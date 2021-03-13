Tweet of the Week #122: Konbini Orders Too Much Pineapple Juice, Calls For Help

What's the manager going to do with all this pineapple juice?!

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Mar 13, 2021 2 min read

Life is hard for convenience store franchisees in Japan. The market is already saturated, with over 56,800 stores nationwide, and the ongoing labor shortage threatens the 24-hour model. Add the pandemic on top of everything else, and now franchisees are engaged in a war for survival.

The slightest mistake can have serious consequences, such as ordering too much pineapple juice. That’s unfortunately what happened when a manager of a 7-Eleven in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward tried ordering eight cartons of pineapple juice and ended up ordering 81!

The poor manager took to Twitter to plead for help, and just like that, the store’s stock of pineapple juice sold out in a single day!

That’s a lot of juice

誤発注 （ ごはっちゅう ） してしまいました。 助 （ たす ） けて下さい。

“I made an order mistake. Please help.”

購入 （ こうにゅう ） にいらして 頂 （ いただ ） いたお 客様 （ きゃくさま ） ！いいね！ＲＴ！コメント！お 電話 （ でんわ ） を頂いた 皆 （ みな ） さん！ 有難 （ ありがと ） う 御座 （ ござ ） いました。お 陰様 （ かげさま ） でもう 通常 （ つうじょう ） の 在庫 （ ざいこ ） になりました。 遠 （ とお ） くからも 沢山 （ たくさん ） の 方 （ かた ） にいらして頂き 感謝 （ かんしゃ ） の 気持 （ きも ） ちでいっぱいです。有難う御座いました。

“Thanks to the customers who kindly made a purchase, to all of you who liked, retweeted and made phone calls! Thankfully, my inventory reached a regular volume. I’m filled with gratitude for all the people who came from afar. Thank you so much!”

Express what you intend or plan to do

8 happon hatchu no yotei ga 81!!!

）

When @711shimane called his followers for help, he shared a picture of the pineapple his surplus pineapple juice. Above the refrigerated stand, he posted a sign explaining his predicament:

8本 （ はっぽん ） 発注の 予定 （ よてい ） が 81本 （ はちじゅういっぽん ） になってしまいました

“I intended to order eight, but ordered 81 by mistake”

Combined with a noun or a verb (at the dictionary form) 予定 helps express one’s intention or plan.

旅行 （ りょこう ） は 来月 （ らいげつ ） に予定してます = I’m planning to travel next month.

は に予定してます = I’m planning to travel next month. 今日 （ きょう ） の予定は？= What’s the program for today?

の予定は？= What’s the program for today? 週末 （ しゅうまつ ） の予定は 何 （ なん ） ですか = What are your plans for this weekend?

予定 is vaguer and insists on the intention.

Here are a few key expressions based on 予定 to keep in your hat. Keep in mind that both 予定 and 計画 （ けいかく ） mean “plan” or “to plan,” but they each have a distinctive nuance:

予定 is vaguer and insists on the intention. A decision has been made, but the details are left hanging.

計画 is about planning the details in advance, thinking about steps, methods or procedures.

Japanese Romaji English 予定する yotei suru Plan, schedule 予定がある/ない yotei ga aru/nai Have a plan/have no plan 予定を 入 （ い ） れる yotei o ireru Schedule 予定を 立 （ た ） てる yotei o tateru Make plan 予定を 空 （ あ ） ける yotei o akeru Keep one’s plan open 予定 通 （ どお ） り yoteidoori According to the schedule, to the plan

Vocabulary