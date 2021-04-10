Tweet of the Week #126: Top 2021 Cherry Blossom Tweets

Check out these beautiful sakura pictures from around Japan.

The long-awaited sakura (cherry blossom) season has come and gone in a flash in most parts of Japan. Only the northern region is still experiencing the pink wave around this time. Cherry blossoms bloomed and peaked earlier than ever recorded.

Unfortunately, people around the world couldn’t enjoy it due to the ongoing pandemic. Even in Japan, folks couldn’t enjoy hanami without putting themselves and others at risk.

Below are some of the best sakura pictures taken this year. They include the three-century-old cherry tree named Ushinshiro no Miwume Zakura in Shizuoka, Okayama’s Daigo Sakura with a trunk circumference over seven meters, Kyoto’s famous Gion Shirakawa street, Shiga Prefecture’s Mii-dera Buddhist Temple and a solitary but gorgeous shot from Iwate.

Okayama’s Daigo Sakura

醍醐桜 （ だいごさくら ） と 天 （ あま ） の 川 （ がわ ） 。

“Daigo-Sakura and the Milky Way.”

Kyoto’s Shirakawa Street

祇園白川 （ ぎおんしらかわ ）

ここは 本当 （ ほんとう ） に 圧巻 （ あっかん ） の 夜桜 （ よざくら ） をみせてくれる。

“Gion Shirakawa really shows us the best part of cherry blossoms at night.”

Shimada’s tea plantation

今日 （ きょう ） は“さくらの 日 （ ひ ） ”だそうです

僕 （ ぼく ） の 一番 （ いちばん ） 好 （ す ） きな 桜 （ さくら ） を 見 （ み ） てください

“Today is ‘Sakura Day.’

Look at my favorite cherry blossom.”

Shiga’s cherry blossom temple

天台寺門宗 （ てんだいじもんしゅう ） の 総本山三井寺 （ そうほんざんみいでら ） の 観月舞台 （ みづきぶたい ） がとんでもないことになってます！ 県指定 （ けんしてい ） の 文化財 （ ぶんかざい ） の 内側 （ うちがわ ） を、 所狭 （ ところせま ） しと 爆発 （ ばくはつ ） する桜、桜、桜！なかなか 移動 （ いどう ） も 難 （ むずか ） しい 状況 （ じょうきょう ） ですが、せめて 写真 （ しゃしん ） で！

“The moon viewing stage of the Mii-Dera, the head temple of Tendai’s Jimon sect, is incredible! It’s an explosion of cherry blossom everywhere inside this narrow cultural property designated by the prefecture. The circumstances make it difficult to travel around, but at least [you can view them] in a photo!”

Iwate’s Koiwai Farm

小岩井農業 （ こいわいのうぎょう ） の 一本桜 （ いっぽんざくら ） ( 岩手 （ いわて ） )

“One cherry tree at Koiwai Farm (Iwate)”

Vocabulary for cherry blossoms

The Meguro River attracts tens of thousands of people every year.

Here is a beautiful Japanese idiom to remind us of the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms:

三日 （ みっか ） 見 （ み ） ぬ 間 （ ま ） の 桜 （ さくら ）

Literally, “cherry blossoms after three days.” The idiom means a situation in which things evolve very quickly, very much like sakura bloom and fall in the blink of an eye.

Are you a cherry blossom lover? Study this quick vocabulary list so you can know what to talk about next season!

Japanese Romaji English 桜前線 （ さくらぜんせん ） sakura zensen The cherry blossom front 開花前線 （ かいかぜんせん ） kaika zen Flower blossom front 満開 （ まんかい ） mankai Full bloom 朝桜 （ あさざくら ） asazakura The view of cherry flowers’ in the morning dew 夜桜 （ よざくら ） yozakura Viewing cherry blossoms at night 花霞 （ はながすみ ） hanagasumi Hazy blossom with cherry flowers appearing like a blurred mist 花吹雪 （ はなふぶき ） hanafubuki Cherry blossom falling like a snowstorm with the wind 桜雨 （ さくらあめ ） sakura ame Rain during the cherry blossom season, which scatters the blossoms away 花散 （ はなち ） らしの 雨 （ あめ ） になる hanashirashi no ame ni naru Start raining and scattering the blossoms away 花筏 （ はないかだ ） hanaikada Flower petals on the water 葉桜 （ はざくら ） hazakura Fresh green leaves of a cherry tree whose blossom has gone, sign the cherry blossom season has ended

