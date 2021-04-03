Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

Japan is famously known for its overly cute safety signs and always going overboard with tons of them, even the smallest construction site.
These signs warn us of danger, apologize for the inconvenience and provide some extra information. Sometimes, they’ll even have workers to guide people.
Recently, a particular set of road signs near someone named Gotou’s house has got quite a bit of attention on Twitter. With the road ahead closed for construction, the signboards give various redirections around Gotou’s residence, including a unique one made just for the occasion.
Of course, tweeps couldn’t help but crack jokes regarding the 看板 (signboard). Is Gotou a VIP? What about his neighbors? Others made “Go-To Gotou campaign” puns, a dad joke referencing Japan’s Go-To Travel campaign.
You’re so lucky, Gotou
後藤、本当によかったな後藤よ。 pic.twitter.com/Sa4hYljRdL
— やっさんブル (@atataka_yassy) March 19, 2021
後藤、本当によかったな後藤よ。
“Gotou, you’re so lucky.”
From right to left, you can read:
- 全面通行止: Fully closed to traffic
- この先、後藤さんの家まで行けます: From there, you can go up to Gotou’s house.
- この先工事中につき通り抜けできません
ご協力ください: From there, you cannot go through because of ongoing construction. Please cooperate.
- 富士霊園: Fuji Cemetery
富士小山ゴルフクラブ: Fuji Oyama Golf Club
- 富士スピードウェイ西ゲート: Fuji speedway West Gate
- 東富士カントリークラブ: Higashi Fuji country club
- 須走: Subashiri trail
- 迂回路: bypass
The legendary Go To Gotou
これが伝説の「go to 後藤」か．．実物を見ることが出来てよかったです。ありがとうございました。
— 三流亭四流 (@watakino) March 19, 2021
これが伝説の「go to 後藤」か．．実物を見ることが出来てよかったです。ありがとうございました。
“Is this the legendary ‘Go To Gotou?’ Glad to see the real thing. Thank you very much.”
How about the neighbors’ house?
後藤さんの家”まで”という事は
後藤さんの向こう隣の家は行けないのかな？
— 黒鷹 (@descoingsii) March 20, 2021
後藤さんの家”まで”という事は
後藤さんの向こう隣の家は行けないのかな？
“Does ‘until’ Gotou-san’s house mean you can’t go to the neighbors’ house?”
How to give an official reason with につき
The JLPT N2 expression につき has four functions to give a formal reason in a notification. You can translate につき with “due to,” “because of” or “per.” Because of its formal tone, you’ll only see it in writing in a request, a command, on traffic signs or official announcements. However, you can’t use につき with the past tense.
- この先工事中につき通り抜けできません: From there, you cannot go through because of ongoing construction.
- 出入口につき、駐停車ご遠慮ください: An entrance, [so] do not stop your vehicle here.
- 大雨洪水警報発令につき、休校: School closed due to heavy rain and flood warning.
- 私有地につき、立入禁止: Private land, [so] entrance is prohibited (No trespassing).
Vocabulary
|Japanese
|Romaji
|English
|本当に
|hontouni
|Really
|全面通行止
|zenmentsuukoudome
|Fully closed to traffic
|この先
|kono saki
|Ahead, from now
|まで
|made
|Until, up to
|工事中
|koujichyuu
|Under construction
|通り抜けできる
|toorinukedekiru
|Can go through
|ご協力ください
|go kyouryoku kudasai
|Please cooperate, we appreciate your cooperation
|迂回路
|ukairo
|Bypass
|看板
|kanban
|Signboard, sign