Learn

Tweet of the Week #122: Konbini Orders Too Much Pineapple Juice, Calls For Help

What's the manager going to do with all this pineapple juice?!

By 2 min read

Life is hard for convenience store franchisees in Japan. The market is already saturated, with over 56,800 stores nationwide, and the ongoing labor shortage threatens the 24-hour model. Add the pandemic on top of everything else, and now franchisees are engaged in a war for survival.

The slightest mistake can have serious consequences, such as ordering too much pineapple juice. That’s unfortunately what happened when a manager of a 7-Eleven in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward tried ordering eight cartons of pineapple juice and ended up ordering 81!

The poor manager took to Twitter to plead for help, and just like that, the store’s stock of pineapple juice sold out in a single day!

That’s a lot of juice

誤発注ごはっちゅうしてしまいました。たすけて下さい。

“I made an order mistake. Please help.”

購入こうにゅうにいらしていただいたお客様きゃくさま！いいね！ＲＴ！コメント！お電話でんわを頂いたみなさん！有難ありがと御座ございました。お陰様かげさまでもう通常つうじょう在庫ざいこになりました。とおくからも沢山たくさんかたにいらして頂き感謝かんしゃ気持きもちでいっぱいです。有難う御座いました。

“Thanks to the customers who kindly made a purchase, to all of you who liked, retweeted and made phone calls! Thankfully, my inventory reached a regular volume. I’m filled with gratitude for all the people who came from afar. Thank you so much!”

Express what you intend or plan to do

8 happon hatchu no yotei ga 81!!!

When @711shimane called his followers for help, he shared a picture of the pineapple his surplus pineapple juice. Above the refrigerated stand, he posted a sign explaining his predicament:

8本はっぽん発注の予定よてい81本はちじゅういっぽんになってしまいました

“I intended to order eight, but ordered 81 by mistake”

Combined with a noun or a verb (at the dictionary form) 予定 helps express one’s intention or plan.

  • 旅行りょこう来月らいげつに予定してます = I’m planning to travel next month.
  • 今日きょうの予定は？= What’s the program for today?
  • 週末しゅうまつの予定はなんですか = What are your plans for this weekend?

予定 is vaguer and insists on the intention.

Here are a few key expressions based on 予定 to keep in your hat. Keep in mind that both 予定 and 計画けいかく mean “plan” or “to plan,” but they each have a distinctive nuance:

  • 予定 is vaguer and insists on the intention. A decision has been made, but the details are left hanging.
  • 計画 is about planning the details in advance, thinking about steps, methods or procedures.
Japanese Romaji English
予定する yotei suru Plan, schedule
予定がある/ない yotei ga aru/nai Have a plan/have no plan
予定をれる yotei o ireru Schedule
予定をてる yotei o tateru Make plan
予定をける yotei o akeru Keep one’s plan open
予定どお yoteidoori According to the schedule, to the plan

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
誤発注ごはっちゅうする kobacchyuu suru Order wrongly
たすけて下さい tasukete kudasai Please help, save me!
購入こうにゅう kyounyuu Purchase
客様きゃくさま o kyakusama Client(s) (polite)
陰様かげさま o kage sama de Thankfully
通常つうじょう tsuujyou Regular, normal
在庫ざいこ zaiko Stock
感謝かんしゃ kanshya grateful
気持ちでいっぱい kimochi de ippai Full of feeling
Topics: / /

Related

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

ATMs are eating everyone's bank card in Japan!

By 3 min read

Learn
Learn

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

Are Japanese people mixing up words on Twitter or is it all a joke?

By 4 min read

Learn
Learn

Tweet of the Week #119: Akita Prefecture’s Entire Population Can Fit in Chiba City

Learn how to express “in order to" and "so that” in Japanese.

By 2 min read