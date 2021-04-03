Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

This guy's house is a really big deal.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Apr 3, 2021 2 min read

Japan is famously known for its overly cute safety signs and always going overboard with tons of them, even the smallest construction site.

These signs warn us of danger, apologize for the inconvenience and provide some extra information. Sometimes, they’ll even have workers to guide people.

Recently, a particular set of road signs near someone named Gotou’s house has got quite a bit of attention on Twitter. With the road ahead closed for construction, the signboards give various redirections around Gotou’s residence, including a unique one made just for the occasion.

Of course, tweeps couldn’t help but crack jokes regarding the 看板 （ かんばん ） (signboard). Is Gotou a VIP? What about his neighbors? Others made “Go-To Gotou campaign” puns, a dad joke referencing Japan’s Go-To Travel campaign.

You’re so lucky, Gotou

後藤 （ ごとう ） 、 本当 （ ほんとう ） によかったな後藤よ。

“Gotou, you’re so lucky.”

From right to left, you can read:

全面通行止 （ ぜんめんつうこうどめ ） : Fully closed to traffic

この 先 （ さき ） 、後藤さんの 家 （ いえ ） まで 行 （ い ） けます: From there, you can go up to Gotou's house.

この先 工事中 （ こうじちゅう ） につき 通 （ とお ） り 抜 （ ぬ ） けできません

ご 協力 （ きょうりょく ） ください: From there, you cannot go through because of ongoing construction. Please cooperate.

ご 協力 （ きょうりょく ） ください: From there, you cannot go through because of ongoing construction. Please cooperate.

富士霊園 （ ふじれいえん ） : Fuji Cemetery

富士 小山 （ おやま ） ゴルフクラブ: Fuji Oyama Golf Club

富士 小山 （ おやま ） ゴルフクラブ: Fuji Oyama Golf Club

富士スピードウェイ 西 （ にし ） ゲート: Fuji speedway West Gate

東 （ ひがし ） 富士カントリークラブ: Higashi Fuji country club

須走 （ すばしり ） : Subashiri trail

: Subashiri trail 迂回路 （ うかいろ ） : bypass

The legendary Go To Gotou

これが伝説の「go to 後藤」か．．実物を見ることが出来てよかったです。ありがとうございました。 — 三流亭四流 (@watakino) March 19, 2021

これが 伝説 （ でんせつ ） の「go to 後藤」か．． 実物 （ じつぶつ ） を 見 （ み ） ることが 出来 （ でき ） てよかったです。ありがとうございました。

“Is this the legendary ‘Go To Gotou?’ Glad to see the real thing. Thank you very much.”

How about the neighbors’ house?

後藤さんの家”まで”という 事 （ こと ） は

後藤さんの 向 （ む ） こう 隣 （ となり ） の家は行けないのかな？

“Does ‘until’ Gotou-san’s house mean you can’t go to the neighbors’ house?”

How to give an official reason with につき

Kinkyuu jitai sengen ni tsuki, ibento ga chyuushi ni narimashita.

The JLPT N2 expression につき has four functions to give a formal reason in a notification. You can translate につき with “due to,” “because of” or “per.” Because of its formal tone, you’ll only see it in writing in a request, a command, on traffic signs or official announcements. However, you can’t use につき with the past tense.

この先工事中につき通り抜けできません: From there, you cannot go through because of ongoing construction.

出入口 （ でいりぐち ） につき、 駐停車 （ ちゅうていしゃ ） ご 遠慮 （ えんりょ ） ください: An entrance, [so] do not stop your vehicle here.

につき、 ご ください: An entrance, [so] do not stop your vehicle here. 大雨洪水 （ おおあめこうずい ） 警報発令 （ けいほうはつれい ） につき、 休校 （ きゅうこう ） : School closed due to heavy rain and flood warning.

につき、 : School closed due to heavy rain and flood warning. 私有地 （ しゆうち ） につき、 立入禁止 （ たちいりきんし ） : Private land, [so] entrance is prohibited (No trespassing).

