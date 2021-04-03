Learn

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

This guy's house is a really big deal.

Japan is famously known for its overly cute safety signs and always going overboard with tons of them, even the smallest construction site.

These signs warn us of danger, apologize for the inconvenience and provide some extra information. Sometimes, they’ll even have workers to guide people.

Recently, a particular set of road signs near someone named Gotou’s house has got quite a bit of attention on Twitter. With the road ahead closed for construction, the signboards give various redirections around Gotou’s residence, including a unique one made just for the occasion.

Of course, tweeps couldn’t help but crack jokes regarding the 看板かんばん (signboard). Is Gotou a VIP? What about his neighbors? Others made “Go-To Gotou campaign” puns, a dad joke referencing Japan’s Go-To Travel campaign.

You’re so lucky, Gotou

後藤ごとう本当ほんとうによかったな後藤よ。

“Gotou, you’re so lucky.”

From right to left, you can read:

  • 全面通行止ぜんめんつうこうどめ: Fully closed to traffic
  • このさき、後藤さんのいえまでけます: From there, you can go up to Gotou’s house.
  • この先工事中こうじちゅうにつきとおけできません
    協力きょうりょくください: From there, you cannot go through because of ongoing construction. Please cooperate.
  • 富士霊園ふじれいえん: Fuji Cemetery
    富士小山おやまゴルフクラブ: Fuji Oyama Golf Club
  • 富士スピードウェイ西にしゲート: Fuji speedway West Gate
  • ひがし富士カントリークラブ: Higashi Fuji country club
  • 須走すばしり: Subashiri trail
  • 迂回路うかいろ: bypass

The legendary Go To Gotou

これが伝説でんせつの「go to 後藤」か．．実物じつぶつることが出来できてよかったです。ありがとうございました。

“Is this the legendary ‘Go To Gotou?’ Glad to see the real thing. Thank you very much.”

How about the neighbors’ house?

後藤さんの家”まで”ということ

後藤さんのこうとなりの家は行けないのかな？

“Does ‘until’ Gotou-san’s house mean you can’t go to the neighbors’ house?”

How to give an official reason with につき

Kinkyuu jitai sengen ni tsuki, ibento ga chyuushi ni narimashita.

The JLPT N2 expression につき has four functions to give a formal reason in a notification. You can translate につき with “due to,” “because of” or “per.” Because of its formal tone, you’ll only see it in writing in a request, a command, on traffic signs or official announcements. However, you can’t use につき with the past tense.

  • この先工事中につき通り抜けできません: From there, you cannot go through because of ongoing construction.
  • 出入口でいりぐちにつき、駐停車ちゅうていしゃ遠慮えんりょください: An entrance, [so] do not stop your vehicle here.
  • 大雨洪水おおあめこうずい警報発令けいほうはつれいにつき、休校きゅうこう: School closed due to heavy rain and flood warning.
  • 私有地しゆうちにつき、立入禁止たちいりきんし: Private land, [so] entrance is prohibited (No trespassing).

Vocabulary

Japanese Romaji English
本当ほんとう hontouni Really
全面通行止ぜんめんつうこうどめ zenmentsuukoudome Fully closed to traffic
このさき kono saki Ahead, from now
まで made Until, up to
工事中こうじちゅう koujichyuu Under construction
とおけできる toorinukedekiru Can go through
協力きょうりょくください go kyouryoku kudasai Please cooperate, we appreciate your cooperation
迂回路うかいろ ukairo Bypass
看板かんばん kanban Signboard, sign

 

