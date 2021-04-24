Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

Don't be this type of guy.

By Amélie Marie Nishizawa Apr 24, 2021 3 min read

Dating apps have done well in Japan, where even the government is looking into some AI magic to boost its birth rate. Nowadays, singles, young and old (and free spirits), have all dipped their fingers into the world of online dating.

But not all dates are worth the time or energy. Some may even be creepy enough that you’ll want to delete your app asap.

Akari (@akarirenai77) is a university student who tweeted about her experience with finding a boyfriend after matching with 200 men through dating apps. In a recent tweet, she shared the four worst guys she unfortunately encountered on her journey to find love.

The worst four

私 （ わたし ） の 実体験 （ じったいけん ） から 紹介 （ しょうかい ） する

マッチングアプリで 出会 （ であ ） ったやばい 男性 （ だんせい ） まとめ

“Based on my personal experience, here’s a summary of the worst men I’ve met through dating apps.

初電話 （ はつでんわ ） で 1時間 （ いちじかん ） 嫌味 （ いやみ ） を 言 （ い ） うモラハラ男性

The moral harasser who made rude remarks for over an hour on our first phone call. 18歳 （ じゅうはっさい ） の 高校生 （ こうこうせい ） が 登録 （ とうろく ） している

An 18-year-old high schooler. 初 （ はつ ） デートでご 飯 （ はん ） を 食 （ た ） べに 行 （ い ） ったときわたしの 料理 （ りょうり ） を 許可 （ きょか ） なく食べる男性

The guy who ate my food without asking on our first date. 偶然 （ ぐうぜん ） を 装 （ よそ ） うわたしの 住 （ す ） んでいる 家 （ いえ ） の 最寄 （ もよ ） り 駅 （ えき ） で 待 （ ま ） ち 伏 （ ぶ ） せしている男性

The guy who ambushed me at the nearest station to my place pretending it was a coincidence.”

Let’s talk about stalking

You may think she just hasn’t given you a chance, but you actually look at creepy as this guy.

The first three profiles are definitely not soulmate material, but the last guy is a potential stalker. Stalking is not specific to Japan, but it became recognized as a serious issue after the murder of Shiori Ino.

Cases such as this led to Japan’s Anti Stalking Act, and since then, authorities have been collecting data. The number of cases has steadily increased since 2002, but it can be a sign that victims feel more and more comfortable to speak up. In 2018, the Japanese police reported 21,556 stalking cases and 87.9% of the victims are women. The Japanese law has roughly defined eight categories of stalking behaviors under the legal expression つきまとい 等 （ とう ） (following, pursuing, etc.).

Go directly to a central police station and with a friend if possible.

Stalking (ストーカー 行為 （ こうい ） ) is characterized by the repetition of these behaviors towards one person. Ambushing you near your home, following you to work, emailing or calling you repeatedly, sending you nasty packages or any other one-sided action displaying the pursuit of an intimate relationship is a criminal offense punishable by imprisonment and fines.

If you believe you are stalked, open up to people you trust. Take note of every event in a chronological journal and protect yourself with these practical tips for dealing with a stalker. If you are comfortable with the idea, contact the Japanese authorities. You can go to your local police box (こうばん), but police have been known not to take stalking seriously. If you feel this is the case, go directly to a central police station and with a friend if possible.

Essential vocabulary to know

Here are the eight categories of stalking behavior and associated vocabulary.

Following a person

Japanese Romaji English つきまとう tsukimatou Follow 待 （ ま ） ち 伏 （ ぶ ） せする machibuse suru Ambush 立 （ た ） ちふさがる tachifusagaru Block the way 見張 （ みは ） る miharu Guard, watch a place 押 （ お ） し 掛 （ か ） ける oshikakeru Intrude (a workplace, at school…)

Letting a person know they’re being watched

Japanese Romaji English 監視 （ かんし ） する kanshi suru Monitor 監視される kanshi sareru Being monitored 告 （ つ ） げる tsugeru Tell (by phone, letter, email…)

Request to meet and date

Japanese Romaji English 面会 （ めんかい ） menkai Meeting 交際 （ こうさい ） kousai Date 要求 （ ようきゅう ） する youkyuu suru Request

Violent speech and behavior

Japanese Romaji English 怒鳴 （ どな ） られる donarareru Being yelled at 乱暴 （ らんぼう ） な 行動 （ こうどう ） ranbouna koudou Violent behavior 粗暴 （ そぼう ） な 内容 （ ないよう ） のメール sobouna naiyou no meeru Email with rough content

Repeat use of communication tools

Japanese Romaji English 無限電話 （ むげんでんわ ） mugendenwa Silent phone call 連続 （ れんぞく ） した電話 renzoku shita denwa Consecutive phone call 何度 （ なんど ） も電話をかけてくる nandomo denwa o kaketekuru Make phone calls many times 執拗 （ しつよう ） に 嫌 （ いや ） がらせ shitsuyouni iyagarase Relentless harassment

Sending offensive package

Japanese Romaji English 汚物 （ おぶつ ） obutsu Waste, filth 動物 （ どうぶつ ） の 死体 （ したい ） doubutsu no shitai Dead animal 不快 （ ふかい ） fukai Unpleasant, uncomfortable 嫌悪 （ けんお ） の 情 （ じょう ） を 催 （ もよお ） させる keno no jyou o moyoossaseru Making one feels disgusted

Slander

Japanese Romaji English 中傷 （ ちゅうしょう ） する chyuushyou suru Slander 名誉 （ めいよ ） を 傷 （ きず ） つける meiyo o kizutsukeru Hurt one’s reputation

Sexual misconduct

Japanese Romaji English わいせつな写真を送る waisetsuna shashin o okuru Send obscene picture 卑わいな言葉を告げる hiwaina kotoba o tsugeru Tell foul words (by phone, letter, message…)

More vocabulary