんよ｣と 情報 （ じょうほう ） 説明 （ せつめい ） するのも 楽 （ たの ） しくなってきた。

“More than two and a half hours have passed since my card got swallowed by Mizuho bank! I’m in the awkward situation of holding the fort since my company’s money is inside. I’m still not connected with Mizuho. I’m starting to have fun explaining the situation and telling people that come in that, ‘you can’t use the ATM.'”

みずほ銀行のATM、 事故現場 （ じこげんば ） みたいになってる・・・

“Mizuho bank’s ATMs became like an accident scene…”

みずほ銀行 本店 （ ほんてん ） ( 大手町 （ おおてまち ） タワー)を 外 （ そと ） から。

電気 （ でんき ） 付 （ つ ） いてるから 今頃 （ いまころ ） タコ 部屋 （ べや ） なのかしら

“Here’s the outside of the Mizuho Bank headquarters at Otemachi Tower. I wonder if people on the floors with the lights on are locked in.”

Banking in Japan

If you’re going to live in Japan, you should probably get up to speed with our banking and finance 101 guides. Using an ATM isn’t too complicated, and we got you covered with our Kanji Cheat Sheet, but bank transfers in Japan are another matter.

Here’s also a good vocabulary list to get you started with the language of banking in Japan:

Japanese Romaji English 銀行 （ ぎんこう ） ginkou Bank 印鑑 ( いんかん ) inkan Stamp used for official documents 通帳 ( つうちょう tsuuchyou Bank book (or passbook) キャッシュカード kyasshyu kaado Cashcard 口座番号 ( こうざ ばんごう kouza bangou Account number 手数料 ( てすうりょう teisuryou Handling fee 預 ( あず ) け 入 ( い ) れ azukeire Deposit 引 ( ひ ) き 出 ( だ ) し hikidashi Withdrawal 金 （ かね ） をおろす kane o orosu Withdraw money 出金 （ しゅっきん ） する shyukkin suru Make a payment

